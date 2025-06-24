This Is What Fashion People Are Now Wearing With the Accessory Trend Everyone *Was* Wearing With Jeans

Since the release of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, I’ve been seeing plenty of cowboy hats and boots, chaps, and fringe on Instagram, at themed events, and of course at Cowboy Carter concerts. I've also spotted people wearing huge buckle belts with classic blue jeans, but it’s now far too hot for jeans most days, so making an outfit more interesting sometimes takes a little more creativity. Instead, fashion people are now wearing belts with dresses for an effortless way to add dimension to an outfit. Singer and actress Kelly Rowland proved my suspicions while out in Paris for a Cowboy Carter concert, wearing an orange dress with a large Western-style buckle belt layered over it.

I knew that belts were going to be popular when I saw them on the S/S 25 runways of Schiaparelli, Miu Miu, and Vaquera. Sometimes they were doubled up or layered with other belts, or served as a dramatic addition over a simple dress, like Rowland’s. Other celebrities and influencers are taking note and styling their summer dresses with a belt, too. We love a runway to IRL moment. If you’re bored of just throwing something on for the sake of staying cool in the heat, keep scrolling for styling inspiration and to shop cool belts to wear with your dresses this summer (Western and not).

Kelly Rowland wearing an orange dress, buckle belt, and gold bag in Paris

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Kelly Rowland wearing an orange dress and belt in Paris

(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid)

On Kelly Rowland: TOFE Kevwe Dress ($250), NDG Paris 200MM Gold Paisley Bag ($250)

Shop the Look

Kevwe
TOFE
Kevwe

200mm Gold Paisley
NDG PARIS GLOBAL
200mm Gold Paisley

We the Free Norfolk Hip Belt
Free People
We the Free Norfolk Hip Belt

More Celebs Wearing the Trend

Julianne Hough wearing a black long dress with a black leather belt

(Image credit: Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

On Julianne Hough: Christian Dior dress

This look was understated, but the addition of her belt added just the right amount of texture and dimension.

Molly Gorgon wearing a black mini dress with a tiny black belt

(Image credit: Sean Zanni/Getty Images)

On Molly Gordon: Chanel dress and belt

At a Chanel event, Molly Gordon opted for a simple strapless dress, but her Chanel buckle belt was the perfect added touch.

Sydney Sweeney wearing a light pink satin dress with a black leather belt

(Image credit: Darren Gerrish/Getty Images)

On Sydney Sweeney: Miu Miu dress and Arcadie Matelassé Nappa Leather mini-bag ($2550)

Sydney Sweeney's belt was the perfect cool-girl complement to her Miu Miu dress for an event in London.

Leslie Bibb wearing a navy blue floral print dress with a black leather belt

(Image credit: Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

On Leslie Bibb: Michael Kors dress

A belt with a low-cut, asymmetrical dress, floral or not, is so chic. Leslie Bibb knew what she was doing while out and about in NYC.

Shop More Dress-Friendly Belts

Faux Leather Belt
MANGO
Faux Leather Belt

Rodeo Belt
Aniye By
Rodeo Belt

Sculpted C Buckle Cut to Size Reversible Belt, 32 Mm
COACH
Sculpted C Buckle Cut to Size Reversible Belt

black belt with silver buckle and silver accents
Madewell
Triple Metal Keeper Belt

Benny Studded Leather Belt
Khaite
Benny Studded Leather Belt

Oval Studded Leather Belt
ZARA
Oval Studded Leather Belt

Oval Buckle Belt
SHASHI
Oval Buckle Belt

B-Low the Belt Leighton Belt
B-Low the Belt
Leighton Belt

Revenge Leather Belt
Déhanche
Revenge Leather Belt

Explore More:
Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

