Amazon's Summer Beauty Event Is On—12 Tried-and-True Products I'm Adding to Cart

Here's my personal shopping guide.

Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
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Beauty products on a shelf

(Image credit: @eggcanvas)

If you're a "wait to buy it until it's on sale" person (like me), then you probably have a list of beauty products to buy as soon as prices are slashed. Well, I have good news. Amazon's Summer Beauty Event is on. From now through May 10, you can score discounts on some incredible, internet-famous items. I'm talking about everything from cult-classic Korean skincare products to high-tech devices (LED face masks, de-puffing wands, and a Dyson Airwrap...yes, really!). After scrolling through Amazon's massive selection for hours, I've officially added 12 products to my cart, and I'm sharing them with you, in case you need any recs.