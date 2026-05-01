Amazon's Summer Beauty Event Is On—12 Tried-and-True Products I'm Adding to Cart

If you're a "wait to buy it until it's on sale" person (like me), then you probably have a list of beauty products to buy as soon as prices are slashed. Well, I have good news. Amazon's Summer Beauty Event is on. From now through May 10, you can score discounts on some incredible, internet-famous items. I'm talking about everything from cult-classic Korean skincare products to high-tech devices (LED face masks, de-puffing wands, and a Dyson Airwrap...yes, really!). After scrolling through Amazon's massive selection for hours, I've officially added 12 products to my cart, and I'm sharing them with you, in case you need any recs.
TheraFace
Therabody Mask Glo
This LED mask is clinically proven to reduce lines, smooth texture, firm, and even skin tone in as few as eight weeks. It's all thanks to 504 medical-grade LEDs that provide full face coverage. You can choose between red, blue, and infrared settings, depending on your skin type and concerns.
Unlike other LED masks, it's lightweight and cordless, so you don't have to sit next to an outlet to use it. It even offers a relaxing scalp massage, thanks to VibraWave Technology. Three settings allow for customizable massage frequency and rhythm.
Dyson
Airwrap I.d. Multi-Styler
Remember when I said there's a Dyson Airwrap on sale? I wasn't kidding ( I'd never kid when it comes to Dyson). Right now, you can save $150 on a Dyson Airwrap I.d. Multi-Styler. It's Bluetooth connected, and creates a personalized curling routine for you, based on your hair type and texture in the MyDyson app. You can switch out six versatile attachments to achieve any style, from sleek and smooth to big, bouncy curls.
abib
Collagen Peptide Eye Patches
I've been wearing these eye masks pretty much every morning while I drink my coffee, which is why I'm not missing an opportunity to restock them. Each of the 60(!)-count eye masks is chock full of active ingredients. Hyaluronic acid hydrates the skin, vegan collagen improves elasticity, peptides improve firmness, caffeine targets dark circles, and Jericho Rose provides 360-degree anti-aging benefits. Beyond the incredible skin benefits, the cooling hydrogel material feels so refreshing on early-morning eyes.
BIODANCE
Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask - 16 count
I've waxed poetic about these glow-boosting masks before, but that won't stop me from doing it all over again. According to the brand, a full 1.19-ounce ampoule is used in a single Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask. It contains four hero ingredients: oligo-hyaluronic acid, ultra-low molecular collagen, galactomyces ferment filtrate, and niacinamide. Together, these ingredients deeply penetrate the skin to hydrate, smooth, firm, and brighten the complexion. I can attest to the mega-watt glow these masks leave behind. I can also attest to their skin-soothing, inflammation-reducing potential.
Grande Cosmetics
Grandelash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Who What Wear's Editor-in-Chief used this lash serum to get long, natural lashes for her wedding, and in her words, "Holy Sh*t, it worked." It uses radish root, honey, aloe vera, and prostaglandin (a hormone-like substance that helps lengthen and thicken lashes). Apply it once a day, and you'll see long, fluttery, unbelievable-looking lashes in a matter of weeks.