As the temperature continues to plummet, you inevitably need to invest in the right kind of coat, jacket or outerwear piece to keep the chilliest spells at bay. We have seen a rising demand for cutting-edge, trend-driven styles such as funnel-neck jackets, floor-skimming wool coats, and options featuring handy scarf details this season. However, there is one coat style which comes to the fore each and every winter, and has done so since 2013. People with good taste, be that influencers, celebrities and street style stars, have been championing this piece since it debuted on the MaxMararunway, and it has defied short-lived trends and flippant fads, rising to the dizzyingly high apex of fashion's most desirable items, and staying up there quite firmly. I am, of course, talking about the teddy coat.
Testament to the teddy coats unwavering popularity, Taylor Swift was just recently snapped sporting Max Mara Short Teddy Bear Icon Coat, in a cool beige tone. She paired it with a khaki crew-neck sweater, a tartan miniskirt and charcoal-toned, knee-high suede heeled boots, for a grown-up but wealth-whispering take on prep, adding further to the celebrity kudos of the piece.
I wanted to launch an investigation as to why the teddy coat remains so popular, and so I tapped an elite group of leading industry experts for their insights and styling advice, and, as we do so well at Who What Wear UK, tried on an assortment of styles with a little help from some of my most stylish colleagues. From true luxury pieces, takes from emerging brands, as well as affordable, but chic, highstreet options, I've gathered a roster of perfect teddy coats for every style, taste and budget, so you can make a worthy investment which will, hopefully, become your favourite winter staple, year after year. Scroll on now for my findings and very best shopping picks.
Are Teddy Coats a Timeless Style?
"Well, yes," notes Ian Griffiths, the Creative Director of Max Mara. "The teddy bear coat has been a bestseller for Max Mara since it was first introduced in 2013. So we're talking about 13 years later, and, with no sign of the appetite for the teddy bear coat abating. So, I think you can truly describe it as a timeless item or an item whose appeal is timeless—what I would describe as an object of desire."
"Teddy coats return year after year because they’re genuinely timeless," adds celebrity stylist Emma Lane. "They’re cosy, practical, and endlessly adaptable, which makes them the piece people reach for when the temperature drops. For 2025, and going into 2026, we’re seeing a renewed desire for comfort that still feels chic. Teddy coats deliver exactly that. The silhouette and texture feel luxurious yet relaxed, which means they never really date. Designers reinterpret them each season, but the core appeal stays the same: they add warmth, softness, and instant style to any outfit. It’s one of those pieces clients consistently pull out, season after season."
What Is the Inspiration Behind the Teddy Coat?
"I mean, really, there's a clue in the name," remarks Griffiths. "The inspiration was teddy bears. I was noticing how people were attaching little toys to their bags to their keys, and so on, like little children's toys. This struck me as being synonymous with a desire to retreat to childhood in a big, scary world. I was looking for something that would give a tremendous sense of comfort. The Italian word coccole, meaning 'cuddle'; [I wanted to design] a coat that would cuddle you like a parent would a child. I wanted a coat that was like a big pet bear, your favourite animal, your favourite toy when you were a child."
Guests of Max Mara attending the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 runway, wearing an array of teddy coats.
Is the Teddy Coat Meant To Be Oversized?
"Yes, well, especially when we first came out with this coat, we first showed it in 2013. It was regarded as being almost shocking because it was so big when everything else was so small. The Max Mara teddy bear coat was designed to be big and should be worn big," Griffiths shares. "And it's one of the reasons why it became so successful was because it went against the grain of fashion at the time."
What Makes the Teddy Coat the Perfect Winter Coat?
"If you try one on, it's so light, and it's so warm. Its volume is so completely cuddly," observes Griffiths.
"Teddy coats really are the ultimate winter staple because they tick every box: they’re super cosy, beautifully comfortable, and effortlessly stylish, so you’re getting three in one jacket," adds Lane. "They are instantly warm, too, without losing the style aspect."
How Can I Style a Teddy Coat?
"The teddy coat can be styled for any occasion," shares creative director of Onar Studios, Irene Kostas. "It can be worn from day to night, and with sneakers or pumps. I love to style it with a silk scarf and a minimal pillbox hat."
"One of the best things about a teddy coat is how versatile it is for styling. You can keep it casual with loafers, jeans, and a cashmere jumper for an easy daytime look, or dress it up with black tights, heels, and a little black dress underneath. It transitions seamlessly from daywear to elevated," Lane advises.
What Celebrities Have Been Spotted In Teddy Coats?
"The very latest one is Taylor Swift. Everybody from Jennifer Lopez to Julia Roberts to Lady Gaga, Cardi B, and Beyoncé. And just when you think it might be waning, another celebrity wears it, and it never loses its currency," declares Griffiths.
"Recently, I spotted Rosie Huntington Whitely wearing a teddy coat and she is the definition of chic," comments Lane. "Kendall Jenner has also been spotted in them consistently for almost a decade, which tells you everything you need to know!"
"I’ve spotted many celebrities in teddy coats, including Simone Ashley, Lily Collins and Hailey Bieber. Lily Collins has been spotted in our teddy aviator," shares Irene.
What Colours Work Best When Choosing a Teddy Coat?
"A light brown is always a gorgeous choice, as it’s incredibly versatile," mentions Lane. "It pairs beautifully with black, light denim, dark denim, and even winter whites. If you want a teddy coat you’ll wear on repeat, that soft brown palette is definitely the most adaptable."
"We are excited to offer a colour selection of carefully developed naturals such as ivory white, deep black, and deep cocoa brown, avoiding overly warm or yellow tones," notes Kostas. What if someone wants something a little bit outside of the box? "Bright colours also work equally well, such as a statement rich orange, sophisticated pine green, or a frozen pink tone."
The 11 Best Teddy Coats, as Tried and Tested by Fashion Editors
Style Notes: I ask what sets the Max Mara teddy coat apart from other brands. "The fabric of the Max Mara teddy bear coat is a Max Mara exclusive," Ian Griffiths, the Creative Director of Max Mara expresses. "Nobody else has a fabric which is quite so light, voluminous, luxurious and warm. It's the original, and it's still the best. The Max Mara teddy bear coat is so distinctive because of its fabric, finish and volume. I think that that's what gives it its timelessness," he shares.
Georgia Seago, copy editor at Who What Wear UK gave this coat a thorough test drive. "It’s cloud-soft, luxuriously heavy, impeccably made and the perfect layer to snuggle up in. I’d wear it with basically everything. Yes, it’s a lot of money, but you’d wear it forever, and it would never go out of style."
A true investment piece with a high price point, but this is reflected in the quality and craftspersonship
2. M&S
Style Notes: "I gave this coat a whirl as I was intrigued by its clean cut and collarless design. It has been heavily marketed as one of M&S's hero pieces of the season, and trying it on for myself, I can see why. Tapping into the chic, alpine-leaning mood of this winter, the oversized shape, double-breasted silhouette and bright white tone is undeniably chic. Just watch out for dirty London puddles! I draped it over a cashmere crew-neck knit, tailored trousers and smart sneakers for a day at the office, and it felt put-together and grown-up, which is my style MO, going into 2026." — Sophie Watson, acting fashion editor.
Colour: Ivory
Sizes: XS - XL.
Material: 100% polyester (exclusive of trimmings).
Shop the Style:
M&S
Borg Collarless Double Breasted Longline Coat
Pros
Sumptuous borg fabric
Longline shape for extra coverage
Modern cut, sleek shape
Great price for a premium feel coat
Cons
Bright white tone may be hard to keep clean—avoid puddles!
Gentle professional dry clean only
3. ASOS
Style Notes: "For someone with classic, French-leaning taste, this ASOS Design coat really appealed to me. I have been charting the rise of funnel-neck coats this year, a trend I foresee sticking around for 2026, too. This teddy coat takes that very trend and gives it a tactile spin, whilst the piped lining adds a little bit of vintage-feel interest. I am tall, so this coat fits perfectly, due to its long, regular cut. I will be wearing this with blue jeans, leather boots and chunky knits until the spring hits."— Natalie Munro, news writer.
Style Notes: "The Olsen twins, JLaw and the fictitiousPenny Lane remain as huge inspirations to my winter wardrobe choices, so when I saw this Mango Selection coat arrive online, I knew it was to be mine. The generous cut, oversized collar, shaggy pile and ankle-skimming length give a-lister energy, with a hedonist '70s twist. It's the sort of coat you can throw over any outfit, be that a tailored office ensemble to a sparkly weekend look and it just works. This is not a practical coat by any means (TfL hates to see me coming wearing this), but it is infinitely stylish, warm and a little bit head-turning." — Ava Gilchrist, SEO writer.
Style Notes: "I have long been a fan of teddy coats, and their cute, soft and warm appeal. I spotted this new-in H&M beauty a mile off, as I was drawn to its premium look and minimalist design. It's straight in cut, has a collarless neckline, and hits just to the knee, which, for me, all make for a practical coat which I can reach for daily. I'm pairing this one with mini dresses, tights, loafers and vintage accessories for a preppy spin. I wouldn't say this is the warmest coat I have ever tried on, but it has enough room to layer my trusty cashmere sweaters and merino rollnecks this winter." — Annie Wheatland-Clinch, assistant social media editor.
Colour: Beige.
Sizes: XXS - XXL.
Material: 100% Polyester, Lining: 100% Polyester.
Shop the Style:
H&M
Teddy Coat
Pros
Sleek design
Looks like pieces from the runway
Easy to layer underneath
Great size range available
Under £100
Cons
I wish the lining and seems were more reinforced or thicker, to give it some weight and a greater premium finish
6. Hush
Style Notes: "I am a jacket girl through and through, so this shorter teddy coat style was a sure winner for me. The duffle toggle details give it a vintage finish, and I love the curliness to the fabric—it's so tactile and textured. The regular cut suits my size 10 frame to the tee (I picked the S/M size), and I know I will be wearing this jacket every weekend for the foreseeable future, with jeans, sweats and leggings. Hush does it again!" — Natasha Wilson, video producer & editor.
Style Notes: "I always return to Aligne for cool-girl, anti-trend wardrobe staples. When the Daphne coat dropped online (an update to their best-selling Daphne blazer), I knew I had to get my hands on it right away. Waisted cardigans have a special place in my heart, and now, this waisted coat is coming for the crown. The collarless design means everything is about the cut—nipped-in, sleek and fitted. I found the hook-and-eye fastening a little fiddly to navigate, but once done up, the jacket offers a smart, expensive, but thoroughly modern take on the teddy trend. I plan to wear this for dressy evening events, with lace-trimmed satin camis, tailored trousers and kitten heels. Party season, sorted!" — Marina Avraam, senior shopping editor
Style Notes: "As a tall girl, I am always on the hunt for outerwear which fits my long frame but equally, doesn't drown me. Enter this chic, toffee-toned faux-fur coat from high street heroes, Next. The maxi length works spot on for me, and the fabric feels exceedingly gentle on the skin. The wide lapels and double-breasted cut give this coat a timeless quality, too. I know this coat will work hard all week and weekend long, but for party season, I will be wearing this coat over lacy dresses and chisel-toed boots for a sleek, but sophisticated ensemble." — Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki, junior fashion editor.