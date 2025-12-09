Zara Larsson's Tour Makeup Is All Over My FYP—14 Products to Re-Create Her Extraterrestrial Siren Glam

Maybe it's because I do this for a living, but my TikTok FYP is inundated with beauty content. Five years ago, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, my feed was littered with clean girl makeup tutorials, maskne treatments, and nighttime skincare routines longer than my everything showers. When the world shut down, this pared-back beauty aesthetic became synonymous with hygiene and cleanliness, meaning anything besides dewy skin and barely-there makeup fell swiftly out of fashion.
In the following years, celebrities and tastemakers—specifically It-girl musicians—began bringing back the fantasy of dynamic, colorful, "Euphoria circa 2019" makeup. Case in point, the woman (and her makeup artist) dominating my FYP: Zara Larsson, the Swedish pop star taking the internet by storm with her "feast for the eyes" Midnight Sun Tour and extremely Gen Z makeup that I can't stop fawning over.
While I tip my hat to Larsson for the effervescent pop songs that inspired her beach fairy–inspired aesthetic (she previously told W magazine that "European Hawaii" is the album's vibe), I have to give kudos to her makeup artist Sophia Sinot, who seems to be the singer's right-hand woman during the ongoing global tour. The two have created dozens of showstopping looks together while taking inspiration from moonlit ocean scenes and the solar system, decorating Larsson in rhinestone stars and so, so much more.
Larsson's looks flirt with the "sea witchery" trend Pinterest Predicts called for in its 2025 forecasting report—citing siren makeup, sea-inspired beauty, and more—which skyrocketed to a nearly 700% search increase this year. It seems to me that we'll be seeing a lot more of this trend from the singer in 2026.
Though I don't have sold-out arenas to perform to in Larsson's iconic viral glam, that won't stop me from trying to re-create her looks. Ahead, see the bold eye shadows, glittery body sprays, multicolored face gems, and more that I'm shopping to re-create Sinot's extraterrestrial siren makeup amid Larsson's spellbinding new era.
Shop Bold Beauty Products Inspired by Zara Larsson
VIOLETTE_FR
Yeux Paint in Bleu de Minuit
There's nothing quite as fitting for the Midnight Sun aesthetic as this ocean-blue, shimmery liquid eye shadow. Editors love the French brand Violette_FR for its easy-to-blend formulas, potent pigment, and impressive staying power. Plus, can't you just see this galactic shade slathered on Larsson's eyes?
Tom Ford
Mini Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil
It's all too fitting that this Tom Ford product has the word "sun" in it. Infused with the solar scent Soleil Blanc that so many shoppers love, this body oil is moisturizing and leaves the skin looking decadently glowy—a perfect way to replicate Larsson's shimmering skin in an everyday way.
HALF MAGIC
Glitterpill Eye Paint + Eyeliner in Sweet Prince
Larsson and Sinot's combined style feels so reminiscent of Doniella Davy's work on Euphoria, so it's only right that we pull from her brand, Half Magic, for inspiration. Since the duo's creations involve a lot of pink and sparkles, this Glitterpill is going straight in my cart.
VIOLETTE_FR
Lune Liner in Ultraviolet
Is it just me, or can you imagine this chromatic liner shifting color on Larsson's eyes under the sparkling stage lights? I can, and I'm adding one to my cart just in case I get a chance to dance in the crowd myself.
HALF MAGIC
Self-Adhesive Face Gems in Iridescent Sparkle
A huge element of Sinot's style for the Midnight Sun Tour is rhinestones—whether to emulate an exploding supernova from the star's eyes or splash them across her nose. Half Magic's face gems are self-adhesive, so you don't have to work with messy eyelash glue to stick everything in place.
MAC Cosmetics
Connect in Colour Eye Shadow Palette
Is this colorful palette from MAC Cosmetics not screaming Larsson's color scheme at you? This kaleidoscope compact includes 12 intensely pigmented powder eye shadows in matte, metallic, and shimmer finishes in a rainbow of hues—perfect for Sinot's vibrant looks, if you ask me.
Maybelline
Tattoo Studio Gel Pencil in Purple Pop
Sinot used a bevy of Maybelline products to create one of Larsson's most stunning looks to date: this sparkly pink supernova glam. It appears that the artist used this vibrant purple liner as lip liner on the star, and I've never wanted to re-create a lip combo more.
Eva NYC
Kweeen Silver Hair and Body Glitter Spray
After seeing these pictures of Larsson's glittery skin, I'm wasting no time adding this silver body spray to my cart. You can layer this spray over your hair and body without worrying about sticky or crispy clumps thanks to its lightweight, hydrating formula with argan oil. Plus, it has a sweet vanilla scent that doubles as perfume.
Maybelline
Lifter Gloss With Hyaluronic Acid in Pearl
Sinot also shared on Instagram that she used this frosty, translucent gloss on Larsson to complete her Gen Z vampy lip. This hydrating gloss is basically a plumper without the zing thanks to its hyaluronic acid–boosted formula and light-reflecting shimmers.
Glossier
Cloud Paint Plush Blush
Some of the most potently pigmented blushes I've ever tried are Glossier's Cloud Paints, but I'd recommend the Plush Blush version to re-create Larsson's vibrant cheeks. The powder blush offers that cloudlike, diffused look that Sinot's style has become synonymous with.
Pat McGrath Labs
Mothership XII Eyeshadow Palette: Petalmorphosis
We can't talk about glittery, vivid, ethereal eye shadow without bringing mother into the mix. Pat McGrath Labs' Mothership XII Eyeshadow Palette: Petalmorphosis is simply screaming Midnight Sun. The fantastical mix of wet-looking shimmers and easy-to-blend pastels fits Larsson's island vibe perfectly.
Fenty Beauty
Gloss Bomb Oil in Miss Jellyfish
If Larsson existed in lip-oil form, I think this Fenty Beauty pick would be it. This frosted lavender has hints of chrome and sparkle milling about its hydrating formula, which wears like a sheer, versatile pink gloss. It's filled with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and shea butter for a treatment-like formula that looks devastatingly good.
Lilly Lashes
Self Adhesive Half Lashes in Wild Child
Sinot seems to finish every look with a flirty pair of false lashes, which leads me to recommend this fox-eye pair from Lilly Lashes. These half-lash strips look more believable than a full strip—disappearing into the lash line and offering seductive depth.
Sheglam
Glowchi Bouncy Highlighter in Powdered Sugar
To re-create Larsson's high-shine skin, I wouldn't hesitate to dust this icy highlighter across the high points of my face. Consider stippling some onto the brow bone and over the Cupid's bow for that extra-frosty touch.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).