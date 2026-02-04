If You Like Zoë’s Saint Laurent Slip Dress, You’ll Love This Affordable Version

Every time Zoë Kravitz steps out—whether it be in arm-in-arm with Harry Styles through the streets of Rome whilst wearing matching The Row or taking her role of Saint Laurent ambassador seriously by embodying the Parisian sensibility innate to the brand in on the red carpet—I’m always confronted with the same thought: “This is the best she’s ever looked.”
That is, inevitably, until the next time she makes a public appearance, and I come to the realisation that no matter the occasion, she always outperforms herself. Yet, despite it only being a few weeks into 2026, I’d argue that the 37-year-old has already delivered her most memorable look of the year in the form of the peachy lace-trim satin mini dress she wore to a Golden Globes after-party.
After wearing a floor-grazing iteration of the silhouette to the ceremony, the actor-turned-director changed into a mini version that featured ivory accents and contrasting seafoam green straps. This sartorial transformation was certainly part of the appeal. However, as more time has passed, I’ve found my mind wandering back to the shorter version and lusting after the simplicity and sophistication of the look.
So, when I stumbled upon a near-identical—yet considerably more affordable—version from beloved British independent label If Only If, you can only imagine how quickly I invested in the style myself.
Boasting the same romantic qualities as the Anthony Vaccarello-designed style, the London-based retailer’s Elizabeth Dress, which derives its name from the iconic Hollywood bombshell Elizabeth Taylor, features sweet airy straps, a thigh-grazing length and is made from glossy silk satin. Better still, the slip dress retails for a fraction of the price, with this style on sale for £175 compared to the original’s £3370 cost. And it looks like I’m not the only one who has been lured by this chic slip.
Despite only launching last week as part of the brand’s Valentine’s Day collection, local tastemaker Lucy Williams has also flaunted the find on her Instagram account. Speaking to If Only If’s owner and creative director, Emily Campbell, about the popularity of the slip, she explains that it comes down to the fact that the silhouette is “timeless and feminine—two things that will never go out of style.”
Proving this point even further is perennial It girl Alexa Chung, who also recently wore a chartreuse-and-lemon-coloured lace-trim slip from emerging British brand, Debute. Whilst these kinds of cuts are synonymous with ‘90s minimalism, the way these pieces are styled is making them fitting for the sort of sleazy elegance we’ve been seeing emerge this year through trends like the 2010s accessories craze and return of the fur-trimmed jacket.
As an extra bonus, the lace-trim slip dress is a style that complements these pieces perfectly, with Campbell also noting that slips are traditionally girlish, “so adding some more masculine references creates a really modern balance”.
Polished and poised, it’s the exact attitude I want to emulate this spring. (I'm just investing in gorgeous lingerie like French-founded, Los Angeles-based Le Boudoir to pair it with!) Moving into the season with lightness, effortless elegance and a swishy mini cloaking my body, if only Kravitz could see me now.
Shop Zoë Kravitz's Exact Saint Laurent Lace Slip Dress
Saint Laurent
Laced Slip Dress in Silk Satin
Her style is available to pre-order, should you be interested in investing in the original.
Shop More Affordable Versions of Zoë Kravitz's Lace Slip Dress
If Only If
Elizabeth Dress
Or, for those seeking to emulate the style at a more accessible price range, this style is certainly a match made in heaven.
Shop Other Lace Slip Dresses
Reformation
Aara Silk Dress
Reformation dresses never fail to let me down, especially this ankle-skimming and halterneck style.
Debute
The Tallulah Dress
The pink and white version of Alexa Chung's dress feels so apt for February 14 festivities.
CHLOÉ
Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Gown
This ballerina pink such an apt shade for satin.
Free People
Forever Yours Mini Slip
Make like Zoë Kravitz's bohemian side with this Free People slip.
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Asymmetric Nightslip
Polka dots continue to be one of the biggest prints of the year.
Reformation
London Knit Dress
How divine is this open back detail?
MANGO
Lace Dress With Opening
Pair with a structured leather jacket to offset the softness of this slip.
ZARA
Asymmetric Satin Dress
This light beige iteration is perfect for layering.
Róhe
Lace-Trimmed Silk Satin Slip Dress
Róhe might be revered for its structured staples, like funnel-neck jackets, but don't overlook its more graceful pieces, either.
Doên
Corelia Tulle-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Dress
When it comes to demure pieces rooted in nostalgia, Doên will tug on your heartstrings.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.