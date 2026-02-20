Chanel just launched an exclusive makeup collection at Nordstrom, but it's not just any makeup collection. It's a limited-edition one inspired by the world's most iconic fabrics: denim. The Coco Denim Makeup Collection reimagines iconic Chanel Beauty products through this lens, blending "classic washes, indigo hues, and couture-inspired detailing." It's a major fashion-meets-beauty moment, and it's bound to sell out. In fact, one of the items already is, so if you want in, you'll have to act fast. Ahead, see every item included in the seven-part collection.
Chanel's Coco Denim Makeup Collection
CHANEL
La Crème Main
The first item is the iconic La Crème Main presented in an exclusive denim pouch. (A hand cream carrying case? How chic!) It's the same formula we know and love—a trio of camellia-derived ingredients (ceramides, oil and yeast) hydrate the skin and strengthen the moisture barrier. Meanwhile, iris extract offers brightening benefits. It's an item any fashion person would be proud to keep in their bag.
CHANEL
Coco Denim Illuminating Powder
A shimmery, icy, Chanel-approved highlighter? Yes, please. This compact houses a new, denim-inspired illuminator that enhances the complexion with a cool, iridescent glow. I love how the powder itself pays homage to the fabric with a topstitched Chanel logo. Like the hand cream, it comes in a chic denim pouch.
CHANEL
Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow
This eyeshadow palette is exclusive to the Coco Denim Makeup Collection, and features four springy shades inspired by classic washes and detailing. Like the aforementioned illuminator, each one is pressed with a topstitched Chancel monogram, and the palette comes enveloped in a denim pouch.
CHANEL
Stylo Yeux Waterproof Eyeliner
I'm sorry, but you can't find a chicer substitute for black eyeliner than this deep, denim blue. Like all the rest of Chanel's Stylo Yeux Waterproof Eyeliners, it's water, humidity, and oil-resistant and features a retractable tip.
I can't choose, but if I had to, I might say that this is my favorite product in the entire collection. Chanel's Rouge Coco Flash Lip Colors are known for their hydrating formulas that melt on contact with the lips, delivering a high-shine wash of oil-based moisture. This brand new shade, called Baby Blue, looks transparent on the lips, albeit with a subtle flash of icy shimmer.
CHANEL
Noir Allure Mascara - Indigo
This French-girl mascara boosts volume, length, curl, and definition all at once. While I've worn the traditional black shade for years, I can't wait to get my hands on this limited-edition shade, called Indigo. It's an eye-catching cobalt blue that's sure to gain attention and collect compliments.
CHANEL
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour -
Last but certainly not least, Chanel released a never-before-seen shade of the iconic Le Vernis Longwear Nail Polish. It's a vibrant shimmery blue inspired by (what else?) classic denim washes. It's a bold, unexpected shade for spring.
Shop More Editor-Recommended Chanel Beauty Products:
CHANEL
Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation Hydration & Longwear
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.