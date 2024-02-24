I’m Fed Up of Wearing Coats—This Fresh Spring Jacket Is the Perfect Trade-In
As we transition between seasons I'm now on the hunt for a very particular wardrobe item. Still in need of insulating fabrics but sick of styling longline, chunky coats, I'm setting my sights on wool bomber jackets to see me through the season.
Composed of insulating wool, these bomber jackets retain the cool silhouette I'm looking for this spring, whilst supporting me with the extra bit of warmth that late-February calls for.
With what I'd argue is a more comforting feel than satin or polyester, wool bomber jackets wear well with dresses and skirts, offering a put-together finish with a naturally laid-back touch. Whilst I've been charmed by the grey shades hitting the market, I've also spotted all of the other key neutral colours such as black, beige and cream on offer.
The perfect accompaniment to denim and knitted dresses alike, when springtime rolls around I'll be adding a warmer touch to my linen outfits by incorporating the clever layer.
Read on to shop our edit of the best wool bomber jackets below.
SHOP THE WOOL BOMBER JACKET TREND
The oversized pockets add a visual point of focus, as well as an elevated touch to this spring jacket.
A cream jacket is an easy way to bring some lightness to a transeasonal outfit.
Style with wide leg trousers or wear with you favourite jeans.
This cashmere-blend bomber is the only thing I'm interested in wearing right now.
The wearable grey colour makes this trending item so easy to style.
With a relaxed edge a wool blazer is the perfect way to dress down an outfit for the weekend.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
