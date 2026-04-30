Petticoat Pants Are The New Summer Trend That's Seconds Away From Going Viral

Now that balloon pants have gone mainstream, those among us who are always wondering what's next when that happens will be pleased to know that in this case, we have the answer. And Elsa Hosk just helped to make it so, as she often does when it comes to the latest trends.
Early adopters of the voluminous, lightweight pants that you may also hear referred to as genie pants have been wearing the trend for at least a year, and in order to keep things fresh, brands are finding new iterations of the trend to keep the most directional shoppers invested. And, yes, the one that's set to go viral immediately is petticoat pants.
For a bit of context, petticoats were an undergarment that women wore (during the 18th century, especially) that added shape and structure to skirts and gowns. The more comfortable and lightweight petticoat pants, also known as pettipants or lace bloomers, were an offshoot of the skirts, becoming popular during Victorian times. The voluminous pants are gathered at the hem to form a peplum of sorts, and typically trimmed with lace or eyelet. The modern-day versions come in both cropped and full-length inseams, with some being sheer or printed. But the most classic iteration of the trend is a cropped white pair, which is what Hosk wore in the photos she just posted to her Instagram feed while in Tokyo.
Hosk paired her petticoat pants with a pale blue oversized trench coat and white glove flats. It's about as perfect as the styling of summer's latest pant trend gets, but the outfit options are endless. Stay tuned to see them start popping up IRL more as we inch closer and closer to summer.
Scroll on to see Hosk's petticoat pants outfit along with a few other examples of the trend on influencers, and shop the prettiest pairs for your summer wardrobe.
Elsa Hosk Wearing Petticoat Pants
More Petticoat Pants Outfits
Shop the Prettiest Petticoat Pants
Free People
X Intimately FP Forever Young Pant in White Alyssum