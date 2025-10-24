It's Not Boot Season Yet—These Trending Flats from The Row Are Everywhere I Look

The Olsen Twins certainly have the Midas touch, with everything they create turning to gold. But when it comes to The Row Canal loafers, one fashion writer argues while this winter-appropriate flat will be their next viral style.

If money were no object, I’d have a closet that rivals The Row’s Mayfair boutique, complete with a James Turrell light fixture, mid-century modern furniture and the latest designs Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have to offer. While that’s a dream that’s far from becoming a reality, I’ll happily resort to living vicariously through those who have the means to do so.

Indeed, there’s not much these chic dressers couldn’t convince me on when it comes to the luxuriate’s specific strain of opulent minimalism and irreverent signatures. But, I’ll be the first to admit that there was one silhouette that took a little more persuasion than others. No, it’s not the grosgrain ribbon and rubber Dune flip-flops, ‘80s-inspired turquoise Mara jelly sandals or the orange embossed medallion print towel designed to be layered over boxy blazers and pristine white T-shirts. (Unfortunately, they all remain on my wish list and would happily own them in a heartbeat.)

Instead, it's The Row’s Canal loafers that required further meditation. With a deconstructed shape, rounded toe and raised stitching that ridges the top of the calfskin shoe, I initially wrote them off as a slightly grandpa-ish style that wouldn’t be as flattering as the more popular Eel loafers. Oh, how wrong I was.

You see, this week alone I’ve come across so many fashion insiders sporting them, which has led me to a profound change in heart. From elegant New Yorkers who have picked up pairs as part of their sample sale hauls to refined Londoners wearing them with delicious funnel-neck jackets and sophisticated jeans, these trending loafers are everywhere I look.

The most influential moment, however, came earlier in the month when Kendall Jenner stepped out in a pair during Paris Fashion Week. The French capital is always such a well of fashion inspiration, and her look certainly cajoled me into lusting after the Canal loafers. Her ensemble was nothing short of a walking billboard for the brand, with the supermodel wearing both a grey pencil skirt and tailored trench coat from The Row. (She completed it with a sumptuous triangle scarf from Almina Concept.)

Of course, to eagle-eyed celebrity street style adherents like me, you’ll know that this isn’t the only time she’s worn them, either. In fact, the supermodel and mogul even donned them to attend The Row’s spring/summer 2023 runway show, which took place in the City of Lights a few years prior. For that outing, she teamed her Canal loafers with a similar outfit consisting of a calf-grazing skirt and a cropped double-breasted shirt-jacket.

Other polished savants have shown them off elsewhere, including Elizabeth Olsen, Zoë Kravitz, Elle Fanning and Sofia Richie Grainge. Retailing for an eye-watering £960, the loafers certainly are a splurge, but as these moments prove, they’re set to be the next viral style. I personally couldn’t think of a better time to invest in them, especially as we prepare to plunge into the depths of winter.

As for how I’d style them, I’d take cues from perpetual ‘90s muse Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and complement them with pin-straight blue denim jeans, a black button-down shirt with the sleeves pushed up around my elbow and a large woollen coat with drop shoulders.

Tempted to follow suit? Keep scrolling through to shop The Row canal loafers and my picks for the best expensive-looking alternatives.

Shop The Row Canal Loafers

Shop More Expensive-Looking Loafers

