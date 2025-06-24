This Is What Fashion People Are Now Wearing With the Accessory Trend Everyone *Was* Wearing With Jeans
Since the release of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, I’ve been seeing plenty of cowboy hats and boots, chaps, and fringe on Instagram, at themed events, and of course at Cowboy Carter concerts. I've also spotted people wearing huge buckle belts with classic blue jeans, but it’s now far too hot for jeans most days, so making an outfit more interesting sometimes takes a little more creativity. Instead, fashion people are now wearing belts with dresses for an effortless way to add dimension to an outfit. Singer and actress Kelly Rowland proved my suspicions while out in Paris for a Cowboy Carter concert, wearing an orange dress with a large Western-style buckle belt layered over it.
I knew that belts were going to be popular when I saw them on the S/S 25 runways of Schiaparelli, Miu Miu, and Vaquera. Sometimes they were doubled up or layered with other belts, or served as a dramatic addition over a simple dress, like Rowland’s. Other celebrities and influencers are taking note and styling their summer dresses with a belt, too. We love a runway to IRL moment. If you’re bored of just throwing something on for the sake of staying cool in the heat, keep scrolling for styling inspiration and to shop cool belts to wear with your dresses this summer (Western and not).
On Kelly Rowland: TOFE Kevwe Dress ($250), NDG Paris 200MM Gold Paisley Bag ($250)
More Celebs Wearing the Trend
On Julianne Hough: Christian Dior dress
This look was understated, but the addition of her belt added just the right amount of texture and dimension.
On Molly Gordon: Chanel dress and belt
At a Chanel event, Molly Gordon opted for a simple strapless dress, but her Chanel buckle belt was the perfect added touch.
On Sydney Sweeney: Miu Miu dress and Arcadie Matelassé Nappa Leather mini-bag ($2550)
Sydney Sweeney's belt was the perfect cool-girl complement to her Miu Miu dress for an event in London.
On Leslie Bibb: Michael Kors dress
A belt with a low-cut, asymmetrical dress, floral or not, is so chic. Leslie Bibb knew what she was doing while out and about in NYC.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.
