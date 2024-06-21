The Prada Bob Has Entered the Chat, and Now, Everyone I Know Wants to Chop Off Their Hair
I'm sure it's obvious by now, but we live for any kind of bob haircut. Whether it's in a French, Italian, curly, or relaxed style, there's truly a bob cut out there for everyone. But the new style of bob on the block that I'm sure you haven't heard of yet comes with a chic designer spin. Think lots of swoop and asymmetry!
Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos coined this one the "Prada bob." If you're wondering about what makes this style unique and the best way to style it, you've come to the right place. I asked Giannetos for the 411 on this flattering new haircut trend. He was kind enough to give me all the deets. Keep scrolling for what he had to share.
What Is the Prada Bob?
Giannetos recently gave actress Joey King this chic cut. Here's what it entails. "The Prada bob is a short, blunt cut swooping inward right above the jawline and starting from an exaggerated side part," he says. "It is asymmetric but gives the illusion of being a few centimeters longer toward the nape of the neck. With Joey King, her hair was straightened to flip inward at the ends to pull the look together, but any hair type can achieve this bob."
It's great to know that any hair texture can rock this one. I recently wrote an article on curly bobs and was inspired to try out the cut myself—even though my curls are pretty thick. That being said, even if you have thick hair, you can try adding some layers into it to give it more dimension.
How to Style a Prada Bob
According to Giannetos, the Prada bob is all about how you style it. It creates a sleek, polished, and put-together look when you style with hot tools and the right products. Giannetos says, "If people are interested in getting this specific cut, they should ask for their hair to be straightened and styled to slightly curl inward at the bottom toward the chin."
You may want to add a few things to the mix. If you have fine or straight hair, a light pomade or cream will do to slick down any of those flyaways. If you have curly or coarse hair, you might want to go for a non-crunchy gel. For all hair types, a great hair spray is also extremely handy. Check out a few of the best products to style a Prada bob with below.
The Best Styling Tools for a Prada Bob
According to Giannetos, the GHD Chronos Styler is the tool you want handy to style your Prada bob. It will get the hair nice and sleek before even going in with any products.
I'm a huge fan of Hot Tools flat irons. This flat iron and curler in one is perfect for styling a Prada bob—you won't even have to switch tools to get that swoop!
Okay, this highly anticipated styling tool from T3 still has a few more days before it becomes available, but you can preorder it now! Much like the Dyson Airwrap, this tool is a multi-styler that can curl, blow-dry, and create a sleek blowout (or a slight curl at the ends!).
If you're on a budget, this is one of my favorite flat irons. The temperature can reach up to 455℉, and it makes your hair extra sleek.
The One-Step Dryer from Revlon is also a great option to use if your hair is already pretty straight and you just want to add a curl under at the ends.
The Best Styling Products for a Prada Bob
Using a bit of pomade after straightening or curling can help hold your style in place.
Giannetos loves this hydrating styling cream from Moroccanoil because it perfectly slicks the hair. It's also infused with anti-static ingredients and super hydrators like argan oil.
If your color could use a refresh, Giannetos recommends trying this out so your style will look extra polished.
"[It] achieves the perfect color and shine that really ties this look together." — Giannetos
If any curlies would like to wear their hair natural while rocking this style, this is one of best styling gels I've used. It provides definition and hold without being crunchy or drying my hair out.
"The Garnier Hair Filler adds shine to the hair [and] leaves any hair look sleek and gorgeous." — Giannetos
Shawna Hudson has worked in editorial for over six years, with experience covering entertainment, fashion, culture, celebrities, and her favorite topic of all, beauty. She graduated from California State University, Fullerton, with a degree in journalism and has written for other publications such as Bustle, The Zoe Report, Byrdie, Elite Daily, Mane Addicts, and more. She is currently an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear and hopes to continue feeding her (completely out-of-control) beauty obsession as long as she can. Stay up to date on her latest finds on Instagram @shawnasimonee.
