It's Official: This Is the 2026 Way to Wear the Biggest Skirt Trend of the Decade

I’m not really one for hyperbole—unless it’s warranted. And I'm confident that when I say the skirt trend Zendaya just wore to a The Drama screening is the biggest skirt trend of the decade, I'm not exaggerating. Sure, we don't know what skirt trends are to come over the next four years, but is it possible that any will top lace-trimmed skirts? I predict that they won't. And now that we're in the second year of the lace-trimmed skirt trend, we're starting to see a variety of iterations of it, and pretty much every cool brand is making its version of it.
So, if you're wondering how to keep a lace-trimmed skirt looking forward and fresh in its second year of massive popularity, I strongly suggest copying Zendaya's relatively simple outfit. Specifically, she wore a brown checked knee-length skirt, paired with a fitted T-shirt (The Drama merch, fittingly) and red loafers. So, the outfit formula to keep in your back pocket this year is a fitted tee, lace-trimmed skirt, and flat loafers. It's easy, cool, and customizable, which is everything a great outfit should be.
Keep scrolling to see and shop Zendaya's look along with an assortment of chic lace-trimmed skirts to add to your 2026 wardrobe.