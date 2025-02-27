Wildly Popular, This Taylor Swift-Coded Lipstick Is Rarely in Stock—Now There's a Nail Polish Version

Every time Taylor Swift's go-to red lipstick comes back in stock, we have to make a PSA. You see, it typically takes no more than six seconds before the beloved cool-toned shade flies off the shelves. Consider it our beauty-editor due diligence.

The lippie in question? Pat McGrath's Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in the shade Elson 4. The brand's MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson has also received viral status, as it features the exact same blue-toned shade with a cream lipstick formula. The latter is currently available right now in a limited-edition collaboration with Candy Crush Saga (yes, the iPhone game we all know and love). Different packaging, same Swift-coded formula—plus a brand new Elson nail polish (!) to match. I predict the rich lacquer will become just as hard to get in approximately… four seconds, so find all the details below.

(Image credit: Pat McGrath Labs)

The full limited-edition collection includes three buzzy products: the MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson and Divine Rose (another constantly sold-out shade); Lust: Gloss in Astral Flashdance and Bronze Venus; and the brand new Nail Polish in Gold 001 (a stunning metallic) and Elson (the aforementioned red).

I hesitate to say red nail polish is trending—it's always a classic mani choice!—but celebs have been donning cherry hues a lot lately. Just take a look at Selena Gomez's crimson tips (with an old Hollywood red lip to match) at the SAG Awards or the "sparkling merlot" version she wore at the BAFTAs. Swift sported a similar red ("Chief's red," some might say) mani at the Grammys; while we aren't sure the exact hue, we have to assume she'd choose Elson if she could. The glossy, richly pigmented lacquer is practically begging to be worn on the red carpet.

The products were already predicted sell-outs, but then Pat McGrath decided to randomly deliver a $10,000 diamond-encrusted ring, handcrafted by British jewelry house Basliq , to three randomly selected customers. (Very Wonka-coded, Mother.) So if Swift isn't enough to convince you of the stunning lineup, consider the potential for fine jewelry. "Beauty should always be an adventure," McGrath herself says in a release. "This collection is all about joy, play, and opulence—and now, three lucky individuals will unwrap a truly one-of-a-kind treasure. How divine is that?"

Even if you don't win, you'll still wind up with a highly coveted, hard-to-snag lipstick, gloss, and polish. According to beauty editor math, that's priceless.

Shop the New Elson Nail Polish and Lipstick

Pat McGrath Labs Candy Crush X Pat Mcgrath Labs Nail Polish in Elson $32 SHOP NOW

Pat McGrath Labs Candy Crush X Pat Mcgrath Labs Mattetrance Lipstick in Elson $39 SHOP NOW

Opening image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images