Buh-Bye, Boring Black Coats—This Is the Far Cooler Coat Trend Fashion Experts Are Wearing Instead

Let’s face it: black coats, while sleek and sophisticated, can feel a little safe at the best of times, and downright boring at the worst. Chic? Always. Inspired? Not so much. That’s why I’ve been on the lookout for outerwear that injects a bit more personality into winter dressing. And it didn’t take long for the celebrity style set to point me in the direction of the fur-timmed coat trend.
Within days, I spotted Emily Ratajkowski, Ariana Greenblatt and Sydney Sweeney all styling this nostalgic layer, lending plenty of inspiration in the process.
Emily’s version—a chocolate-brown suede coat finished with a plush fur-trim collar—channelled easy ’70s cool, which she heightened by pairing her look with boot-cut trousers and elegant kitten-heel boots. Ariana, meanwhile, opted for a sweeping, charcoal-toned coat, which, though dark and heavy, was infused with a playful energy by means of the fluffy trim.
Meanwhile, Sydney channelled a distinctly glamorous finish, cinching a belted, knee-grazing coat with an exaggerated fur collar.
Compared to the sharply tailored silhouettes dominating the season, the fur-trim coat feels a little bit retro and a little bit glamorous in the best kind of way.
If, like me, you’re ready to retire your plain black coat, keep scrolling for my edit of the best fur-trim coats to wear this winter.
Shop Fur-Trimmed Coats:
Zara
Wool Coat With Faux Fur Collar
This coat comes up a little smaller than normal, so consider sizing up.
H&M
Fluffy-Trimmed Jacket
While I love this in the classic black, it also comes in a rich chocolate brown.
Monki
Long Oversized Coat With Faux-Fur Trims
Shop this while it's on sale.
Kitri
Lara Dark Chocolate Vinyl Coat
This plush faux-fur collar and cuffs are detachable, so you can wear them in two different ways.
Mango
Faux-Leather Coat With Fur Trim
Honestly, I'd easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
Marks & Spencer
Faux Fur Trim Longline Coat
Layer this over a LBD for a party-ready look.
& Other Stories
Wool Belted Midaxi Coat
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Frame
The Shearling Classic Coat
Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.
Nour Hammour
Briona Belted Shearling-Trimmed Leather Coat
Style this with or without the shearling collar for a totally different effect.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.