Katie Just Wore the Anti-Trend Flats That Make Maxi Skirts Look Cool (Not Dated) in 2026

Not ballet flats, not mesh flats—This is the shoe trend that looks the best with maxi skirts this spring.

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Katie holmes wears a white t-shirt with a blue skirt.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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It's that time of year when our jeans and trousers deserve a well-earned break. As the weather warms, the heavier fabrics and full-length cuts that served us through the cooler months suddenly feel overworn. To replace them, we should look to transitional pieces like maxi skirts, since they're easy and breathable while still keeping the legs covered. We're not the only ones on board with this idea. Katie Holmes is, too.

Recently, while strolling through NYC, Holmes was seen in a very spring-appropriate outfit. She wore a white T-shirt paired with a blue poplin maxi skirt featuring a red trim. Her look was finished with a leather shoulder bag and Gucci Jordaan loafers.

Katie holmes wears a white t-shirt with a blue skirt and gucci loafers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Katie Holmes: Rosie Assoulin skirt; Gucci Jordaan Leather Loafers ($1090)

With a closet full of shoes, Holmes could have chosen any pair to style with her skirt, but her decision to pair them with the designer loafers felt intentional. The Jordaan loafers are a true wardrobe staple. They've been around since 1953 and are still highly coveted for their low profile, sleek design, and small Horsebit hardware, an if-you-know-you-know symbol that signals good taste. The flats are also incredibly versatile, often paired with classic jeans and trousers, but they work just as well with a colored skirt, grounding the look and adding a timeless touch.

Keep scrolling to shop the chicest maxi skirts and loafers to pair with them.

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