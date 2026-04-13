Forget Kitten Heels and Ballet Flats—This Shoe Trend Makes Capri Pants Look Their Chicest

Instead of kitten heels or higher styles, I’ve come to realise that it’s actually a humbler flat shoe trend that makes capri pants look their very best. Putting my theory to the test this week, I spotted Iris Law styling her knee-grazing capris with a pair of summer-ready flip-flops—now I'm convinced it's one of the chicest pairings out there.
Where heels can make capri pants feel a little too retro, simple flip-flops lend an understated ease that makes the nostalgic silhouette feel so much more wearable. Acting as an alternative to shorts or skirts, capri pants already offer something more directional—but this pared-back shoe pairing ensures they feel relaxed rather than costumey.
Leaning into an easy summer-ready look, Iris opted for a butter-yellow pair with a mirrored finish, cut to fall just below the knee. She kept the rest of the look minimal, with her black flip-flops grounding the outfit. Meanwhile, an embellished sports bra and sleek sunglasses brought her typically playful vibe.
Less fussy than heels and sleeker than ballet flats, read on to discover the capri pants and flip-flops I recommend below.
Shop Capri Pants and Flip Flops:
H&M
Flip-Flops
Whilst I love these in the brown, the also come in three other shades.
H&M
Capri Trousers
Wear these with flip flops or style with a kitten heel for a retro feel.
Marks & Spencer
Wedge Flatform Flip Flops
Flatform flip flops are set to be a key footwear trend this spring.
Mango
Capri Knit Trousers
The knit composition gives these an elevated energy.
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal
These also come in seven other colours.
Reformation
Jill Cropped Knit Pant
The capri pants trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
A.Emery
Kinto Leather Flip Flops
The leather finish makes these so much easier to dress up.
Marks & Spencer
Slim Fit Capri Trousers
These come in three different lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Nobodys Child
Black Leather Flip Flops
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
Free People
Bette Super Slim Capris
The elastane composition ensures a comfortable fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.