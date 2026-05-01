Lately, fashion people have been particularly infatuated with white pants for spring. It’s a fresh pant color to swap out for basic black pants, and celebrities like Karlie Kloss agree. Kloss was just spotted on the Upper East Side wearing a white pants-plus- flat-shoe outfit that was anything but basic. Kloss’ look was chic and polished, as she paired her white trousers with a flat-shoe trend that's a bit more unexpected than black flats: brownsuede flats.
Kloss' head-to-toe brown-and-white outfit included a cropped brown leather bomber jacket and a simple white tee, along with her flowy white trousers and brown suede flats, accessorized with a slouchy brown suede bag. She looked like every bit the elegant model off-duty that she is. If she's worn a pair of black flats, her outfit wouldn't be as chic as it is, in my opinion. The added texture of the suede and the richness of the brown hue set her outfit apart.
If you’re seeking a new white pants outfit to try this season, whether you're walking the blocks of the UES or not, keep scrolling to recreate Kloss’ look and shop more white pants and brown suede shoes.
Karlie Kloss Wearing White Pants and Brown Suede Flats