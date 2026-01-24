Step Aside, Clean Girls—Glitchy Glam Is the Mismatched, New-Age Beauty Trend Running 2026

Perhaps it's a reflection of the worldly unrest in 2025 or the burgeoning takeover of AI, but one thing is certain: Intentionally imperfect glamour is everything in 2026. At least, it is according to Pinterest Predicts's 2026 trend report, which declared that glitchy glam is one of the top beauty predictions for this year by a long shot. The brand cites an increase as high as 270% in searches for avant-garde makeup, mismatched nails, and asymmetrical lobs as the driving force behind this trend. Users are no longer interested in being pared-back clean girls and have a sense of creative direction when it comes to aesthetics.
Though there is a large sector of the industry that claims that editorial beauty never went away, there was a palpable shift toward minimalism during the past few post–COVID-19 pandemic years—from milk nails to countless bob trends and glass skin recipes. Now, the modern Gen Z and millennial tastemaker is setting their sights on bold beauty: a manicure with different colors on each hand (maybe even each finger), messy-chic eyeliner, and two-toned lip combos that prioritize contrast over blend. There are so many ways to interpret this trend, but we've noticed the following ideas in practice, courtesy of cool people in the wild. As the trend report states, "so long, symmetry."
Mismatched Nails
The search term "nails with different colors on each hand" saw a 125% increase on Pinterest in 2025, further dividing the minimalist and maximalist nail trends that soared on both sides of the style spectrum this past year. We beauty editors saw just as much action in the "sheer, barely there polish" realm as we did in the "loud, bold, heavily designed manicure" space (as seen in this mixed-polka-dot set by celebrity manicurist Queenie Nguyen), but the data shows that the latter will be more pronounced this year.
Hair color trends come and go, but we have yet to see one as bold as the halo dye jobs on stars like singer Rosalía and Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu. While promoting her latest album, Lux, the Spanish singer has been diving into divine themes in her personal style—most noticeably with a blonde ring of hair bleached tactfully around the crown of her head to mimic a real-life halo. The style was originally designed by the late celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero and is now in the care of Evanie Frausto, according to an article in Vogue.
Liu's style, created by St. Louis colorist Kelsey Miller, is an even bolder version of Rosalía's delicate crown with high-contrast dyed halos down the length of her hair to form a striped pattern. The Olympian's roots are dark (likely to hide growth during the extensive Winter Games) before fading into thick bleached-blonde halos—most noticeably around the bangs and eyes before repeating down the length of her long hair. While we don't recommend trying to get this look at home, we do have a few product recommendations for bleached-hair maintenance.
Blond Absolu Heat Protecting Leave-In Treatment for Blonde Hair
Verb
Brighten and Toning Purple Mask for Blonde Hair
Editorial Eyes
Pinterest's trend report shows a 100% increase in searches for "eccentric makeup" and a 115% spike in "weird makeup looks" in 2025, though we have a better word for this style of makeup: editorial. While re-creating this captivating cosmic eye look by maximalist makeup artist Lynda Florae at home may sound ambitious, these are exactly the kinds of looks that beauty savants have been referencing for inspiration in the last 12 months. Finally, this painterly style of makeup is entering the mainstream, starting with Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson's headline-making Midnight Sun Tour glam.
Created in collaboration with celebrity makeup artist Sophia Sinot, Larsson's rhinestone-studded, vibrant stage glam is undeniably editorial, and starry seas and interplanetary scenes serve as inspiration for several of her looks, according to a post on the MUA's Instagram. You might not have the time to go full editorial glam every day, but it's chic to take elements from these eye looks and incorporate them into your regular routine, like a sweep of chromatic eye shadow over the lids or a touch of colorful liner against bare lashes. See our recommendations below.
Shop the Trend
Isamaya
Lips Metal Sheer Metallic Balm in Shaded Rose
VIOLETTE_FR
Lune Liner in Ultraviolet
Maybelline
Tattoo Studio Gel Pencil Longwear Eyeliner in Purple Pop
Asymmetrical Lob
When we think of asymmetrical haircuts, our minds immediately go to pop singer Ava Max's significantly unbalanced blonde tresses, where one side is often sheared as short as her shoulder and the other worn to her waist. While this is one of the more extreme length differences we've seen in an asymmetrical cut, that's not to say it's impossible to pull off. Max's look is entirely convincing us to grab scissors, but we'll restrain ourselves until we get to the salon.
If you want a more easily wearable version of the singer's cool-girl cut, try an asymmetrical lob, which shot up in Pinterest searches by 85% this year. Selena Gomez recently debuted a chic iteration of this style at a Rare Beauty launch event with the ends subtly tilting on a diagonal slant from one side to the other.