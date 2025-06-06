Calling It—Addison Rae’s Pop Princess Blush Will Be Everywhere After Her New Music Video

Addison Rae is no stranger to internet fame. One of the original stars to rise above the crop of popular TikTok creators, Rae has been amassing millions of followers, likes, and views across her social media and developing music career for years—many due to her gloriously nostalgic fashion and beauty choices. So it’s no surprise that we beauty editors have waited with bated breath since that fated “June 6th” Coachella underwear announcement to see the popstar glam Rae might pull with the release of her eponymous album. Thanks to the fresh music video for the just-released song “Times Like These,” it’s no surprise that she delivered.

With performances often likened to early days of Britney Spears’ career, the singer/dancer/content creator is often making beauty choices that turn heads. (Think hot pink wigs, aquamarine eye shadow, and fuchsia lips against bare skin.) But when the star graced our screens mid-primping session with the girls, we couldn’t help but notice the bubblegum liquid blush she swiped onto her cheeks—and instantly knew we had a new blush craze on our hands.

Rae’s pop princess blush of choice? We’re glad you asked. The singer flushed her cheeks with Armani Beauty’s Luminous Silk Cheek Tint Blush—the very same that Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney have also used —in a new, effervescent petal shade that we’re immediately adding to our carts.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Cheek Tint Blush $39 SHOP NOW

Now, Rae is no amateur when it comes to good blush—the star has achieved her signature just-pinched cheeks with an editor-loved powder formula in the past—but we can’t deny the summer-ready sheen that this shimmery liquid offers. Though this neutral pink shade is new to the lineup of juicy Armani Beauty liquid blushes, it’s available in 6 natural-finish shades and 3 additional new hues with radiant finishes.

Hydrating while still offering 12-hour staying power, this formula blends seamlessly onto the skin with brushes, sponges, and even fingers, while imparting a healthy flush that never looks patchy. All it takes is one dollop of blush to achieve a natural-looking glow, though it’s easy to intensify the color with an extra layer to get Rae’s punchy pink look. With its long-wear technology and weightless feel, this blush is practically begging you to swap your powder for this skin-quenching formula as the weather warms. (Plus, its pearly finish will give you that beachy summer glow).

With blush blindness taking over our FYPs, there’s no better time to try Rae’s pop princess blush for yourself. Snag the singer’s Magenta Mauve hue of choice while it’s in stock—we doubt this star-approved shade will stay in stock for long.

