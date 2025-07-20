Fashion People Are Asking for Riviera Bobs in Droves—12 Ideas for Your Next Chop

There’s no doubt about it: When we want to know what’s chic nowadays, we look to the Europeans. Between the effortless sophistication of French-girl style, the breezy silhouettes of the Spaniards, and the romantic cool factor of the Italians, there’s no shortage of style inspiration overseas—especially when it concerns their hair.
Bobs have dominated the trend cycle for years now, with celebrities popularizing the clipped “Prada bob”, the shaggy “boyfriend bob,” and various string-of-words bobs that sound more like Wordle guesses than trend names. But perhaps the most attainable, carefree, and summer-appropriate bob that’s come across our desks is the Riviera bob: first spotted on Halle Berry at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, but likely one you’ve seen all your life thanks to its no-frills, casual vibe.
“The Riviera bob is a relaxed and effortless version of the French or Italian bobs,” celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel. “It’s meant to feel low-maintenance yet polished,” he adds. While we’re primarily seeing this undone style gain popularity on the shorter side, stylists agree that this laid-back look is trending across the board. “Recently, there has been a shift toward styles that embrace a lived-in, natural feel, for both long and short hair,” muses celebrity hairstylist and trend forecaster Dimitris Giannetos. “It’s all about effortless glam!”
While opinions may differ on what truly makes a Riviera bob, here’s how the experts recommend ordering up at the salon: a chop that hangs loosely below your jawline, face-framing layers, and loose, internal layers to free up movement (more on this later). Below, 12 screenshot-worthy inspo pics to show your stylist.
12 Riviera Bob Styles to Try in 2025
1. Tousled Chop
Abergel explains that the Riviera bob is meant to look more lived-in than the sophisticated French and Italian bobs, which are “iconic for being styled sleek and cut bluntly.” The secret is to keep your strands from looking too perfect—like this effortlessly zhuzhed bob, which has subtle movement at the ends and ghost waves threaded throughout.
2. Wavy Lob
A longer version of the Riviera bob, this shoulder-skimming iteration might be a better option for those nervous about doing the big chop. Let your hair air-dry with the help of a texturizing mousse or sea salt spray to enhance your hair’s natural pattern.
3. Subtly Straight
Naturally straight hair? No problem. This tousled, straight bob is the perfect example of how to style a Riviera bob with sleeker strands. Mess your hair up a bit with your fingers and spritz a light-hold hair spray throughout your tresses to give it some hold.
4. Curly Cut
Embrace your natural texture with a chop that extends just past your chin. Since this style embraces your unique curl pattern, you can choose to let your hair fall as it normally does or define your texture with a bit of curl cream.
5. Touchable Wave
We can’t stop ogling at Elsa Hosk’s dreamy bob. Her wavy strands are breezy and ever-so-lightly layered to offer her mane some movement without making things look choppy. Plus, we love that this “beachy” look works no matter the season.
6. No-Fuss 'do
Laura Harrier’s natural lob is what coastal hair dreams are made of. Plus, a natural, no-heat style is sometimes exactly what an all-leather power outfit needs.
7. Shaggy-Chic
If you’re going for something a little more androgynous, try this shaggy bob that fits right in with the Riviera trend. Relaxed, layered, and with just the right amount of fringe, this edgy iteration of the Riviera bob will up your cool factor tenfold.
8. To the Side
A little side part never hurt nobody. Embrace your natural part (or exaggerate it for an even chicer look) to give your hair a boost of volume on the opposite side.
9. On an Angle
Though the Riviera bob is anything but blunt, this angular chop plays with dimension in a different way. Ask your stylist to keep things longer in the front and shorter in the back with this style, keeping the ends undone for that lived-in look.
10. Short 'n' Sweet
Love the touchable movement of the relaxed Riviera bob but want to go French-bob short? Show this picture to your stylist. Clipped just below the ears and sprinkled with a few short, face-framing curls, this cute cut screams “manic pixie dream girl” and “Riviera royalty” all at once.
11. Side-Swept Spirals
If you have a head full of curls, try parting your hair in an exaggerated side part for a tousled bob with extra oomph. Delicately spritz your strands with a light-hold hair spray for some staying power and enjoy those bouncy strands all day long.
12. Tucked-Back Bend
You know that natural bend your hair gets after tucking your strands behind your ears? While we may detest it if we spent considerable time straightening our hair that morning, this look is extra cute when you embrace your natural texture. To get it without using heat, try tucking your wet strands behind your hair after showering and letting them dry that way.
How to style a Riviera bob?
“It looks a bit like you let a French or Italian bob grow out and then had it shattered with internal texture,” says Abergel. The key is to keep things natural-looking, even when using hot tools. Try only using the clamp of a curling iron to give your hair natural-looking waves. “It looks like you slept on it or had it perfectly placed behind your ear all day and gave it organic bends,” he adds.
In all, the key to unlocking this look is texture, texture, texture. “When it comes to styling, I love using creams like Virtue Unfrizz or Virtue 6-in-1 Styler to enhance texture, wave, and piecey-ness,” says Abergel. If you have curly hair, try using a curl cream or mousse to define those spirals and complete this dreamy European 'do.
What's the difference between a French bob, Italian bob, and Riviera bob?
“The Riveria bob is usually styled a bit wavier, and it is a bit of a softer look,” says Giannetos. “The Italian bob is more refined and structured; it looks a little more dramatic.”
