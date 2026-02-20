Nordstrom Just Dropped an Exclusive, Denim-Inspired Chanel Makeup Collection—I Bet It Sells Out

It's so chic.

Chanel Coco Denim Makeup Collection

Chanel just launched an exclusive makeup collection at Nordstrom, but it's not just any makeup collection. It's a limited-edition one inspired by the world's most iconic fabrics: denim. The Coco Denim Makeup Collection reimagines iconic Chanel Beauty products through this lens, blending "classic washes, indigo hues, and couture-inspired detailing." It's a major fashion-meets-beauty moment, and it's bound to sell out. In fact, one of the items already is, so if you want in, you'll have to act fast. Ahead, see every item included in the seven-part collection.

Chanel's Coco Denim Makeup Collection

