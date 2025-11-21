Olivia Dean Just Flew 18 Hours in the Jeans and Leather Jacket Combo I’d Wear For a Night Out in London

As an Australian living in England, I know the machinations of dressing for a long-haul flight well. So, you can only imagine my surprise when musician and perennial cool girl Olivia Dean arrived at my home town airport wearing an outfit I’d typically reserve for a night out in London.
Fresh from her chintzy Rachel Gilbert sequin mini and ravishing Richard Quinn ball gown during her back-to-back performances in the harbour city, the 26-year-old headed to Sydney Airport wearing something you’d usually see at a Hackney wine bar or Notting Hill pub instead of the departures lounge.
Her silhouette consisted of winter staples that every person with taste will be wearing all winter long; an oversized leather bomber jacket, blue barrel-leg jeans and a cosy Burberry scarf rendered with the British heritage brand’s iconic Nova Check print. Stylish? Naturally. Appropriate to wear for a flight that takes close to a full day, however? That is a different question entirely.
As someone whose native country is hours away from the nearest major city, I’ve become accustomed to knowing how to appear chic and considered, despite knowing that I’d be trapped in an economy seat for a considerable stretch of time. Like the songstress, I’ve always made a point to show up at check-in wearing something comfortable but cool before switching into my casual trackpants once I’m in the air.
Personally, I think the art of the thoughtful airport outfit is one that’s lost in this day and age, and Olivia’s choice to rectify this by paying homage to the sleek ‘90s off-duty looks that came before is somewhat inspiring. A truly rousing entry into the canon of iconic airport outfits. Because who here amongst us hasn’t tried to wear something slightly more put together in hopes of wooing the flight attendant in hopes of an upgrade? Or are acutely aware of the fact that you have to hit the ground running and explore all your destination has to offer the second you touch down?
So, whilst the "Man I Need" singer might not be rushing to meet friends as soon as she lands back at Heathrow, I know all too well the punishment of rushing from baggage claim to a cocktail bar for an overdue catch-up I prematurely scheduled long before my plane even took off. I don’t have any travel plans on the horizon, but for those of you who do over the holidays, I think there’s something to be gleaned from this ensemble. Simply ensure you pack a pair of kitten-heel boots in your carry-on and swap them out for her snug Birkenstock Boston clogs once you land, and et voilà—you have an outfit fitting for wherever the evening takes you.
On that note, take stock of Olivia’s exact look below and scroll on to shop the best leather jackets and jeans that are both casual and contemporary.
Shop Olivia Dean's Leather Jacket + Jeans:
Burberry
Check Cashmere Hooded Scarf
Designer scarves are such a luxury come cool weather, and this Burberry piece comes with an added hood for extra protection against frosty temperatures.
Acne Studios
Padded Coated Jersey Bomber Jacket
Alongside Loewe's inflated bomber jacket, this padded Acne Studios style was the piece to own a few seasons ago. But as Olivia has proven, when you invest in timeless designs with quality fabrication, you can wear it for years to come.
COS
Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans
I can't say for certain that these COS Bay barrel-leg jeans are the exact ones she wore, however, they do look incredibly similar and are such a cult-piece that it makes sense for her to own them.
BIRKENSTOCK
Boston Clog
From Jennifer Lawrence's recent outing wearing garden iterations to Olivia's suede style, it's been a great week for clogs.
CHANEL
Chanel 25 Small Handbag
The Chanel 25 is the bag every stylish performer has been wearing on repeat, from Olivia to Dua Lipa and Blackpink's Jennie.
Shop More Leather Jackets + Jeans:
MANGO
Leather Bomber Jacket
Made from 100% ovine leather, this style features ribbing around the hem and sleeve, two deep pockets and a notched lapel collar.
& Other Stories
Barrel-Leg Jeans
& Other Stories is quickly becoming one of my favourite high-street brands thanks to its polished pieces, minimalistic aesthetic and reliable fabrication.
Olivia Dean might be from North London, but it doesn't stop her from being besotted with quintessentially cool East London brand Peachy Den.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Viper Oversized Leather Jacket
From the aviation-style lapels to the boxy shape, this is the definition of a suave oversized leather bomber.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Miro Long Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity truly produces some of the best denim in the world right now, and this Miro style is a best-seller.
ST. AGNI
Utility Cocoon Leather Jacket
As an Australian, it's fitting for me to recommend the Byron Bay-based label St. Agni. Internationally renowned for its signature leather styles, this slightly cropped piece pairs perfectly with a matching leather pencil skirt and knee-high boots.
LA LIGNE
The Megalyn High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
The brand might be known for its beloved croissant bags, but you can't overlook its Parisienne denim, either.
