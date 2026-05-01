We all know fashion people are really into white jeans and pants this spring. There are certain flat shoe trends that look fabulous with a pair of white bottoms, and one that Tracee Ellis Ross has officially cosigned is just as chic as a black pair of flats. It’s also a neutral color trend that can go with just about any spring outfit: whiteglove flats. We all know and love Ross’s spring style; she’s always got her finger on the pulse of what trend is up next.
Ross opted to keep her outfit mostly monochrome by styling her white glove flats with her white jeans and a long-sleeve shirt. To contrast her all-white outfit, she layered a tan trench coat over it. Overall, this look is simply chic. Her choice to wear white glove flats rather than black or brown was especially of-the-moment. All-white outfits are such a fresh and modern way to approach spring dresses, and Ross’s look is no exception.
Keep scrolling to look just as chic in all-white as Ross.