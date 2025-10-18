Fast-forward to 2025, and Kylie Cosmetics has launched a limited-edition King Kylie collection to celebrate the brand's 10th anniversary. It pays homage to "the evolution of [Jenner's] signature style" and refers to a nickname, or alter ego, that Jenner popularized a decade ago. Die-hard Kardashian-Jenner fans will remember this era; it was when Jenner experimented with different hair colors (most notably Tumblr-loved teal) and adopted a darker, edgier aesthetic.
The collection is meant to be a modern take on 2015 beauty trends and products. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, four new shades of the internet-viral Matte Lip Kit, three lip glosses, a powder highlighter, and a highlighter brush. Ahead, dive into this limited-edition throwback collection.
The King Kylie Limited-Edition Collection
King Kylie Eyeshadow Palette
The focal point of the collection is the King Kylie Eyeshadow Palette, which is encased in California license plate–inspired packaging. It's definitively anti–clean girl, with 10 shimmery, multidimensional shades inspired by Jenner's past hair colors.
It might have a 2015-inspired colorway, but it has 2025-approved formulas. There's a mix of sheer and opaque finishes, and each one has light-reflecting pearls for a wet-look shine.
King Kylie Matte Lip Kit - A Decade
It wouldn't be a 10th anniversary collection if it didn't include the brand's most iconic product: the Matte Lip Kit. Back in 2015, these basically broke the internet and went mega-viral on Instagram thanks to their long-lasting and budget-proof formulas and unique, direct-to-consumer sales model.
The first of the four new limited-edition shades is A Decade. It's a soft beige-pink liquid lipstick paired with a contrasting brown-beige lip liner.
King Kylie Matte Lip Kit - Kylie Jenner Lips
The next one is Kylie Jenner Lips, a warm-rose liquid lipstick paired with a deep-rose lip liner.
King Kylie Matte Lip Kit in True Brown K
The next one is True Brown K, and it's inspired by the original 2015 shade. It features a chocolate-brown liquid lipstick and matching liner.
King Kylie Matte Lip Kit - Dead of Knight
The next one is Dead of Knight, and it's also inspired by the original 2015 shade. It's a true black.
King Kylie Supple Kiss Lip Glaze - Like
Inspired by the brand's first-ever lip gloss, the new Supple Kiss Lip Glazes come in three limited-edition shades. They each feature Bouncy-Wrap technology that blends emollients to coat the lips in a cushiony, high-shine glaze and promise up to 12 hours of hydration. The first one is a new formulation of an old shade called Like, and it's a sheer peachy beige with gold shimmer.
King Kylie Supple Kiss Lip Glaze - Literally
The next one is Literally, a warm brown that's also inspired by one of the brand's original shades.
King Kylie Supple Kiss Lip Glaze - She's Back
This stunning sheer chrome is simply called She's Back.
King Kylie Loose Powder Highlighter - 3 Strikes
One of the most nostalgic, era-defining products in the collection is the King Kylie Loose Powder Highlighter. Inspired by the original 2017 highlighter, it's designed to give a beaming, bright gleam to the skin. It's given a 2025 update thanks to a silky-soft texture and a buildable formula that can go from soft and ethereal to bold and high-impact. The shade 3 Strikes is a warm champagne.
King Kylie Highlighter Brush
Don't forget the matching teal-tipped highlighter brush.
