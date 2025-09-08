Genuinely, This Is the Prettiest Flat-Shoe Trend You’ll Ever Wear—Ready Your Jeans

Since fashion collectively toned down the emphasis on heels in favour of flat-footed shoes, I’ve been curating my flats collection with care. First came supple leather pairs, followed by velvety suede iterations, but now I’ve landed on the fabrication that feels more elevated than the rest: satin. Specifically, satin ballet flats.
There’s something about satin’s glossy finish that transforms a simple silhouette into something infinitely more polished. Satin ballerinas shimmer softly, lending a graceful luminosity that makes them feel extremely pretty and more dressed up than their leather counterparts.
Of course, their charm lies partly in nostalgia. Reminiscent of the pointe shoes dancers pirouette in, satin ballet flats carry a certain romantic vibe that makes them a joy to style. By proxy, they also have the ability to make the more basic items in your wardrobe—jeans, leggings and the such like—feel more special.
And while it's easy to find them in delicate shades of blush and powder pink, this season’s take has evolved. I’ve spotted versions in rich chocolate browns, moody jet blacks, and jewel-toned shades that offer a striking alternative to the classic pastel palette.
The fashion set has already embraced them wholeheartedly. Miu Miu’s satin ballerinas, in particular, have been spotted on Hailey Bieber, Alexa Chung, Rosalía and Amelia Grey. And while Miu Miu might be leading the charge, plenty of other brands have followed suit, putting their own spin on the trend.
From H&M’s glossy satin Mary Janes to Reformation’s sumptuous jewel-tone pairs, there’s a style to suit all. Below, I’ve rounded up the prettiest satin ballet flats worth slipping into right now.
Shop Satin Ballet Flats:
H&M
Ballet Pumps
Be quick! These are vey close to selling out.
Reformation
Tilly Ballet Flat
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Free People
Aurora Flats
These also come in 11 other shades, though you won't put a foot wrong with classic black.
H&M
Satin Ballet Pumps
The pale pink shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Zara
Satin Ballet Flats With Bow
These pretty ballet flats will give your styling an notably elegant edge.
Miu Miu
Satin Ballerinas
Style with crisp white socks to give your look a preppy feel.
Stradivarius
Satin Ballet Flats With Bow
In a jet black shade, these are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.