You don't need a calendar or to go outside to tell it's spring. All you have to do is look at Jennifer Lopez's outfits because she's officially traded her jeans and trousers for floral dresses. Not once but twice in a week, J.Lo stepped out in L.A. wearing a floral dress, and both times she paired it with boots. The first time, she styled her belted maxi dress with beige open-toe boots, and the second time with a cognac knee-high platform pair. While both ensembles looked chic, the second floral dress outfit appeared the most luxurious because of the color of the boots.
The cognac shade is a deep, amber-brown tone. It reads as warm and refined, which is why it looks especially rich on leather boots. Plus, the hue develops a patina over time, making it look more dimensional and vintage-like, which looks chic overall. When discussing J.Lo's look, the boot color paired especially well with her floral dress because it complemented the orange and peachy tones, which fall within the same warm color family.
Beyond J.Lo's specific floral dress, cognac boots pair well with almost all floral dresses. The boot color's connection to natural leather gives it a timeless, versatile nature. And as mentioned, the color deepens and develops character, which is exactly what gives it lasting appeal.
Scroll on to discover my edit of the chicest floral dresses and cognac boots.
Shop Floral Dresses and Cognac Boots
MANGO
Floral-Print Flared Dress
I love the dainty florals and soft color palette.
Tony Bianco
Toronto Boots
Boots that you can wear all spring and summer.
Reformation
Clementina Dress
Reformation makes the most tasteful floral dresses.