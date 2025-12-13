3 Low-Effort Winter Outfits I'm Copying From Women in Stockholm, Oslo, and Amsterdam

I've been taking notice and these are the style hacks to follow if you want to emulate the Scandi girls aesthetic.

Easy outfits
(Image credit: @stephaniebroek)
By
published
in Features

It's common knowledge that Scandi women have incredible style. It sometimes feels like they don't even try; they just woke up looking elegant as heck. While I'm sure they do put lots of thought into their outfits, I've found some examples that are so incredibly easy to re-create that I won't need to put any effort into them, which is just how I like it.

Let me take you on a little fashion journey through Stockholm, Sweden, and Oslo, Norway. Beyond Scandinavia, we'll embark on a detour to Amsterdam, the Netherlands, where my favourite Dutch influencer always looks cool. I think you'll love these high-impact, low-effort looks and the pieces I've picked to re-create them.

1. Stockholm

Low-effort outfits

(Image credit: @haaannajohansson)

Style Notes: Wearing a wrap as a jacket? Now that's chic. I'm loving the drapey, feminine lines here in classic black and white, with a designer bag and sunglasses to add an edge.

Shop the Look:

2. Oslo

Low-effort outfits

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: I'm sure you won't be surprised to hear that it gets super freezing in Norway, which is why bundling up is de rigueur. A classic wool coat with a faux-fur scarf will bring you adequate warmth while also being very fun. Thanks for the inspo, Nnenna.

Shop the Look:

3. Amsterdam

Low-effort outfits

(Image credit: @stephaniebroek)

Style Notes: This leather-heavy look says "don't mess with me," but you still get to wear comfy pants that look elevated thanks to the satin texture. It's an all-around win. Here's the exact jacket from this look in case you're interested.

Shop the Look:

Explore More: