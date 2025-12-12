PDRN Skincare, Espresso Hair, and Polka-Dot Nails: 9 Trends That Dominated 2025, According to Search Data

It's hard to believe that 2025 is coming to an end. It feels like just yesterday that we were waking up on January 1, turning our calendars to a fresh page, and predicting the biggest hair, makeup, and nail trends that would dominate over the next 365 days. But here we are, in December, and on the eve of 2026 (I'll save you from a soliloquy on the relentless passing of time). Now, it's time to look back and check our work. Were our predictions correct? Did we accurately pluck a few of the year's biggest trends out of the ether? Spoiler alert: Yes, for the most part!
Recently, Google released its annual Year in Search data, which looks back at trillions of searches from 2025. It shows the top trending searches both in the U.S. and globally—aka searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period of time. It sheds light on which beauty trends *actually* received the most interest and attention this year… at least on the internet.
Why look back at all, you ask? It's simple. As Maya Angelou once said, "You can't really know where you are going until you know where you have been." It's a pertinent perspective on life, and arguably, beauty and culture too. Ahead, see nine beauty trends on Google's report that we predicted, covered, and explored on Who What Wear this year. Most of them are as relevant as ever.
Skincare
PDRN
If 2025 taught us one thing, it's that the internet loves PDRN (also known as salmon sperm—yep, you read that correctly). This buzzy ingredient went viral on social media with the help of celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston, who are reportedly fans of in-office PDRN skin treatments. It stands for polydeoxyribonucleotide. "PDRN is a DNA-derived molecule (traditionally from salmon sperm) used in regenerative dermatology," Anna Karp, MD, board-certified dermatologist and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at NYU School of Medicine, previously told Who What Wear. "PDRN improves skin healing and regeneration, boosts fibroblast activity, increases collagen stimulation, and reduces inflammation."
Most PDRN skincare products use plant-derived sources, rather than salmon. Still, experts say they can offer similar skin benefits. While PDRN was one of 2025's buzziest skincare ingredients, we doubt anything will change in 2026. PDRN is bound to be *the* internet-favorite ingredient for the foreseeable future.
Shop the Trend
medicube
PDRN Pink Peptide Serum
ANUA
PDRN 100 Cream
VT COSMETICS
PDRN 100 Essence
Azelaic Acid
According to Google's Year in Search data, azelaic acid was the top-trending skincare acid in 2025. It makes sense, considering it's a do-it-all ingredient that can benefit multiple skin types and address a variety of concerns.
"Azelaic acid is a type of acid that is naturally produced by yeast," Jessie Cheung, MD, board-certified dermatologist based in Illinois and NYC, previously told Who What Wear. "It has become a popular skincare ingredient, particularly in the clean beauty sector, as it is derived from natural origins. It has multiple mechanisms of action in that it's anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, helps to inhibit melanin production in sun or age spots, and helps to normalize skin cell growth." Translation? It effectively targets everything from acne to melasma and rosacea.
Shop the Trend
medicube
Azelaic Acid 16 Calming Serum
Paula's Choice
10% Azelaic Acid Booster
The Ordinary
Azelaic Acid Suspension 10%
Lymphatic Face Massage
"Lymphatic facial massage" was another top-trending search term. This refers to the lymphatic system, which is the body's way of filtering out cell and tissue debris. As lymph (a clear fluid that circulates through the body and contains white blood cells) flows through lymph nodes, it removes waste, protects the body against foreign invaders, and maintains the body's fluid levels. As such, it's important for overall health and plays a large role in the body's immune response. But the health benefits of lymphatic drainage aren't the only thing people love. There are aesthetic benefits, too. It can make the skin look smooth and snatched, hence why so many people swear by lymphatic drainage massage for sculpting their neck, jawlines, and cheekbones.
Mocha Mousse was Pantone's 2025 color of the year, so it makes sense that it dominated in both the fashion and beauty spheres. This year, the internet was obsessed with espresso and mocha mousse hair colors. "The mocha mousse [shade] is really popular,” Chris Appletonpreviously told Who What Wear. "I think people are going for that mixture of cool and warm tones, and a combination of light and dark.” This is super similar to the espresso hair trend that was also listed on Google's report. The only difference comes down to depth and undertone. Espresso hair is usually darker and cooler; mocha mousse is slightly lighter and has more warmth to it. Regardless, coffee-inspired hair colors were on-trend.
Shop the Trend
Glaze
Glaze Super Hair Gloss - 6.4 Fl Oz
IGK
Color Depositing Hair Mask
Madison Reed
Color Reviving Gloss in Espresso
Cherry Cola
Cherry cola is a deep, ultra-flattering hair color that, apparently, received a lot of attention online in 2025. It combines a dark brunette shade with a red-purple one. Honestly, we get the hype. Dua Lipa's take on cherry cola hair still lives in our heads rent-free. Perhaps we'll see a return to this bold, luxurious color in 2026.
Shop the Trend
L'Oreal Paris
Vitamino Color Spectrum Mask
IGK
Color Depositing Hair Mask
oVertone Color
Color Depositing Hair Mask
Honey Brown
Honey-brown hair is one of those colors that feels eternally chic and relevant (for proof, just look to J.Lo). So, even though it was a top-trending search in 2025, we don't think it's going to budge in 2026 or anytime afterward. Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetospreviously told Who What Wear that this trend is perfect "for people who want to be blonde but are looking for something that's a little lower maintenance and less damaging to the hair." Since it sits somewhere between brown and blonde, your colorist can adapt it to be either warmer or cooler to complement your specific skin tone.