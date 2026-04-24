There are a lot of pant trends currently competing for attention as we head into summer, from silk styles to elevated linen alts. Still, one in particular is simply performing at a higher level (and always has). Plissé pants are classic in the fashion world, driven by Issey Miyake and Pleats Please, but while they always have a steady presence, every once in a while, someone chic wears them in a way that shoots them right back to must-wear status. Case in point: Riley Keough, who was just spotted at the Calabasas Erewhon wearing one of the best street-style looks of the year, including a pair of taupe plissé pants.
The actress specifically donned ankle-length Pleats Please Issey Miyake pants with a silk shirt and matching cream-colored camisole, creating a delightful color combination that whispered wealth and screamed effortless style, especially given her seemingly mundane activity (grocery shopping, even if it was at Erewhon). With the combo, she wore minimalist drop earrings, black kitten-heel pumps, and a Dries Van Noten silk-patterned shoulder bag that provided the outfit with just the right touch of playfulness.
Basically, this is the kind of outfit you wear if you want to look rich and effortless, with the comfortable, yet polished nature of her pants only adding to the already expensive feel of her look from the color combination she chose. Adding a kitten heel instead of a flat or sandal was the final piece of the puzzle.
Below, shop plissé pants to kickstart your summer wardrobe with the trend that's destined to sell out first. Trust me, Issey Miyake Pleats Please pants never stay in stock for long.