Jennifer Aniston's Hairstylist Just Told Me the Cool-Girl Cut to Monitor in 2026—My Appointment Is Booked

Allow me to preface this article by saying that I'm in desperate need of a haircut, and not just because I'm currently dealing with stringy, limp ends. I'm champing at the bit for a change. As someone who's had the same long layers pretty much her whole life—aside from a stint of wispy bangs—2026 is officially the year I'm switching up my go-to 'do. Good thing I have an abundance of expert-backed hair trends to choose from! The entire list of cuts, colors, and styles is worth a scroll, but one dramatic chop (well, at least dramatic to me) refuses to leave my brain: the low bob.
"The low bob is really taking over," celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan (whose longtime clients include Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Leslie Bibb) tells me about the mounting trend. Below, discover all the details you need to nail the look.
What Is the Low Bob?
Essentially, the low bob is an iteration of the lob—one that's grown out just a bit longer. "I’ve been lobbing off a lot of hair lately, but the bobs are getting a little bit longer and sitting lower," McMillan shares. "This isn’t a sharp, rigid cut. It’s soft, wearable, and meant to move." Ideally, the ends of the bob brush the collarbones, just like Hailey Bieber's fresh cut courtesy of celebrity stylist Justine Marjan. Bieber is responsible for a slew of bob trends since she debuted a blunt crop in 2023, so we can only expect her grown-out version to inspire a flood of 2026 styling appointments. I may or may not be booking my own haircut as we speak…
For those who want to get in on the low bob action (ahem, me), Marjan recommends asking for a "collarbone grazing blunt cut with slight [face] framing and point cut around the front." As for styling? While shorter crops are often higher-maintenance, McMillan swears this version "looks good without trying too hard." Just make sure to keep your ends nourished and bouncy (the ends are what immediately draws the eye), and you'll be all set.
"Healthy hair is the trend, and the low bob shows that off better than anything," McMillan adds. "It feels modern, effortless, and works in real life, not just in photos." Of course, you'll want to bring plenty of reference images to your stylist, so feel free to screenshot the inspo photos below, then stock up on celeb- and editor-approved products to help your low bob look its best.
More Low Bob Inspiration
We must begin with Aniston, no? The softly-layered crop she debuted at the 2024 Golden Globes is the perfect low-bob inspo.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting antique homewares, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.