Spotted at Cannes: The Low-Effort Summer Bob Trend Every Stylish Person Is Fixated On
Perfect for heat waves.
Halle Berry is no stranger to risks, whether she’s doing her own stunts or donning a daring hip-high slit on the Oscars red carpet. What we’re not used to is seeing the Academy Award-winning actress wearing a style that feels, dare I say, attainable—so when Berry arrived at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival styling a glamorous, effortlessly tousled chop, I could physically feel this look adding fuel to the French bob fire.
The 78th annual Cannes Film Festival officially kicked off today, May 13, with its usual stream of glittering celebrities arriving on the French Riviera (plus a surprise announcement banning nudity and “voluminous” dresses on the red carpet). While there is certainly no shortage of fashion and beauty inspiration surrounding the French, we have our eyes extra peeled for statement-making beauty moments at Cannes—the patterns that emerge here informing the summer beauty trends to come. Berry’s signature short hair on day 1 no doubt leads the pack, styled in a wavy French bob that feels au naturel amid her beachy destination.
After making a last-minute outfit change due to the festival’s new wardrobe rules, the decorated actress (and 2025 festival juror) stepped out in a sweeping striped gown and her hair in an artfully tousled bob, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora. The painfully chic look was completed solely with Christophe Robin, a luxury French haircare brand.
“A beautiful haircut is essential to maintaining the health and shine of the hair,” Campora explains in a press release, having given Berry a fresh, chin-grazing chop right before the first day’s events. The cut and style was designed to draw out Berry’s natural, healthy texture while taking inspiration from “the effortless French A-line bob.”
Campora began by using a shampoo substitute, the Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub, to cleanse the scalp of any buildup and then treated the hair with the Regenerating Mask to nourish and repair the hair from root to ends. With her hair cleaned and conditioned, Campora spritzed the Volumising Leave-In Mist on Berry’s roots and ends to give her that chic, tousled look that feels oh so right for summer.
Once towel-dried and snipped to perfection, Campora worked a small amount of the Hydrating Leave-In Cream and Regenerating Serum into the actress’ hair to accentuate her natural curls, twisting key pieces to further define them. Preserving her most swooping waves, Campora strategically placed clips to help her hair dry how it naturally would, just better.
When her locks fully dried, Campora took one more pass with the leave-in cream for a touch more shine and set the chic, natural bob with a bit of hairspray for red carpet-ready hold. A laundry list of products that celebrate natural texture and prime hair for humid summer weather? Sign us up.
I can’t wait to ditch the sleek, straight bob in lieu of natural waves for my hot weather ‘dos. Keep scrolling for the exact products needed to recreate Berry’s ultimate French cool girl cut as things kick off in Cannes.
Shop Berry’s Natural Cannes Bob
Comprised of gently exfoliating sea salt crystals and calming natural ingredients, this soothing buildup-remover is a great once-a-week treatment for itchy scalps.
Damaged hair? No problem. This nourishing hair mask need only be applied for a few minutes to impart noticeably nourished results, improving shine and hydration in dry and chemically treated hair.
The secret to Berry's bouncy bob may just be the contents of this white and pink bottle. This alcohol-free mist is composed of 96% rose water to soften and condition the hair while also offering hold and enhanced texture, giving your strands that extra oomph wherever you spritz.
I can already feel it—this will be my summer hair savior. The Hydrating Cream coats the hair in an elixir of nourishing antioxidants and aloe vera to smooth split ends and natural frizz, making your natural texture a bit more resilient in the summer heat. (Oh, did I mention it doubles as a heat protectant, too?)
At this point, chic bobs and glossy hair serums go hand in hand. This French formula is 94% natural and not only hydrates, smooths, and boosts the glossiness of your mane, but offers heat protection for your hot tool styling sessions. Better yet, this product comes recommended for damaged and mature hair.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Her earlier work can be found at InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape, and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).
-
TBH, I Forgot About My Flat Iron Until I Discovered These 11 Sleek, Straight Styles
Warning: Envy-inducing hairspo inside.
-
Elsa Hosk Is My Hair Muse—I Just Discovered the Secret Weapon for Her Shiny, Old-Money Bob
All the exclusive details.
-
It's Official: Kiss Curls Dominated the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet
Here, our favourite iterations of the night.
-
Zoe Saldaña and Pamela Anderson Debuted Drastic Bob Transformations on the Met Gala Red Carpet
See them in action.
-
If I Were to Cut My Hair Short, I'd 1000% Go for the Boyfriend Bob
The perfect summer chop.
-
The Square Bob Is Officially the It-Girl Haircut of Spring and Summer—Here's the Proof
Calling my hairdresser ASAP.
-
TikTok Says Becoming a "Straight Natural" Is a Hairstyling Hack—I Asked an Expert for the Facts
The debate is over.
-
Excuse Me While I Wear Supermodel Buns All Summer Long—8 Sleek Sticks That Make It So Easy
Smooth, polished styles with just a swipe.