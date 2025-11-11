Buh-Bye, Boring Black Coats—This Is the Far Cooler Coat Trend Fashion Experts Are Wearing Instead

Fur-trimmed coats are fast becoming the season's favourite layer. Discover our edit of the best styles below.

Collage of Sydney Sweeney, Emily Ratajkowski and Ariana Greenblatt wearing fur-trim coats.
(Image credit: Getty, Backgrid)
Jump to category:
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

Let’s face it: black coats, while sleek and sophisticated, can feel a little safe at the best of times, and downright boring at the worst. Chic? Always. Inspired? Not so much. That’s why I’ve been on the lookout for outerwear that injects a bit more personality into winter dressing. And it didn’t take long for the celebrity style set to point me in the direction of the fur-timmed coat trend.

Within days, I spotted Emily Ratajkowski, Ariana Greenblatt and Sydney Sweeney all styling this nostalgic layer, lending plenty of inspiration in the process.

Emily Ratajkowski wears a brown suede trench coat with a fur collar. She styles her coat with black trousers and black kitten heel boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Emily’s version—a chocolate-brown suede coat finished with a plush fur-trim collar—channelled easy ’70s cool, which she heightened by pairing her look with boot-cut trousers and elegant kitten-heel boots. Ariana, meanwhile, opted for a sweeping, charcoal-toned coat, which, though dark and heavy, was infused with a playful energy by means of the fluffy trim.

Meanwhile, Sydney channelled a distinctly glamorous finish, cinching a belted, knee-grazing coat with an exaggerated fur collar.

Ariana Greenblatt styles a fur-trim coat with pointed-toe shoes and black trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Compared to the sharply tailored silhouettes dominating the season, the fur-trim coat feels a little bit retro and a little bit glamorous in the best kind of way.

Sydney Sweeney wears a fur-trim grey coat with sheer tights and black pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If, like me, you’re ready to retire your plain black coat, keep scrolling for my edit of the best fur-trim coats to wear this winter.

Shop Fur-Trimmed Coats:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸