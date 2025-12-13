3 Low-Effort Winter Outfits I'm Copying From Women in Stockholm, Oslo, and Amsterdam

It's common knowledge that Scandi women have incredible style. It sometimes feels like they don't even try; they just woke up looking elegant as heck. While I'm sure they do put lots of thought into their outfits, I've found some examples that are so incredibly easy to re-create that I won't need to put any effort into them, which is just how I like it.
Let me take you on a little fashion journey through Stockholm, Sweden, and Oslo, Norway. Beyond Scandinavia, we'll embark on a detour to Amsterdam, the Netherlands, where my favourite Dutch influencer always looks cool. I think you'll love these high-impact, low-effort looks and the pieces I've picked to re-create them.
1. Stockholm
Style Notes: Wearing a wrap as a jacket? Now that's chic. I'm loving the drapey, feminine lines here in classic black and white, with a designer bag and sunglasses to add an edge.
Shop the Look:
TOM FORD EYEWEAR
Iggy Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
So chic.
Missoma
Savi Dome Mini Hoop Earrings | Sterling Silver - Sterling Silver
Missoma is a WWW editor favourite.
Rise & Fall
Oversized Finest Cashmere Wrap
It's giving 'single rich aunt' vibes
SKIMS
Sheer Rib Long Sleeve Crew Neck Top
A great basic.
Strathberry
Mosaic Bag in Black
Every cool Scandi girl is carrying around a bag from Strathberry.
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
Trust COS to come through with the perfect black trousers.
Stuart Weitzman
Tory Burch Slingback Buckle Shoes
Love.
2. Oslo
Style Notes: I'm sure you won't be surprised to hear that it gets super freezing in Norway, which is why bundling up is de rigueur. A classic wool coat with a faux-fur scarf will bring you adequate warmth while also being very fun. Thanks for the inspo, Nnenna.
Shop the Look:
Miu Miu
Miu Regard Sunglasses
Adore these sunglasses.
Mejuri
Stevie Ripple Studs
These earrings go with so many looks.
Sister Jane
Malone Faux Fur Shawl in Chocolate Brown
Faux fur is so back for this season.
ARKET
Wool-Alpaca Blend Coat
Yes please.
The Row
Small Izzy Bag in Leather
So luxe.
Levi's
501 '90s Women's Jeans
A classic pair.
Maison Margiela
Maison Margiela 30mm Tabi New Pumps
You either love them or hate them.
3. Amsterdam
Style Notes: This leather-heavy look says "don't mess with me," but you still get to wear comfy pants that look elevated thanks to the satin texture. It's an all-around win. Here's the exact jacket from this look in case you're interested.
Shop the Look:
Prada
Eyewear Collection Sunglasses
It's giving retro energy.
ASOS DESIGN
Real Leather Buffalo Harrington Bomber With Quilt Liner in Black