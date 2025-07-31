You'll Never Guess How Hailey Bieber Uses Rhode's Lip Shape in Her 3-Step Get-Ready Routine

Hailey Bieber is booked and busy. The Rhode founder (who recently announced the sale of her company for a cool $1 billion) is also a new mother and an all-around internet icon. She's known to share beauty recommendations and tutorials on IG and TikTok, but the latest one wasn't an in-depth look at her skincare or makeup routine. It was all about how she gets ready on the go.
In the TikTok tutorial, she runs through a quick get-ready routine while seated in her car, using only three items stashed in her purse. All of the items are from Rhode, but that's not the surprising part; it's how she uses Rhode's Peptide Lip Shape. After lining and contouring her lips, she uses it to contour her face. I know. I never thought to use it that way, either. And apparently, neither did many of her followers. Keep scrolling to see the video and shop all three products used in it.
Shop All 3 Rhode Products Featured in Bieber's GRWM
Rhode
Glazing Mist
Bieber begins the video by prepping her skin with Rhode's Glazing Mist. Ingredients like ectoin, ceramides, beta-glucan, and magnolia extract hydrate, soothe, plump, and strengthen the skin while also leaving a glowy finish.
rhode
Peptide Lip Shape in Lunge
It's difficult to say this with 100% certainty, but I'm fairly confident Bieber uses Rhode's Peptide Lip Shape in the shade Lunge, both on her lips and her face. It's a rosy-beige color that gives a sun-kissed look to her skin.
While I was initially surprised to see Bieber use this product to contour her face, now I can see how it would work in a pinch. Thanks to a creamy formula, it's easy to blend even without a brush. (Bieber uses her fingers in the video.) It reminds me of Make Up For Ever's Artist Color Pencils ($24). They look like lip liner, and they're often used as lip liner, but they're meant to multitask and can also be used as contour, eyeliner, and even a freckle pencil.
rhode
Pocket Blush in Freckle
Last but not least, Bieber applies a few swipes of Rhode's Pocket Blush to her cheeks, lips, and eyes for a monochromatic wash of color. Again, it's difficult to see for sure, but I think she uses the shade Freckle, which is a neutral peach color.
That's it. Bieber used just three Rhode products to create her on-the-go look. Judging by the length of the video, it took less than a minute to put it all together.
Shop 3 More Editor-Approved Multitasking Items
NARS
The Multiple Soft Blur Blush Stick for Cheeks, Eyes and Lips
Much like Rhode's Pocket Blush, this blush stick can be used on the cheeks, eyes, and lips for a softly blurred, monochromatic look. There are so many covetable shades, but I like this one, called Fling, which is a watermelon pink.
Vacation
Shimmer Oil SPF 30
If you want to look glowy while protecting your skin from the sun, I recommend Vacation's Shimmer Oil SPF 30. It contains two types of shimmer—a pearlescent glaze and gold mica flecks—for showstopping shine.
PSA
Dew Halo Niacinamide & Blackberry Glow Mist
This face mist hydrates and refreshes the skin while boosting its glow, minimizing the appearance of pores, and smoothing fine lines. It's the ultimate multitasker.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.