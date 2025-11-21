Olivia Dean Just Flew 18 Hours in the Jeans and Leather Jacket Combo I’d Wear For a Night Out in London

Every cool Londoner wears barrel-leg and leather bomber jackets, but Olivia Dean just upped the ante by wearing them to the airport.

Olivia Dean pictured at the airport wearing a scarf and bomber jacket.
in News

As an Australian living in England, I know the machinations of dressing for a long-haul flight well. So, you can only imagine my surprise when musician and perennial cool girl Olivia Dean arrived at my home town airport wearing an outfit I’d typically reserve for a night out in London.

Fresh from her chintzy Rachel Gilbert sequin mini and ravishing Richard Quinn ball gown during her back-to-back performances in the harbour city, the 26-year-old headed to Sydney Airport wearing something you’d usually see at a Hackney wine bar or Notting Hill pub instead of the departures lounge.

Her silhouette consisted of winter staples that every person with taste will be wearing all winter long; an oversized leather bomber jacket, blue barrel-leg jeans and a cosy Burberry scarf rendered with the British heritage brand’s iconic Nova Check print. Stylish? Naturally. Appropriate to wear for a flight that takes close to a full day, however? That is a different question entirely.

An image of Olivia Rodrigo wearing a leather bomber jacket and barrel-leg jeans to the airport.

As someone whose native country is hours away from the nearest major city, I’ve become accustomed to knowing how to appear chic and considered, despite knowing that I’d be trapped in an economy seat for a considerable stretch of time. Like the songstress, I’ve always made a point to show up at check-in wearing something comfortable but cool before switching into my casual trackpants once I’m in the air.

Personally, I think the art of the thoughtful airport outfit is one that’s lost in this day and age, and Olivia’s choice to rectify this by paying homage to the sleek ‘90s off-duty looks that came before is somewhat inspiring. A truly rousing entry into the canon of iconic airport outfits. Because who here amongst us hasn’t tried to wear something slightly more put together in hopes of wooing the flight attendant in hopes of an upgrade? Or are acutely aware of the fact that you have to hit the ground running and explore all your destination has to offer the second you touch down?

So, whilst the "Man I Need" singer might not be rushing to meet friends as soon as she lands back at Heathrow, I know all too well the punishment of rushing from baggage claim to a cocktail bar for an overdue catch-up I prematurely scheduled long before my plane even took off. I don’t have any travel plans on the horizon, but for those of you who do over the holidays, I think there’s something to be gleaned from this ensemble. Simply ensure you pack a pair of kitten-heel boots in your carry-on and swap them out for her snug Birkenstock Boston clogs once you land, and et voilà—you have an outfit fitting for wherever the evening takes you.

On that note, take stock of Olivia’s exact look below and scroll on to shop the best leather jackets and jeans that are both casual and contemporary.

