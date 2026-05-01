If You Want to Look Trendier in Sneakers, Get the It Item Zendaya Just Wore

There’s a major shift happening in the world of fashion. Everyone is leaning towards sporty-chic trends, from athletic shorts to sneakers, fashion people and celebrities alike have been wearing more and more athletic clothing items with their outfits. Some are even dressed in head-to-toe sporty items, like Zendaya, who was just spotted wearing a major It item with her sneakers: a windbreaker jacket.
Zendaya wore her navy-and-white pullover windbreaker with a pair of parachute pants in the same hue, and burgundy running sneakers, all by On, which she’s an ambassador for. In fact, Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, designed the outfit she’s wearing. Given the ongoing popularity of the windbreaker trend, it's easy to see why they'd include it in their latest collection with On.
Want to look as on-trend as possible while wearing sneakers this season? Keep scrolling to shop Zendaya's full On outfit, and more windbreakers and sneakers.