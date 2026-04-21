Oh, to be on a long walk in London with Harry Styles. Low-key yet chic outfits are what Zoë Kravitz has always gravitated toward, and while her aesthetic is very Brooklyn cool-girl, she’s been taking her effortlessly stylish vibe to gloomy London quite frequently recently. She was just photographed doing just that, walking alongside Styles with a sizable diamond ring on her finger that I'm finding it hard to ignore.
Kravitz layered a flowy trench coat over a loose button-down blouse, with black pants and a simple, tan shoulder bag by The Row. She also accessorized with a navy baseball cap reading “Boy Next Door.” Her shoes, however, were the most noteworthy part of her outfit (aside from the ring, of course), and it's a trend that other celebrities such as Alex Consani have been spotted wearing as of late as well. The cool-girl shoes in question? Soft loafers by The Row (of course), adding to the many shoe trends that the brand is responsible for starting. Soft loafers aren’t your average pair of loafers. They're malleable and fit the foot very comfortably, almost like a glove. As a resident of the very walkable NYC, Kravitz knows a thing or two about chic and comfortable footwear to log miles in. So, I trust her judgment when it comes to flat-shoe trends.
If you’re on the hunt for a comfortable yet chic shoe trend to wear on a long walk (sans Harry Styles, unfortunately), keep scrolling through to recreate Kravitz’s look and shop more soft loafers.