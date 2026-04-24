Instead of Flats, Chic Women Are Wearing Cropped Flares With This French-Girl Heel Trend

Here's a riddle for you: California girl Hailey Bieber just stepped out in New York wearing a pant-and-shoe combination French women love. As we've been mentioning (a lot), cropped flares are back, and one of the reasons we know this is because It girls such as Bieber keep wearing them. And yes, wearing them with flats is all fine and dandy, but if you want to capture that chic, effortless French-girl look, I suggest pairing them with the heel trend Bieber just wore with her elbow-sleeve black tee and black pants that had a slight crop and a flare. The trend is kitten-heel pumps, and while it's not a new trend, it's still going strong, and it's the heel style that's most in line with that classic French-girl aesthetic.
So what makes kitten-heel pumps just right for wearing with cropped-flared pants? Well, a pointed toe always looks cool beneath a flared leg, and the lower heel works much better than a high stiletto, which can make the pants look a bit too cropped. Keep scrolling to see what I mean via Bieber's polished outfit as well as a few French influencers wearing the polished pant-and-heel combination.