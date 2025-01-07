I've Been Championing the No-Mascara Trend for Years—Here's What Makes It so 2025

It's 2025, and the TikTok crowd is ditching mascara. As I type this sentence, the hashtag #fullfacenomascara has accrued over 1.6 million views on the app with users claiming that the look "just hits different " and makes removal at the end of the day such a breeze (a not-insignificant perk!). Even Alix Earle—arguably the reigning queen of BeautyTok—recently cosigned the trend with a video titled "Whoever said your makeup looks better without mascara was kind of right."

I've personally been a fan of the no-mascara look for years, way before Earle gave it her stamp of approval. As someone who still gets carded when ordering wine at restaurants ("You'll appreciate it someday!" I'm frequently told), layers of black mascara tend to make my baby face appear a smidge too "done up." I'd much rather pile on the blush than the inky pigment, but that's just me—well, me and millions of others.

Now, that doesn't mean you must commit to minimal glam to hop on the trend. As the aforementioned hashtag displays, people are crafting full beats—eye looks included!—without a slick of mascara. It's at once effortless and impactful, which has officially become my beauty MO of 2025. Ahead, discover how to strike just the right balance and level up the bare lash trend.

Why No Mascara Is Trending Right Now

"I think the no-mascara trend speaks to a broader shift we’re seeing in beauty—more minimalism, less structure, and a focus on individuality," explains celebrity makeup artist Nikki DeRoest , co-founder of Ciele Cosmetics . The traditional guidelines of a "full face" (read: full-coverage foundation, immaculate brows, glam shadow, and coats on coats of mascara) have become increasingly blurred, especially for Gen Z folks who prioritize more of an "undone" aesthetic.

Consider it the makeup version of the "naked nail" trend. Just as intentionally forgoing polish has become a marker of the ineffably cool, ditching mascara on a full face of glam has a modern, effortless effect. "The focus shifts to skin, lips, or other statement features, and the absence of mascara makes the whole look feel lighter and more modern. It’s a great way to balance drama with restraint—it’s striking without being overdone," adds DeRoest.

And as I mentioned up top: You can still fashion impeccable eye looks without a stitch of mascara. In fact, the absence of inky lashes can even help your liners and shadows really shine. "Color shadows, liners, glitters, creams—they are all given a place to be the star and not be overshadowed by coated lashes," assures celebrity makeup artist Kirin Bhatty.

Tips to Master an "Everything But the Mascara" Look

Brush up the brows: Brows frame the face similar to lashes, which is why makeup artist Alexandra McCormick , director of global artistry development at Hourglass Cosmetics, recommends focusing on "really glowy skin and great brows." It not only looks editorial but also will help give the eye area some definition.

Brows frame the face similar to lashes, which is why , director of global artistry development at Hourglass Cosmetics, recommends focusing on "really glowy skin and great brows." It not only looks editorial but also will help give the eye area some definition. Commit to a bold lip: "A bold red lip feels classic yet edgy when paired with bare lashes," says DeRoest. That said, you could also opt for berry, brown, fuchsia, or any other hue to dial up some drama.

"A bold red lip feels classic yet edgy when paired with bare lashes," says DeRoest. That said, you could also opt for berry, brown, fuchsia, or any other hue to dial up some drama. Add grungy liner: Grungy liner sans mascara adds tons of attitude, declares DeRoest.

Grungy liner sans mascara adds tons of attitude, declares DeRoest. Use lots of blush: "Lots of blush—especially in soft, diffused tones—keeps the look fresh and youthful," says DeRoest. It's why she focused on a "major flush of the cheek" for Emma Corrin's look for the L.A. premiere of Nosferatu . DeRoest added nothing on the eyes, save for a taupe eye shadow, to keep all the attention on their fresh, dewy skin.

"Lots of blush—especially in soft, diffused tones—keeps the look fresh and youthful," says DeRoest. It's why she focused on a "major flush of the cheek" for Emma Corrin's look . DeRoest added nothing on the eyes, save for a taupe eye shadow, to keep all the attention on their fresh, dewy skin. Embrace a glossy lid: "One thing I love doing without mascara is applying an eye gloss to the eye for texture and dimension," explains Bhatty. "When wearing mascara, this smears everywhere, but without mascara, it’s time to embrace the dewy eye."

"One thing I love doing without mascara is applying an eye gloss to the eye for texture and dimension," explains Bhatty. "When wearing mascara, this smears everywhere, but without mascara, it’s time to embrace the dewy eye." Curl your lashes: Just because you forgo mascara doesn't mean you should forget about your lashes entirely! "A curled, bare lash makes a big impact," assures Bhatty.

Just because you forgo mascara doesn't mean you should forget about your lashes entirely! "A curled, bare lash makes a big impact," assures Bhatty. Try "cold girl" makeup: "For winter, it’s all about contrast. A bare-lash moment pairs beautifully with the richness of seasonal makeup trends—think velvety matte skin, deep berry lips, or flushed cheeks that mimic the cold weather," says DeRoest. "The key is playing with textures and colors that feel cozy yet bold, which makes the no-mascara look feel intentional rather than incomplete."

Coming in with a big, big caveat here: If you can't imagine skipping a layer or two of inky pigment, please, carry on coating your lashes! Black mascara will never be "out," all makeup artists I spoke to quickly assured me. "Its dominance is definitely being challenged," DeRoest admits. "People are exploring ways to define their eyes without defaulting to traditional mascara, and I love seeing that kind of freedom in beauty." Think lash embellishments, clear or jewel-toned mascaras, graphic liners, and other creative elements to help define the eyes. But if you prefer full, spidery lashes, go right ahead.

"It’s the equivalent to a black dress," Bhatty says regarding mascara. "Classic and never out of style." And yet, there's no harm in expanding your wardrobe.

Shop the No-Mascara Trend

U Beauty The Super Tinted Hydrator $108 SHOP NOW This is one of my favorite skin tints for a fresh, dewy finish.

ciele Blush & Protect SPF 50+ Liquid Blush $34 SHOP NOW Choosing a favorite of DeRoest's blushes is nearly impossible, but I simply must highlight this vibrant pink shade. It's my go-to for that healthy, slightly windswept flush.

Hourglass Cosmetics Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm $36 SHOP NOW Hourglass's Glossy Balms are viral for a reason. They hydrate, plump, and deliver full-bodied color, all with just one twist-up product. I currently can't get enough of the newest shade, Red 0, which layers like a dream. One coat makes my lips look like I just bit into a juicy cherry—a few more, and I wind up with a bold, glossy (but never sticky) red lip.

Hourglass Cosmetics Arch Brow Shaping Gel $29 SHOP NOW I'm also such a fan of the brand's clear brow gel. It truly delivers all-day hold that never flakes.

Valentino Colorgraph Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil $38 SHOP NOW A favorite of Charli XCX's, this waterproof gel pencil has become a staple for grungy liner looks.

rhode Pocket Blush - Toasted Teddy $24 SHOP NOW I dare you to try a full face of Toasted Teddy on the cheeks, lids, and lips with no mascara. You'll be obsessed.

R.E.M. beauty Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Gloss $16 SHOP NOW Take a page out of Bhatty's playbook and opt for a no-mascara glossy lid. This eye gloss from R.E.M. Beauty is one of the best products for the job, IMO.

Pat McGrath Labs Luminous Legends Eye Shadow Duo: Celestial Jade $25 SHOP NOW I'm currently obsessed with this glitzy eye shadow pair. I use the green hue to line my top lash line, then stamp the gold on the center of my lid. The combo gives magical forest nymph.

Shiseido Eyelash Curler $25 SHOP NOW Don't forget to give your lashes a proper curl! I love this one from Shiseido, which has a super-thin design helpful for grabbing onto lashes at the base.

e.l.f. cosmetics Clear Brow & Lash Mascara $3 SHOP NOW Trust me—a clear mascara can make such a difference.

Chanel Rouge Allure Laque $48 SHOP NOW This brown-red liquid lipstick makes such an impact, especially when you commit to bare lashes. Very editorial.