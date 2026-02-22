As a beauty editor, I treat awards season as my crystal ball to see what makeup trends, hair trends and nail trends will define the year ahead. After all, the red carpets offer pure fodder for beauty trend inspiration, and with the 2026 BAFTAs upon us, I'm so ready to feast my eyes upon the biggest beauty moments of the evening.
Today, London is host to one of the most anticipated nights in film: the 2026 BAFTAs, formally known as the British Academy Film Awards. Held at the iconic Royal Festival Hall, we're of course expecting to see some more of the best BAFTA red carpet fashion moments. But as a beauty editor, my eyes are firmly on the beauty looks this evening.
Behind every glowing complexion and perfectly placed wave is a team of industry-leading makeup artists, hairstylists and nail technicians, each subtly steering the wider beauty conversation around what’s next, which will undoubtedly ripple far beyond the red carpet. Ahead, I’ve curated my favourite BAFTAs 2026 beauty moments that genuinely stopped me in my tracks. And yes, I’m already plotting how to recreate them.
