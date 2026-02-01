This Blush Trend Pairs Best With a Vintage Nightgown and Secret Garden—How to Create It in 3 Steps

Camri Hewie and a selection of blushes for the &quot;Watercolor Blush&quot; trend
(Image credit: @camrihewie)
So, you've found yourself completely in love with the dreamy watercolor makeup trend populating Pinterest boards and TikTok For You Pages, and have taken a specific interest in the cherubic cheeks in vivid, pastel hues that can theoretically transform anyone into a modern Marie Antoinette. We've seen the emergence of historical beauty trends appear on the red carpet for a couple of years (notably taking cues from the renaissance and medieval eras), but the rococo-inspired look has us dreaming of romance just in time for Valentine's Day.

Keep scrolling for my deep dive into the artistic beauty trend with a step-by-step guide on how to create it from a makeup artist, and the absolute best products to make it happen from brands like Hourglass, Rhode, and Makeup by Mario. Just be forewarned, however, that you may be tempted to wear silk heels, dresses draped with candy-colored ribbons, and high hair from this day on.

What is the watercolor blush trend?

Who better to ask for the details on one of TikTok's most wearable trends than a makeup artist that can capture any romantic trend with a wave of a brush? We reached out to New York-based freelance makeup artist and content creator Lila Childs to learn what makes the art-inspired trend so enticing. "The watercolor makeup trend is a slightly more elevated version of the no makeup makeup or 'clean girl' makeup look in my opinion. It’s all about creating soft thin layers of product," she says. "I think it has become so popular over the past few months because it ties in makeup artist techniques to elevate a very wearable everyday look." Childs also raises the fact that makeup artist and techniques are becoming more popular, prompting the rise of the watercolor makeup trend.

Camri Hewie with pink blush, glossy lips, and a glowy complexion

(Image credit: @camrihewie)

Step 1: Apply your products like a painter

Before adding any of the romantic details or ethereal finishing touches, Childs recommends making sure you apply all products to the back of your hand, then working them into the brush rather than applying any product directly to your face. "Think of it as putting paint in a palette and picking up a small amount with a paintbrush, as the trend suggests," she says. "This will allow you to control how much product you are applying and also create thin, watercolor-like layers on the skin." Placement is also everything for recreating the viral makeup trend. Child's take on the trend sees the blush placed on the center of the cheek (slightly lower than you might thing) to create the 'cherub cheek' effect. If you don't want to miss a step, refer to the tutorial she posted last summer breaking down the process.

Step 2: Add the artistic details

Apart from TikTok trends, we've seen watercolor blush in other forms of media—including historical works of art. Childs associates the trend with portraits from the rococo era: an 18th century French art movement that's characterized by the use of pastel colors, aristocratic themes, and pastoral settings. She highlights the makeup trend's flushed cheeks, defined eye lines, specific highlights, and soft pink lips as an idealized nod to the era. For adding artificial highlights to the inner corner of the eye, tip of the nose, and cupid's bow, she uses the Acqua Highlighter in Halo ($39) by Armani Beauty to set the skin aglow.

Childs recommends tightling just the upper waterline and inner corner to define the eyes against the "soft, hazy complexion," with a thin, waterproof liner. Her top pick for this is Canmake's Creamy Touch Liner ($12). She also loves adding a blurred lip line to a makeup with watercolor blush since it adds a pop of color to the center of the look. "The Rhode lip liners ($24) are great for this effect, and I like using the same blush for the cheeks on the center of the lips," says Childs.

Step 3: Focus on the finishing touches

Childs tells us that in her viral watercolor makeup routine, she uses a few key products to bring the romantic blush look to life. To add a buildable, vibrant flush of color to the lips and cheeks, she used Victoria Beckham Beauty's Color Wash Blush Water Tint ($46). "love how the thin stain-like formula really acts as a watercolor for the face," explains Childs. For a warm, sun-kissed glow along the perimeters of the face, she opts for Westman Atelier's Sun Tone Bronzing Drops ($58) and Makeup by Mario's Softsculpt Bronzing & Shaping Serum ($36). To create what she describes, as a, "painterly blend," the makeup artist recommends any of the brushes from Japanese brand Rephr.

Childs's watercolor makeup essentials

Kesley Merritt with a bronzed complexion and flushed cheeks

(Image credit: @kelseymerritt)

