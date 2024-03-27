VB, Dakota and Gigi Just Wore the Classy Shoe Trend That’s All Over Zara and Mango
In case you've missed it, we're living through a red-shoe renaissance and celebrities are leading the pack. Cropping up on my favourite celebrities on the daily, red shoes are the new-season accessory that the style set is using to elevate their outfits this spring.
Tapping into the enduring red colour trend, whilst adding in the splash of colour that spring-time calls for, the impactful accessory has found its feet this season. In the form of comfortable kicks, sky-high stilettos and trending ballet flats, the red shoe trend takes many forms. Freshly inspired by the cool combinations I've seen as of late, these are the celebrity red shoe outfits I'll be channeling this spring.
HOW CELEBRITIES ARE STYLING RED SHOES FOR SPRING:
1. GIGI HADID'S LEGGINGS AND RED TRAINERS OUTFIT
Style Notes: The colourful trainer trend has been taking off this season and celebrities have soft spot for the trending scarlet shade. Adding a spring-time twist to your cold weather staples, this vivid styling hack will give you a dose of spring energy whilst the weather remains mild.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Trust me, leggings are one of the most versatile clothing items you can introduce into your wardrobe.
The colourful trainer trend is taking off this season, and I'm banking this joyful red pair.
2. DAKOTA JOHNSON'S HOUNDSTOOTH COAT AND RED BALLET FLATS OUTFIT
Style Notes: Subtly nodding to the red checked motif found in her coat, Johnson's red ballet flat pairing harmonised her outfit whilst picking up on one of the biggest colour trends of the season. With a flat-footed-finish the red ballet flats trend has become a styling essential for its comfortable and fresh nature.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Style with colourful flats or dress up with a heeled mule.
Red mary janes are an easy way to add some interest into a casual look.
3. DUA LIPA'S GREY JEANS AND RED HEELS OUTFIT
Style Notes: Whilst red shoes always style well with black and blue denim, and unexpected grey pairing will work to relaxed the fiery nature of the red shoe. Do it like Dua and wear a sleek slingback pair with a trending straight leg jean.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Distressed leather jackets are trending right now, and I have my eye on this new-season style.
Style with a bright white dress or wear with your favourite jeans.
4. VICTORIA BECKHAM'S WHITE DRESS AND RED HEELS OUTFIT
Style Notes: Victoria Beckham's breezy white dress and red shoes combination taps into a growing colour combination that will be everything this spring/summer. Grounding the light and airy shade, the candy red shoe steers the direction of the dress, imparting a playful element that will ease you into the summer spirit.
SHOP THE LOOK:
5. ALEXA CHUNG'S LEATHER COAT AND RED SLINGBACKS OUTFIT
Style Notes: Leather and red is a styling combination that I'll never grow tired off. Toughen up the romantic shade with a hardy leather pairing for an early-spring outfit that you'll feel confident in every time.
SHOP THE LOOK:
The perfect light layer for these early spring days.
SHOP MORE RED SHOES
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
