Take Notes From Jenna Ortega—This "Dated" Makeup Trend Is Poised to Dominate Fall 2025

Jenna Ortega has been a beacon of “cool” since springing into the mainstream as Wednesday Addams on the homonymous Netflix series. Last night, ahead of the second season’s release (tonight, BTW!), Ortega stepped onto the red carpet at the New York City fan screening wearing a leather and lace Ann Demeulemeester gown, per her stylist Enrique Melendez’s Instagram story—a gothic, cool-girl theme she’s been keeping on this premiere sprint thus far. But what captured my eye the most was the leading lady’s rockstar-chic, Y2k makeup that included two millennial beauty trends in a very 2025, Charli XCX way.
Fully rimmed eyeliner and cool-toned concealer lips may have been the norm in 2006, but fashion people have been slowly tapping back into early aughts grunge all year long—giving this seemingly “dated” look the It-girl upgrade by the likes of Julia Fox, Billie Eilish, and now, Ortega herself. Paired with the star’s tousled raven-brown tresses, this nostalgic party girl look instantly earned a spot in my fall beauty playbook (and made me start looking for ways to recreate her makeup look on my own).
Ortega’s makeup artist, Lilly Keys, kept the star’s lids simple to complement her bleached brows, letting the dimension come from her sultrily smoked-out eyeliner. The complexion was kept similarly minimal: a sculpting bronze across her prominent cheekbones and towards the inner corners of her brow bones. Keys pulled everything together with a cool-toned, nude-pink lip that feels like the perfect substitute for warm, summery pink pouts. In fact, the whole look is exactly how I’d like to do my makeup this fall—so I’m adding the below items to my cart to recreate this look as the weather inevitably starts to turn.
Shop Jenna Ortega’s “Dated” Fall Look
Chanel
Les Beiges Healthy Glow Natural Eyeshadow Palette in Medium
Ortega’s eye makeup is the undeniable star of this look, and I can’t help but think how perfect this Chanel eye shadow quad would be for a recreation. Complete with three cool-toned brown, gray, and taupe hues, one light base shadow, and a metallic silvery-white, this palette has every shade you’ll need to imitate the moody depth of the Wednesday star’s eyes.
Simply dust the top ivory shade over the entire eyelid and blend the taupe and brown shades into the inner and outer corners of the eyes, sweeping the color high up onto the brow bones. For that pop of shimmer, apply the metallic hue with the pad of your fingertip to the center of your eyelids.
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Satin Kajal Eyeliner in Black
Eyeliner plays a major role in this vampy creation, so we’d choose Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Satin Kajal Liner to get a smooth swipe of color that’s easy to smoke and smudge. Senior beauty editor Jamie Schneider once lauded this creamy liner for its forgiving formula that’s easy to blend, should you accidentally skew your line—making it “easy to fashion impeccable eye looks,” she writes. The classic “Black” shade will give you a look truest to Ortega’s form, but we think the shimmer-flecked shade “Night Flash” would be a welcome addition to any evening fall makeup look.
E.l.f. Cosmetics
Halo Glow Skin Tint SPF 50
I’ve waxed poetic about this E.l.f. Cosmetics SPF-boosted skin tint because of its protective formula, glowy finish, and pore-blurring qualities. While I normally would opt for a regular foundation with a heavily glammed eye, Ortega’s minimally made-up skin inspires me to reach for this low-maintenance base instead.
The formula is nourishing and keeps my skin feeling hydrated for 10 hours—its sheer tint formula striking the perfect balance between pore-blurring coverage and natural radiance. Plus, this minimal skin detail makes this rockstar-appropriate eye even cooler. It’s like you woke up like this.
Makeup by Mario
Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil in Smokey Pink
Celebrity makeup artist and founder of Makeup by Mario, Mario Dedivanovic, chose this cool pink lip liner himself when picking out his favorite lip combo for Who What Wear. The gray-pink shade makes it easy to sculpt the lips, making them look fuller and more defined, which makes an ultralight center (your concealer lipstick will go there) look even more believable.
MAC
M·A·Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick in Acting Natural
To finish Ortega’s dusty pink pout, you’ll want to steer clear of sticky lip glosses. This look calls for a velvety lipstick finish—one with the very faintest hint of shine and a formula that hydrates the lips for long hours of wear. MAC’s Silky Matte Lipstick in the shade Acting Natural is just that, offering 12 hours of rich, pigmented wear and 8 hours of silky moisture. You can dab a bit on the center of the lips to add a bit of dimension, or go full millennial mode by swiping the product across your lips for a true concealer lip. The choice is yours.
But there’s more where this came from. Shop even more fall-ready makeup products inspired by Ortega’s vampy red carpet look ahead of the Wednesday season 2 premiere this evening.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).