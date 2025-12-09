Zara Larsson's Tour Makeup Is All Over My FYP—14 Products to Re-Create Her Extraterrestrial Siren Glam

Collage of Zara Larsson&#039;s colorful, sparkly makeup by makeup artist Sophia Sinot.
(Image credit: @zaralarsson)
Maybe it's because I do this for a living, but my TikTok FYP is inundated with beauty content. Five years ago, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, my feed was littered with clean girl makeup tutorials, maskne treatments, and nighttime skincare routines longer than my everything showers. When the world shut down, this pared-back beauty aesthetic became synonymous with hygiene and cleanliness, meaning anything besides dewy skin and barely-there makeup fell swiftly out of fashion.

In the following years, celebrities and tastemakers—specifically It-girl musicians—began bringing back the fantasy of dynamic, colorful, "Euphoria circa 2019" makeup. Case in point, the woman (and her makeup artist) dominating my FYP: Zara Larsson, the Swedish pop star taking the internet by storm with her "feast for the eyes" Midnight Sun Tour and extremely Gen Z makeup that I can't stop fawning over.

Zara Larsson wearing colorful, bedazzled makeup by makeup artist Sophia Sinot.

(Image credit: @zaralarsson)

While I tip my hat to Larsson for the effervescent pop songs that inspired her beach fairy–inspired aesthetic (she previously told W magazine that "European Hawaii" is the album's vibe), I have to give kudos to her makeup artist Sophia Sinot, who seems to be the singer's right-hand woman during the ongoing global tour. The two have created dozens of showstopping looks together while taking inspiration from moonlit ocean scenes and the solar system, decorating Larsson in rhinestone stars and so, so much more.

Zara Larsson wearing colorful makeup by makeup artist Sophia Sinot.

(Image credit: @zaralarsson)

Larsson's looks flirt with the "sea witchery" trend Pinterest Predicts called for in its 2025 forecasting report—citing siren makeup, sea-inspired beauty, and more—which skyrocketed to a nearly 700% search increase this year. It seems to me that we'll be seeing a lot more of this trend from the singer in 2026.

Though I don't have sold-out arenas to perform to in Larsson's iconic viral glam, that won't stop me from trying to re-create her looks. Ahead, see the bold eye shadows, glittery body sprays, multicolored face gems, and more that I'm shopping to re-create Sinot's extraterrestrial siren makeup amid Larsson's spellbinding new era.

