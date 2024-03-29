Gigi Hadid Has Been Wearing This Jacket Trend for All of Her Date Nights

Gigi Hadid obviously has a glamorous job, but when she's off-duty, her wardrobe is actually quite casual—even for date nights. Typically, she wears jeans or baggy trousers out at night. But let's talk about the jacket trend she's been wearing with them lately.

The thing about spring is that it may be warmer, but it isn't really warm, so like it or not, you're going to need a jacket. And the jacket trend Hadid is gravitating toward is leather bomber jackets. She's worn them on multiple recent date nights with Bradley Cooper. She has paired them with baggy jeans and trousers, naturally, and leather belts and black boots.

Leather bomber jackets haven't replaced moto jackets, per se, but they're undoubtedly the fashion-person (and celeb—Bradley Cooper even wore one along with her over the weekend) go-to right now. Join the leather bomber jacket fan club, and keep scrolling to shop a few of our favourites for yourself.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper on a date

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper on a date

(Image credit: NYCPAP/JosiahW/Backgrid)

Shop Leather Bomber Jackets

Coated Bomber Jacket
H&M
Coated Bomber Jacket

Leather Bomber Jacket
WARDROBE.NYC
Leather Bomber Jacket

Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber
Reformation
Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber

Padded Coated Jersey Bomber Jacket
Acne Studios
Padded Coated Jersey Bomber Jacket

Coated Bomber Jacket
H&M
Coated Bomber Jacket

Cropped Distressed Leather Bomber Jacket
HALFBOY
Cropped Distressed Leather Bomber Jacket

Vintage Leather-Effect Jacket - Women
Mango
Vintage Leather-Effect Jacket

Leather Bomber Jacket - Women
Mango
Leather Bomber Jacket

Cropped Faux Patent-Leather Jacket
GANNI
Cropped Faux Patent-Leather Jacket

