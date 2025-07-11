Marianna Hewitt Swears By These 17 Beauty Staples for a Sun-Kissed Glow (Including a Secret "Blonzer")

Summer Fridays Marianna Hewitt

(Image credit: @marianna_hewitt)

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

I've been writing about the beauty routines of industry experts, founders, and tastemakers for over two years now, and I've noticed the same product in nearly every one of their top-tier lineups. Any guesses? Okay, I'll spill. It's the decadent, heavenly, simply unparalleled Lip Butter Balm from Summer Fridays ($24). I'm also in love with this lip product, along with countless items from this über-popular brand. Its hydrating, nourishing formulas are a treat for your skin, and the Instagram-worthy packaging is undoubtedly a treat for your eyes. And it turns out, this was the exact vision co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Ireland had when they founded the brand in 2018.

Summer Fridays Marianna Hewitt

(Image credit: @marianna_hewitt)

Hewitt tells me that after years of working with prestige beauty brands, she and Ireland identified a gap in the market for products that were gentle and effective, yet also featured beautiful packaging and compelling marketing. And so Summer Fridays was born. Seven years and countless best sellers later, the brand launched its Blush Butter Balm ($26), a sheer, blendable cream blush spiked with skin-loving peptides, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid. "It gives that effortless, just-been-out-in-the-sun glow," Hewitt tells me. "I use the shade Toasted Terracotta for an easy flush of color that looks like a 'blonzer.'" Okay, wait… "Blonzer" is genius! And according to Hewitt, it's the secret to her signature sun-kissed look. "I love products that are easy, dewy, and quick to apply, especially in the warmer months," Hewitt says, noting a lightweight skin tint, brow gel, lip liner, and lip tint as the other crucial steps in her routine.

Want to know the rest of Hewitt's everyday beauty staples? Keep scrolling to see them all—from a guava lip tint to her go-to nail polish. You'll want to write these down.

Summer Fridays

(Image credit: @marianna_hewitt)

Blush Butter Balm Hydrating Cream Blush With Peptides
Summer Fridays
Blush Butter Balm Hydrating Cream Blush

"The easiest flush of color that looks like a 'blonzer.' I use it with our Blush Brush ($28), which has replaced so many tools in my makeup bag."

Lip Butter Balm Treatment for Hydration + Nourishing Shine
Summer Fridays
Lip Butter Balm Treatment

"My go-to lip balm with the perfect pop of pink. It hydrates, adds shine, and brightens up my whole face."

On 'til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr
On 'til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray

"Locks in my makeup no matter how hot or humid it is."

Brow Pop Dual-Action Filling and Shaping Easy Eyebrow Pencil
Kosas
Brow Pop Filling and Shaping Eyebrow Pencil

"Super precise and easy to use for a natural, full brow."

Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting and Laminating Eyebrow Gel
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
Brow Harmony Lifting and Laminating Eyebrow Gel

"Keeps my brows lifted and in place all day without feeling stiff."

Lip Definer
Victoria Beckham
Lip Definer

"I keep a few shades in my bag. They're creamy, long-lasting, and the best tones."

Jet Lag Mask + Moisturizer
Summer Fridays
Jet Lag Mask + Moisturizer

"My forever essential for hydration and post-flight skin recovery. I use it as a mask, moisturizer, hand cream—especially when my skin needs calming from hot summer weather."

The Volumizing Shampoo for Oily, Flat Hair
Crown Affair
The Volumizing Shampoo

"This shampoo and conditioner are a dream duo for soft, airy hair with just the right amount of body."

Don't Despair, Repair!™ Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
Briogeo
Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

"My hair savior after a beach day or long travel. It brings my strands back to life."

Mini Milk Hydrating Leave-In Conditioner Hair Serum
RŌZ
Mini Milk Hydrating Leave-In Conditioner Hair Serum

"Adds moisture, definition, and shine without weighing my hair down. I apply this to my hair before I air-dry."

sephora,

Emijay
Angelstick

"Tames flyaways and gives that polished, slick-back look in seconds."

It's Giving Body Medium Hot Thermal Round Brush
Mane
It's Giving Body Medium Hot Thermal Round Brush

"Gives me that smooth blowout at home, and it works internationally. It's the only tool I have that I can use when I go on vacation."

The Knot Dr. Pro Brite Wet & Dry Detangler - Pink
Conair
The Knot Dr. Wet & Dry Detangler

"Gentle on wet hair and makes detangling effortless."

Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - of Corset
Essie
Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish

"The prettiest sheer shade for a clean, polished mani and pedi."

Pink Sleep Mask
Slip
Pink Sleep Mask

"Blocks out light and feels so luxe. It's perfect for flights or home and really helps trying to sleep on the right schedule."

amazon,

Megababe
Bust Dust

"A summer essential for staying fresh and dry in heat and humidity."

Sleep: Sleep Tight Gummies
Lemme
Sleep Tight Gummies

"A part of my wind-down routine when I need extra help falling asleep. I always have these when I travel."

Explore More:
Emma Walsh
Emma Walsh
Beauty Editor, Branded Content

Emma is a beauty editor on the branded content team. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.

