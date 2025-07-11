Marianna Hewitt Swears By These 17 Beauty Staples for a Sun-Kissed Glow (Including a Secret "Blonzer")

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

I've been writing about the beauty routines of industry experts, founders, and tastemakers for over two years now, and I've noticed the same product in nearly every one of their top-tier lineups. Any guesses? Okay, I'll spill. It's the decadent, heavenly, simply unparalleled Lip Butter Balm from Summer Fridays ($24). I'm also in love with this lip product, along with countless items from this über-popular brand. Its hydrating, nourishing formulas are a treat for your skin, and the Instagram-worthy packaging is undoubtedly a treat for your eyes. And it turns out, this was the exact vision co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Ireland had when they founded the brand in 2018.

Hewitt tells me that after years of working with prestige beauty brands, she and Ireland identified a gap in the market for products that were gentle and effective, yet also featured beautiful packaging and compelling marketing. And so Summer Fridays was born. Seven years and countless best sellers later, the brand launched its Blush Butter Balm ($26), a sheer, blendable cream blush spiked with skin-loving peptides, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid. "It gives that effortless, just-been-out-in-the-sun glow," Hewitt tells me. "I use the shade Toasted Terracotta for an easy flush of color that looks like a 'blonzer.'" Okay, wait… "Blonzer" is genius! And according to Hewitt, it's the secret to her signature sun-kissed look. "I love products that are easy, dewy, and quick to apply, especially in the warmer months," Hewitt says, noting a lightweight skin tint, brow gel, lip liner, and lip tint as the other crucial steps in her routine.

Want to know the rest of Hewitt's everyday beauty staples? Keep scrolling to see them all—from a guava lip tint to her go-to nail polish. You'll want to write these down.