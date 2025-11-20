It's been a while since I've written about a bob hair trend. Whilst the bob hairstyle has been one of the most popular short haircuts of the year, it seems that people have been favouring longer lengths on the run-up to winter. However, now that the new year is on the horizon, I've spoken to many people who are considering getting the chop once again, and I'm telling all of them to try the serrated bob haircut. This newer bob trend is the ultimate cool-girl take on the classic bob haircut, which has been around for a while.
I spoke with BaByliss ambassador and hair stylist to the stars, Syd Hayes, about how to achieve the look, so keep on scrolling for everything I want you to know.
What Is a Serrated Bob?
"The serrated bob is a modern, cooler evolution of the classic bob," explains Hayes. "[Your hairdresser will] start with a clean outline, then use a razor to break up the perimeter, giving the ends that feathered, dishevelled finish—light, airy and completely effortless. It’s the kind of texture that moves beautifully on camera and never feels overworked."
The best thing? Hayes says this style can work for all hair types. It will help straighter hair to gain movement and softness, whilst wavy hair will fall into a naturally undone texture. "With light razor use, the perimeter becomes soft on curly hair, and internal feathering removes bulk while keeping the shape buoyant on thick hair," Hayes tells me. When it comes to fine hair, he says that it will need delicate serration to add body without making the ends too thin.
Serrated Bob Inspiration
How stunning is this serrated finish on TyLynn's micro bob?
Lily Collins proving that the serrated bob can add soft movement to thinner hair.
A serrated finish + natural waves = a match made in heaven.
This trend looks sensational with curly hair types.
Such effortless texture.
The Best Products for a Serrated Bob
Color Wow
Raise the Root Thicken + Lift Spray
In terms of styling, Hayes recommends starting with a volumising spray to add lightweight lift at the roots of the hair.
BaByliss
Air Wand Limited Edition
Then, he likes to go in with the BaByliss Air Wand hair multi-styler, using the volume attachment as a hair dryer. "It lifts the roots instantly while keeping the hairline soft—crucial for showing off the razor texture. I rough-dry with my hands, so the silhouette stays natural and free."
Hershesons
Almost Everything Cream
Once you are happy with your style, Hayes advises working a small amount of the Hershesons Almost Everything Cream through the tips for clean separation and that 'perfectly imperfect' finish. "It’s the essential final touch for the serrated bob’s cool, editorial attitude."
BaByliss
Volume Boost Thermal Hot Brush
To enhance movement, use this hot brush to add a few soft bends into the hair.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.