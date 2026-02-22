Trust Me, These Are the BAFTA 2026 Beauty Moments You Have to See

The 2026 BAFTAs have arrived, and these are the best beauty moments we've spied on the red carpet.

Gracie Abrams, Emma Stone and Cat Burns at the BAFTAs 2026 red carpet
As a beauty editor, I treat awards season as my crystal ball to see what makeup trends, hair trends and nail trends will define the year ahead. After all, the red carpets offer pure fodder for beauty trend inspiration, and with the 2026 BAFTAs upon us, I'm so ready to feast my eyes upon the biggest beauty moments of the evening.

Today, London is host to one of the most anticipated nights in film: the 2026 BAFTAs, formally known as the British Academy Film Awards. Held at the iconic Royal Festival Hall, we're of course expecting to see some more of the best BAFTA red carpet fashion moments. But as a beauty editor, my eyes are firmly on the beauty looks this evening.

Behind every glowing complexion and perfectly placed wave is a team of industry-leading makeup artists, hairstylists and nail technicians, each subtly steering the wider beauty conversation around what’s next, which will undoubtedly ripple far beyond the red carpet. Ahead, I’ve curated my favourite BAFTAs 2026 beauty moments that genuinely stopped me in my tracks. And yes, I’m already plotting how to recreate them.

Best BAFTAs 2026 Beauty Looks

Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley BAFTAs 2026

Jessie Buckley's side-swept pixie cut is a masterclass in chic, short hairstyles on the red carpet.

Little Simz

Little Simz BAFTAs 2026

Little Simz opted for a classic smoky eye and beautiful face-framing twists for her BAFTA appearance.

Jenna Coleman

Jenna Coleman BAFTAs 2026

I'm so here for Jenna Coleman's swept-back waves, which add a touch of retro glamour to her red carpet look.

Leomie Anderson

Leomie Anderson BAFTAs 2026

Former Who What Wear UK cover star Leomie Anderson stunned with her old-Hollywood waves and timeless side parting.

Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee Loud Wood BAFTAs 2026

Aimee Lou Wood proved that you just can't go wrong with a classic red lipstick.

Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams BAFTAs 2026

If there's anyone who can convince me to get a bixie haircut, it's Gracie Abrams.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone BAFTAs 2026

Emma Stone looked elegant with her smoked eyeliner and soft tendrils that gave her updo an effortless mood.

Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink BAFTA 2026

Sadie Sink's rosy, blurred lips and wispy fringe gives her an ethereal look.

Cat Burns

Cat Burns BAFTA 2026

The entire Who What Wear UK team gasped when Cat Burns stepped out with her new shoulder-skimming lob on the BAFTA carpet.

Ellie Bamber

Ellie Bamber BAFTA 2026

Ellie Bamber stuns with her updo with long, face-framing tendrils.

Gideon Adlon

Gideon Adlon BAFTA 2026

Gideon Adlon tumbling curls and wispy fringe are making me want to call my hairdresser immediately.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Gugu Mbatha-Raw BAFTA 2026

Gugu Mbatha-Raw stepped out with a sleek updo, finished with intricate bun worn high on the head.

Munroe Bergdorf

Munroe Bergdorf BAFTA 2026

A moment Munroe Bergdorf's soft, loose waves that tumble down to the waist.

Wunmi Mosaku

Wunmi Mosaku BAFTA 2026

If you needed a sign to try blue eyeshadow again, then let Wunmi Mosaku show you how it's done.

Audrey Nuna

Nuna BAFTA 2026

I'm obsessed with Audrey Nuna's statement navy lipstick and intricate spiral-braids.

Renate Reinsve

Renate Reinsve BAFTA 2026

I'm planning on replicating Renate Reinsve's undone waves ASAP.

Chase Infiniti

Chase Infiniti BAFTA 2026

Chase Infiniti looked radiant with a halo of curls and winged eyeliner.

Clara Amfo

Clara Amfo BAFTA 2026

Red carpet host Clara Amfo was the epitome of elegance with her top knot hairstyle.

Odezza A'zion

Odezza A&#039;zion BAFTA 2026

Odezza A'zion looked like a vision stepping onto the BAFTA carpet with her tumbling curls and cool-girl fringe.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington BAFTA 2026

Kerry Washington was glowing as she arrived, with pink blush and a tousled updo.

