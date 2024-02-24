I’m Fed Up of Wearing Coats—This Fresh Spring Jacket Is the Perfect Trade-In

As we transition between seasons I'm now on the hunt for a very particular wardrobe item. Still in need of insulating fabrics but sick of styling longline, chunky coats, I'm setting my sights on wool bomber jackets to see me through the season.

Composed of insulating wool, these bomber jackets retain the cool silhouette I'm looking for this spring, whilst supporting me with the extra bit of warmth that late-February calls for.

With what I'd argue is a more comforting feel than satin or polyester, wool bomber jackets wear well with dresses and skirts, offering a put-together finish with a naturally laid-back touch. Whilst I've been charmed by the grey shades hitting the market, I've also spotted all of the other key neutral colours such as black, beige and cream on offer.

The perfect accompaniment to denim and knitted dresses alike, when springtime rolls around I'll be adding a warmer touch to my linen outfits by incorporating the clever layer.

Read on to shop our edit of the best wool bomber jackets below.

SHOP THE WOOL BOMBER JACKET TREND

& Other Stories Oversized Wool Jacket £175 SHOP NOW The oversized pockets add a visual point of focus, as well as an elevated touch to this spring jacket.

Soft Goat Women Bomber Jacket £505 SHOP NOW A cream jacket is an easy way to bring some lightness to a transeasonal outfit.

Massimo Dutti Knickerbocker-Yarn-Effect Bomber Jacket £129 SHOP NOW Style with wide leg trousers or wear with you favourite jeans.

Albaray Grey Flannel Bomber Jacket £119 SHOP NOW Grey bombers look so chic with cream or beige dresses.

Mango Oversized Bomber Jacket £80 SHOP NOW

The Frankie Shop Debbie Wool Bomber £285 SHOP NOW The grey colour trend is taking off this season.

Warehouse Wool Blend Bomber Jacket £41 SHOP NOW Style over a white tee or pair with a warm knit.

Isabel Marant Drogo Jacket £525 SHOP NOW Layer under a wool coat on extra chilly days.

Kassl Editions Wool Jacket £610 SHOP NOW This sleek jacket will style well with

Khaite Rhea Cashmere-Blend Bomber Jacket £2630 SHOP NOW This cashmere-blend bomber is the only thing I'm interested in wearing right now.

Abercrombie Wool-Blend Bomber Jacket £125 £63 SHOP NOW The wearable grey colour makes this trending item so easy to style.