The Opera Aesthetic Is In for 2026—20 Beauty Essentials That Evoke Light-Flooded Stages and Velvet Seats

Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion-and-beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear's own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.
For some, December marks the beginning of the end. The month is spent drawing one year to a close, celebrating another, and acknowledging all the good and bad things that come with both. For me, however, the month also signals a sort of rebirth for my appreciation for the fine arts onstage, in museums, and on my bookshelf. You can imagine how excited I was to discover that Pinterest's 2026 trend predictions for beauty, fashion, and lifestyle included something dubbed the opera aesthetic with images of velvet theater seats, dimly lit aisles, and light-flooded stages followed by pictures of opulent perfume bottles, ethereal hair accessories, and elegant makeup kissed by candlelight. The entire trend feels like something straight out of Gaston Leroux's 1910 classic novel The Phantom of the Opera.
"Enter: the opulent party. Dial up the drama with velvet drapery, red roses, and string quartets," reads the description found beneath Pinterest's featured board. As a lover of the extravagance, romance, and mystery of the opera, I found myself creating an entirely new Pinterest board dedicated to my interpretation of the trend as a beauty editor. My take leans into the trend's softer, more whimsical side, evoking everything from the excited whispers behind the curtain to the dried flower bouquets hanging in dressing rooms to must-have beauty essentials, such as diffused blush, glitter-flecked nail polish, heady floral scents, and more. Interested in seeing the trend through a beauty editor's eyes? Scroll on to see which products capture Pinterest's predicted opera aesthetic best and how to bring it to life with or without ever stepping into a theater or having been in the midst of a prima donna.
Candelit Makeup
Chantecaille
Lip Definer in Chic
According to the countless images populating my Pinterest homepage just seconds after the words "opera aesthetic" have been entered into the search bar, the trend champions everything from just-bitten, glossy lips to their more matte and sculpted counterpart. The Lip Definer pencil will ensure your pout looks defined using a semi-matte, creamy formula. I like it in Chic, a deep merlot, the most.
bareMinerals
Nourishing Lip Oil in Indulge
I'm famously partial to finishing off my lip looks with a swipe of high-shine oil for a dewy look rather than opting for a gloss. (Admittedly, it's usually a texture thing.) The BareMinerals Nourishing Lip Oil offers a cross between the two with and ultra-hydrating, nonsticky formula comprised of nine botanical oils and hyaluronic acid to soothe and condition. I'm obsessed with the sheer wash of color it delivers.
Armani Beauty
Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer in Bronze Blush
To create a glow on the complexion that looks as if you're surrounded by the gentle flicker of warm candlelight, opt for a lightweight complexion enhancer like this one by Armani. Designed to be applied as a targeted highlight or mixed with your skincare and foundation for added radiance, the Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer blurs and illuminates the complexion with buildable coverage.
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Colour Wash Blush Water Tint
Pinterest's trending opera aesthetic embraces the romance of the season, and I can't imagine a better way to evoke the magic of the stage than with this long-wearing, watercolor-inspired liquid blush for a natural-looking flush. It delivers diffused color that can be blended into the skin using a brush or your fingers using activated water technology for mineral-rich hydration. I'll be re-creating the trend with Vintage Rose, a universal berry mauve.
Makeup by Mario
Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette: Nature
Timeless Polish
Essie
Nail Polish in Odd Squad
Nothing brings the drama like a deep-brown manicure. Essie's vegan Nail Polish in Odd Squad offers a rich coffee brown warmed by red tones with a creamy enamel formula for flawless coverage. The brand's exclusive easy-glide brush allows for quick, even application to nails without streaking or skipping. While this has been one of my top picks for fall and winter, it also makes a great year-round neutral.
CND
Vinylux Longwear Polish in Married to Mauve
Moody manicures are always elegant, but there's something special about seeing nails with a cool, berry-toned shade like CND's Vinylux Long Wear Polish in Married to the Mauve. It looks magical during winter and fall. The long-wear polish is infused with vitamin E, keratin, and jojoba oil to condition and strengthen nails while promoting a healthy base for smooth color application. It's also worth noting that it lasts for up to seven days without chipping.
OPI
Nail Polish in Kyoto Pearl
OPI's Kyoto Pearl is one of those neutral nail polish shades that never falls out of style. The delicate and ethereal white satin is ideal for wearing to elevated events because it pairs well with everything and reflects light in a subtle, dreamlike way. To me, the polish looks best in candlelight. It complements all skin tones, but I think it looks especially nice on medium-deep ones.
Londontown
Lakur Enhanced Colour Nail Polish in Vibe
Pantone's 2026 Color of the Year is Cloud Dancer, a soft, airy white symbolizing calm and clarity. While I'll always be partial to neutrals, I'd like to present Londontown's Lakur Enhanced Colour Nail Polish in Vibe, a jade green with licorice tendencies, as an alternate option. The polish uses a vegan, breathable, gluten-free, and cruelty-free formula for gel-like wear and shine.
Nailberry
L'Oxygene Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Noirberry
Nailberry's L'Oxygene Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Noirberry evokes the lush velvet of theater seats in an opaque, deep red that is intense, opulent, and moody. It also uses an ultralight, breathable formula with patented technology that supports the health of your nails while allowing effortless application and a dazzling finish.