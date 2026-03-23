Cool Girls Know That Styling This Pant Trend With Flats Is the New It Spring Outfit

We hear the word It girl so often, but if there’s one celebrity who truly embodies that word, it’s Iris Law. Her outfits start trends (and they often find their way to my mood boards). From winter trends to now spring, Law has a way of putting pieces together that are unexpected but somehow work. For example, her recent outfit for running errands in L.A. piqued my interest, as she wore a pant trend that went viral last year in a fresh way (and color): white genie pants.
White pants get a bad rep sometimes for being dated, but wearing them in this voluminous style looks much cooler, and Law appears to think so too. She styled her pants with a brown halterneck top and the cult-classic Miu Miusatin ballet flats along with a chartreuse Chanel tote. Her white-genie-pants-and-flats outfit was casual, stylish, and comfortable all at once, and if the idea of wearing white genie pants with flats for spring is of interest to you, keep scrolling to re-create Law's look and shop similar items.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.