I'm a Personal Stylist—These Are the 5 Non-Baggy Pant Styles I Keep Reaching For

See how they look on and shop the exact styles.

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Personal stylist Anna Baldwin modeling pants.
(Image credit: @_bybaldwin)
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Anna Baldwin is a Who What Wear editor in residence and an Atlanta-based personal stylist who services men's and women's everyday wardrobes, helping clients edit, shop, and style with long-term clarity, not one-off outfits.

I'm not giving up baggy pants anytime soon, but lately, they've been sharing space with something a little sleeker. As a personal stylist, I think one of the biggest misconceptions about evolving your wardrobe is that it must come with a full identity shift. It doesn't. You can still like the same things and stay within the aesthetic that already feels true to you. For me, this shift has been less about changing my style and more about changing the silhouette within it.

The easiest way I can describe it is this: It's like listening to the same song in an acoustic version. The essence is still there, but the shape and mood land differently. That's exactly how I've been getting dressed lately. I still want ease and versatility, but I've been gravitating toward pants that feel lighter, cleaner, and a little more body-skimming.

Straight-Leg Suede Pants

This is the pair that made me realize I was ready for a shift in how I feel in my clothes. The muted pink and soft suede bring a playful note to my wardrobe, and the long, clean line still feels true to my love of tailoring.

Personal stylist Anna Baldwin modeling pants.

(Image credit: @_bybaldwin)

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Scuba Cigarette Pants

Most of my wide-leg trousers call for heels on the feet. I needed options that allow for flats or low kitten heels.

Personal stylist Anna Baldwin modeling pants.

(Image credit: @_bybaldwin)

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Cropped Straight-Leg Jeans

I had been overindexing on full-length jeans that usually called for heels. This style works so well with flats because it exposes enough ankle to let the outfit breathe. It also gives you more flexibility with ballet flats, loafers, or sandals. As the weather warms up, this silhouette feels especially useful.

Personal stylist Anna Baldwin modeling pants.

(Image credit: @_bybaldwin)

Shop My Jeans

Shop Similar Styles