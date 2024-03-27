VB, Dakota and Gigi Just Wore the Classy Shoe Trend That’s All Over Zara and Mango

In case you've missed it, we're living through a red-shoe renaissance and celebrities are leading the pack. Cropping up on my favourite celebrities on the daily, red shoes are the new-season accessory that the style set is using to elevate their outfits this spring.

Tapping into the enduring red colour trend, whilst adding in the splash of colour that spring-time calls for, the impactful accessory has found its feet this season. In the form of comfortable kicks, sky-high stilettos and trending ballet flats, the red shoe trend takes many forms. Freshly inspired by the cool combinations I've seen as of late, these are the celebrity red shoe outfits I'll be channeling this spring.

HOW CELEBRITIES ARE STYLING RED SHOES FOR SPRING:

1. GIGI HADID'S LEGGINGS AND RED TRAINERS OUTFIT

Style Notes: The colourful trainer trend has been taking off this season and celebrities have soft spot for the trending scarlet shade. Adding a spring-time twist to your cold weather staples, this vivid styling hack will give you a dose of spring energy whilst the weather remains mild.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Weekday Alex Oversized Wool Blend Coat £135 SHOP NOW This cosy wool coat also comes in grey and beige.

Mango High Waist Leggings £23 SHOP NOW Trust me, leggings are one of the most versatile clothing items you can introduce into your wardrobe.

Adidas Gazelle Indoor Trainers £89 SHOP NOW The colourful trainer trend is taking off this season, and I'm banking this joyful red pair.

2. DAKOTA JOHNSON'S HOUNDSTOOTH COAT AND RED BALLET FLATS OUTFIT

Style Notes: Subtly nodding to the red checked motif found in her coat, Johnson's red ballet flat pairing harmonised her outfit whilst picking up on one of the biggest colour trends of the season. With a flat-footed-finish the red ballet flats trend has become a styling essential for its comfortable and fresh nature.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Stella McCartney Tweed Belted Long Coat £2200 SHOP NOW A classic houndstooth coat will never go out of style.

Jigsaw Italian Modern Crepe Sailor Trouser £130 SHOP NOW Style with colourful flats or dress up with a heeled mule.

Charles & Keith Patent Buckled Mary Jane Flats £54 SHOP NOW Red mary janes are an easy way to add some interest into a casual look.

3. DUA LIPA'S GREY JEANS AND RED HEELS OUTFIT

Style Notes: Whilst red shoes always style well with black and blue denim, and unexpected grey pairing will work to relaxed the fiery nature of the red shoe. Do it like Dua and wear a sleek slingback pair with a trending straight leg jean.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Mango Worn Leather Effect Jacket £80 SHOP NOW Distressed leather jackets are trending right now, and I have my eye on this new-season style.

Hush Abi Wide Leg Jeans £95 SHOP NOW These relaxed grey jeans are a fresh alternative to blue and black styles.

& Other Stories Slingback Leather Pumps £110 SHOP NOW Style with a bright white dress or wear with your favourite jeans.

4. VICTORIA BECKHAM'S WHITE DRESS AND RED HEELS OUTFIT

Style Notes: Victoria Beckham's breezy white dress and red shoes combination taps into a growing colour combination that will be everything this spring/summer. Grounding the light and airy shade, the candy red shoe steers the direction of the dress, imparting a playful element that will ease you into the summer spirit.

SHOP THE LOOK:

The Row Stephie Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress £1870 SHOP NOW Style with a chunky belt or let this dress drape down.

Zara Skiny Heeled Shoes £36 SHOP NOW These are destined to sell out this spring.

5. ALEXA CHUNG'S LEATHER COAT AND RED SLINGBACKS OUTFIT

Style Notes: Leather and red is a styling combination that I'll never grow tired off. Toughen up the romantic shade with a hardy leather pairing for an early-spring outfit that you'll feel confident in every time.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Massimo Dutti Long Straight Fit Nappa Leather Coat £499 SHOP NOW The perfect light layer for these early spring days.

Reformation Noreen Slingback Pump £298 SHOP NOW These also come in black and cream.

