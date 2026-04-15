I realize that the trend I’m here to put on your radar isn’t all that groundbreaking, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t worthy of discussing. And the reason I think this particular trend is worth discussing is its sheer popularity. Yes, people are still wearing staples such as blue jeans and black pants, but another color is infiltrating the wardrobes of chic dressers more and more thus far this season: white jeans and trousers.
As I said, white pants and jeans aren't really groundbreaking, but the trend has been impossible to ignore recently. People are simply trading jeans and pants in darker colors (and khaki, last year's MVP) for ones in any shade of white, and their outfits look chicer and fresher as a result. And is there anything more elegant than being able to keep a pair of white pants pristine?
The only thing to do now is see some outfit examples for yourself, so I rounded up some of my favorite recent ones, along with my favorite pairs of white pants and jeans, in hopes of providing both outfit and shopping inspiration for you.
Outfit Inspiration
Why this outfit works: In my opinion, the coolest way to wear white jeans is with black leather accents. The bomber jacket, belt, bag, and shoes add a bit of edge, proving white bottoms are far more than just a summer staple.
Why this outfit works: White obviously looks good with any color, but especially pretty pastels. The burgundy accessories ground the outfit and keep it from looking too beachy.
Why this outfit works: For chilly spring days when you want to look polished. Throw on a long black jacket, trench, or cardigan on over your white trousers and a tee, and finish the look off with black pumps. It doesn't get easier than that.
Why this outfit works: The fashion crowd loves wearing white jeans and pants with leather jackets, and it's easy to see why—they make any pair look even cooler in an instant. Another great thing about this outfit is the pieces in varying shades of brown that she wore the jeans with. There's an earthiness to the look that feels especially fresh.
Why this outfit works: This is one of the trendiest outfits in the bunch, given the silky button-down and the butter yellow tone of it (and the shoes). It proves that white pants or jeans are the perfect base for spring trends, as they won't compete with them.
Why this outfit works: This look is quite simple, but the layered tees and minimalist ballet flats prove that it's quite on-trend for 2026.
Why this outfit works: Yes, this is the second outfit featuring white pants and a butter yellow top, proving we have an outfit trend on our hands. Wearing butter yellow on top with white on the bottom is the least-dated way to wear the color trend for anyone who was starting to tire of it.
Why this outfit works: This layered look is great to have in your back pocket because it's extremely customizable. You can easily add or remove layers based on the weather.
Shop White Pants
Aritzia
The Effortless Pants Lo-Rise in Light Birch
Aritzia's viral pants come in a low-rise version now? Say less.
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pants in Flor Di Latte
Every white pants wearer needs a satin pair in their collection.
J.Crew
Kaya Pant in Stretch Linen Blend in White
Just in time for those 85-degree days.
RÓHE
Wool-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants in Off-White
The brand the fashion crowd can't get enough of.
TOTEME
Pleated Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Pants
One of the many chic white-pants offerings from Toteme (all of which you can't go wrong with.
Madewell
The Zoe Relaxed Straight Pant in 100% Linen in Ivory Linen
White linen pants aren't often this polished.
Posse
Lois Broderie Anglaise Cotton Balloon Pants in White
These are so special.
COS
Draped Pleated Straight-Leg Pants
These sold out in black, so COS wisely made them in white.