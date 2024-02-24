I’m Fed Up of Wearing Coats—This Fresh Spring Jacket Is the Perfect Trade-In

By Natalie Munro
published

As we transition between seasons I'm now on the hunt for a very particular wardrobe item. Still in need of insulating fabrics but sick of styling longline, chunky coats, I'm setting my sights on wool bomber jackets to see me through the season.

Composed of insulating wool, these bomber jackets retain the cool silhouette I'm looking for this spring, whilst supporting me with the extra bit of warmth that late-February calls for.

wool bomber jacket

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

With what I'd argue is a more comforting feel than satin or polyester, wool bomber jackets wear well with dresses and skirts, offering a put-together finish with a naturally laid-back touch. Whilst I've been charmed by the grey shades hitting the market, I've also spotted all of the other key neutral colours such as black, beige and cream on offer.

The perfect accompaniment to denim and knitted dresses alike, when springtime rolls around I'll be adding a warmer touch to my linen outfits by incorporating the clever layer.

Read on to shop our edit of the best wool bomber jackets below.

SHOP THE WOOL BOMBER JACKET TREND

Oversized Wool Jacket
& Other Stories
Oversized Wool Jacket

The oversized pockets add a visual point of focus, as well as an elevated touch to this spring jacket.

Bomber Jacket
Soft Goat Women
Bomber Jacket

A cream jacket is an easy way to bring some lightness to a transeasonal outfit.

Knickerbocker-Yarn-Effect Bomber Jacket
Massimo Dutti
Knickerbocker-Yarn-Effect Bomber Jacket

Style with wide leg trousers or wear with you favourite jeans.

Albaray, Grey Flannel Bomber Jacket
Albaray
Grey Flannel Bomber Jacket

Grey bombers look so chic with cream or beige dresses.

Mango, Oversized Bomber Jacket
Mango
Oversized Bomber Jacket

Debbie Wool Bomber - Grey Melange
The Frankie Shop
Debbie Wool Bomber

The grey colour trend is taking off this season.

Wool Blend Bomber Jacket
Warehouse
Wool Blend Bomber Jacket

Style over a white tee or pair with a warm knit.

Drogo Jacket
Isabel Marant
Drogo Jacket

Layer under a wool coat on extra chilly days.

KASSL EDITIONS, Wool Jacket
Kassl Editions
Wool Jacket

This sleek jacket will style well with

Rhea Cashmere-Blend Bomber Jacket
Khaite
Rhea Cashmere-Blend Bomber Jacket

This cashmere-blend bomber is the only thing I'm interested in wearing right now.

Wool-Blend Bomber Jacket
Abercrombie
Wool-Blend Bomber Jacket

The wearable grey colour makes this trending item so easy to style.

Reiss, Reiss Charcoal Penelope Wool Bomber Jacket
Reiss
Charcoal Penelope Wool Bomber Jacket

With a relaxed edge a wool blazer is the perfect way to dress down an outfit for the weekend.

