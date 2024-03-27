VB, Dakota and Gigi Just Wore the Classy Shoe Trend That’s All Over Zara and Mango

By Natalie Munro
published

In case you've missed it, we're living through a red-shoe renaissance and celebrities are leading the pack. Cropping up on my favourite celebrities on the daily, red shoes are the new-season accessory that the style set is using to elevate their outfits this spring.

Tapping into the enduring red colour trend, whilst adding in the splash of colour that spring-time calls for, the impactful accessory has found its feet this season. In the form of comfortable kicks, sky-high stilettos and trending ballet flats, the red shoe trend takes many forms. Freshly inspired by the cool combinations I've seen as of late, these are the celebrity red shoe outfits I'll be channeling this spring.

HOW CELEBRITIES ARE STYLING RED SHOES FOR SPRING:

1. GIGI HADID'S LEGGINGS AND RED TRAINERS OUTFIT

Gigi Hadid styles red trainers with leggings and black coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The colourful trainer trend has been taking off this season and celebrities have soft spot for the trending scarlet shade. Adding a spring-time twist to your cold weather staples, this vivid styling hack will give you a dose of spring energy whilst the weather remains mild.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Alex Oversized Wool Blend Coat
Weekday
Alex Oversized Wool Blend Coat

This cosy wool coat also comes in grey and beige.

High Waist Leggings - Women
Mango
High Waist Leggings

Trust me, leggings are one of the most versatile clothing items you can introduce into your wardrobe.

Adidas Gazelle Indoor
Adidas
Gazelle Indoor Trainers

The colourful trainer trend is taking off this season, and I'm banking this joyful red pair.

2. DAKOTA JOHNSON'S HOUNDSTOOTH COAT AND RED BALLET FLATS OUTFIT

Dakota Johnson styles red flats with a houndstooth coat.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Subtly nodding to the red checked motif found in her coat, Johnson's red ballet flat pairing harmonised her outfit whilst picking up on one of the biggest colour trends of the season. With a flat-footed-finish the red ballet flats trend has become a styling essential for its comfortable and fresh nature.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Tweed Belted Long Coat
Stella McCartney
Tweed Belted Long Coat

A classic houndstooth coat will never go out of style.

Italian Modern Crepe Sailor Trouser | Black
Jigsaw
Italian Modern Crepe Sailor Trouser

Style with colourful flats or dress up with a heeled mule.

Patent Buckled Mary Jane Flats
Charles & Keith
Patent Buckled Mary Jane Flats

Red mary janes are an easy way to add some interest into a casual look.

3. DUA LIPA'S GREY JEANS AND RED HEELS OUTFIT

Dua Lipa styles red heels with grey jeans.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Whilst red shoes always style well with black and blue denim, and unexpected grey pairing will work to relaxed the fiery nature of the red shoe. Do it like Dua and wear a sleek slingback pair with a trending straight leg jean.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Worn Leather Effect Jacket - Women
Mango
Worn Leather Effect Jacket

Distressed leather jackets are trending right now, and I have my eye on this new-season style.

grey jeans
Hush
Abi Wide Leg Jeans

These relaxed grey jeans are a fresh alternative to blue and black styles.

Slingback Leather Pumps
& Other Stories
Slingback Leather Pumps

Style with a bright white dress or wear with your favourite jeans.

4. VICTORIA BECKHAM'S WHITE DRESS AND RED HEELS OUTFIT

Victoria Beckham styles red heels with a white dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Victoria Beckham's breezy white dress and red shoes combination taps into a growing colour combination that will be everything this spring/summer. Grounding the light and airy shade, the candy red shoe steers the direction of the dress, imparting a playful element that will ease you into the summer spirit.

SHOP THE LOOK:

WHITE DRESS
The Row
Stephie Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress

Style with a chunky belt or let this dress drape down.

red heels
Zara
Skiny Heeled Shoes

These are destined to sell out this spring.

5. ALEXA CHUNG'S LEATHER COAT AND RED SLINGBACKS OUTFIT

Alexa Chung styles red heels with a leather coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Leather and red is a styling combination that I'll never grow tired off. Toughen up the romantic shade with a hardy leather pairing for an early-spring outfit that you'll feel confident in every time.

SHOP THE LOOK:

leather coat
Massimo Dutti
Long Straight Fit Nappa Leather Coat

The perfect light layer for these early spring days.

Noreen Slingback Pump
Reformation
Noreen Slingback Pump

These also come in black and cream.

SHOP MORE RED SHOES

Leather High Heel Shoes
ZARA
Leather High Heel Shoes

Mario 65 Satin and Crystal-Embellished Mesh Slingback Pumps
JENNIFER CHAMANDI
Mario 65 Satin and Crystal-Embellished Mesh Slingback Pumps

Alba Leather Ballet Flats
STAUD
Alba Leather Ballet Flats

Claudie Patent Buckled Mary Janes
Charles & Keith
Claudie Patent Buckled Mary Janes

Asos Design Strut Slingback Kitten Heeled Shoes in Red
ASOS DESIGN
Strut Slingback Kitten Heeled Shoes in Red

Rockstud 20 Embellished Leather Mules
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Rockstud 20 Embellished Leather Mules

Slingback Heeled Shoes With Buckle - Women
mango
Slingback Heeled Shoes With Buckle - Women

Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats
COS
Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats

Annie Bow-Embellished Patent-Leather Pumps
FERRAGAMO
Annie Bow-Embellished Patent-Leather Pumps

Explore More:
Dakota Johnson Victoria Beckham Alexa Chung Dua Lipa Gigi Hadid Flats
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸