I Just Got Back from Oslo—Now I’m Quietly Obsessed With These 9 Scandi Fashion Brands
As someone who is now well-versed in the street style of locals living in Oslo as well as Copenhagen, these are the nine Scandi fashion brands that you'll find in the wardrobes of the most stylish dressers across the cities.
A little further north of the classic fashion capitals lies a region equally worthy of praise and recognition—Scandinavia. Referring to the peninsula home to Sweden, Denmark and Norway, this corner of the globe is internationally revered for the way its inhabitants approach dressing with an unabashed sense of optimism.
Always laden with an abundance of colour—perhaps as a way to ward off seasonal affective disorder, as some studies suggest—practical in nature and pieced together with such skill that endless dialogues have been dedicated to deciphering what makes this style so distinctive, the clothing worn by locals is unlike anything you’ll see anywhere else.
Who to attribute this individuality to, then? Well, it’s the abundance of Scandi fashion brands that are living and operating in this part of the world, of course.
These designers intimately know the context and climate of what these Nordic natives want in their wardrobes—utility, whimsy, flair and comfort.
If you look at how someone living in Stockholm, Copenhagen or Oslo spends their days, you’ll realise why these elements are crucial influences for the way they approach compiling a look. Activities like bike riding, cold plunges, sauna sessions and pastry runs are inextricably linked to the doings of these city dwellers, so ensembles will always balance utility with playfulness. In this way, the best Scandi fashion brands are the ones that always strike a harmony between these discords. It’s expressive and minimal, sporty yet soft, flouncy shapes underpinned with structure.
Still, there are minor differences between each of these settings, and the Scandi fashion brands that hail from each respective country excel in different areas. For instance, Danish designers are regarded for how they couple romance with verve, Norwegian labels prioritise natural fibres and traditional craftsmanship—something I saw for myself during a recent visit there—while Swedish brands thrive in sleek minimalism.
“Norwegian brands are quieter [compared to their neighbours], but it still speaks volumes,” says Elin O. Carlsen, CEO of Oslo Runway. “We are really good at having versatile wardrobes, styling things up and down. The coolest girls in Oslo will wear their wool sweaters overtop of their swimming costumes, for instance, so it’s a different kind of styling.” Still, you only need to look at the street style of Copenhagen Fashion Week or the number of brands that call Stockholm home to notice that Scandi brands are really deserving of their spotlight.
With individuality in spades and a focus on sustainability, there are many Scandi fashion brands that are worthy of a place in your repetoire. From the sculptural feminine designs of Cecilie Bahnsen to the fearlessly mood-boosting styles of Ganni, the luxurious cuts and fabric of Toteme and even the expensive-looking high-street staple of Arket, uncover the best Scandi fashion brands to shop below.
The Best Scandi Fashion Brands, Hands Down
1. Ganni
Style Notes: As the brand that is chiefly responsible for overhauling the image of Scandi fashion from being a paragon of pared-back dressing to the spirited and exhilarating aesthetic it’s revered as now, it’s only fitting that Ganni earn first spot in this edit. Founded by husband-and-wife duo Nicolaj and Ditte Reffstrup, the couple transformed Ganni from a slightly sedentary cashmere brand to the delightfully eccentric staple it’s known as now. Consider this the antidote to wardrobe staples, with everything from cowboy boots to tie-up blouses oozing with personality.
Shop the Brand:
GANNI
Open-Back Floral-Print Satin Maxi Dress
Delicate prints are well within Ganni's wheelhouse.
GANNI
Lace-Up Embellished Recycled Leather Ballet Flats
These lace-up flats are at the frontier of the trend.
GANNI
Bou Snake-Effect Recycled Leather-Blend Shoulder Bag
This is the bag you'll spot peaking out of bike baskets as you ride through the city.
2. Cecilie Bahnsen
Style Notes: After cutting her teeth as a mentee of Erdem Moralıoğlu and John Galliano, Cecillie Bahnsen founded her eponymous label in 2015 as a study of the haute couture discipline through a uniquely Danish lens. The result is beautiful, hand-designed garments that glorify girlhood. Gowns are made of billowing tulle, tops with laser-cut floral motifs are as thin as fairy wings, while lightweight trousers take inspiration from the outdoors, despite being ideal for layering under dresses.
Shop the Brand:
CECILIE BAHNSEN
Oberra Tiered Fil Coupé Shell Mini Dress
Modern brides have flocked to Cecilie Bahnsen for the most charming and one-of-a-kind wedding dresses.
CECILIE BAHNSEN
Bambi Appliquéd Crinkled-Organza Midi Skirt
There's so much to fall head over heels for about this skirt. But the juxtaposition between the mesh panel with rope accessory waistband is what really piqued my interest.
I'm someone who is vehemently anti-trainer, but will always have a soft spot for the brand's collaboration with Asics.
3. Toteme
Style Notes: The interplay between fabric and form is what makes Toteme one of the most coveted designers of the contemporary age, let alone one of the most established Scandi fashion brands. Based in Stockholm, this brand condenses the very essence of Swedish interiors and architecture into a wearable form. Every element of these pieces is considered and meticulously poured over, from the trim of the brand’s iconic scarf jacket to the gilded fixture on their t-lock bag.
Style Notes: The testament of a good brand is its ability to transcend the arena in which it originated. Acne Studios is one such label. Nascent luxury shoppers would be completely unaware that the brand began in 1996 as part of a Stockholm-based creative collective before launching into ready-to-wear with a limited run of raw jeans stitched with red thread. There were only 100 pairs made, but the frenzy that surrounded these items prompted the brand’s founder, Jonny Johansson, to expand into more categories. Now, Acne Studios encompasses everything from distressed denim, bomber jackets, off-kilter prints and that recognisable check scarf—all encased in the instantly identifiable millennial pink packaging.
Shop the Brand:
ACNE STUDIOS
Belted Pinstriped Wool Coat
A coat you'll be wanting to slip into this winter? Consider this to be the one.
ACNE STUDIOS
Embroidered Organic Cotton-Blend Cardigan
Scandi fashion brands are synonymous with lust-worthy knits.
Style Notes: For the modern woman who carries herself with a sense of regard and ease, Aks is the brand that’s clothing her. The Norwegian brand’s strength lies in the way it transforms natural fibres like wool and cotton into decadent trench coats, blouses, scarves and dresses, just to name a few, that act almost like armour. Underneath the softness of these layers, there’s a strength and invincibility that comes with wearing these sophisticated and thoughtful silhouettes.
Shop the Brand:
Aks
Milly Alpaca Knit
A Scandi styling hack is to layer a knit like a scarf, wrapping it around your waist as a belt or shoulders à la a shawl.
Aks
Alba Wool Scarf
Make any jacket a scarf coat by wrapping yourself up in this sumptuous scarf.
Aks
Zola Lamb Fur Jacket
This toggle clasp is a micro trend that keeps reappearing every autumn and winter.
6. Envelope 1976
Style Notes: Another Oslo favourite, Envelope 1976, outshines its contemporaries when it comes to elegant outerwear. If you’re going to brace yourself for the elements, do so in one of its sumptuous coats—which range from the plush shearling Iceland jacket featuring oblong toggle buttons and a tessellating textured diamond pattern—to comfy jumpers—including the aptly titled Cloud knit, a style of pull-over woven made with opulent cashmere.
Shop the Brand:
Envelope1976
Hawk Jacket
This colour is phenomenal—and so fitting for autumn time.
Envelope1976
Trav Belt
Don't think Scandi fashion brands are immune to trends.
Envelope1976
Kitten Heels
This pony hair effect will make its triumphant return come winter, watch this space.
7. Arket
Style Notes: While Arket officially launched in 2017, the origins of the brand were laid down in the early 20th Century by the following Nordic adage: “More beautiful everyday goods”. This thesis statement, originally spoken by Swedish art historian Gregor Paulsson in 1919, set the foundation for the brand’s ethos nearly a century ago. Now, every high street across Europe is stocked with clothing items that adhere to this premise at that all-important affordable price point.
Shop the Brand:
ARKET
Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper
This exact combination of a soft grey knit and glossy black leather skirt is distinctly Nordic.
ARKET
Lined Cotton Jacket
I predict this boxy coat will sell out quickly.
ARKET
Square-Toe Ankle Boots
Every stylish dresser will be owning these come boot season.
8. Rotate
Style Notes: Where other Scandi fashion brands are firm in their resolve to a minimalistic aesthetic, Rotate revels at the other end of the spectrum. Chintzy, bold and often quite glamorous, the brand makes clothes that would feel right at home on a dance floor or at the centre of everyone’s attention. These are pieces worth going out in.
Shop the Brand:
Rotate
Polo Shirt
This rich burgundy is so luxe.
Rotate
Sequined Maxi Skirt
And pairs perfectly—at least to the Scandi cool girls who dominate fashion circles—with this sequin skirt.
Style Notes: Baum und Pferdgarten is a lesson in contrasts. Tailoring juxtaposes with sportswear and lurid staples, like the combination of pleated knee-grazing shorts with an oversized varsity-inspired t-shirt or the pairing of a polished button-down shirt with a sheer midi skirt.
Shop the Brand:
Baum Und Pferdgarten
Cypre Metallic Knit Tank Top
This lime colour is appearing in the collection of so many chic small brands this autumn, including the Madrid-based womenswear brand Hand Over.
Baum Und Pferdgarten
Jaino Sequin Midi Skirt
Sequin midi skirts are practically the plain white t-shirt of Scandinavia.
Baum Und Pferdgarten
Jansje Rosette Top
A rosette is both Carrie Bradshaw and Copenhagen approved.
Ava Gilchrist is the SEO Writer at Who What Wear UK. Born in Sydney but now based in London, Ava has worked at some of the most prestigious women’s luxury and lifestyle publications including ELLE, Marie Claire and most recently GRAZIA where she held the title of Senior Fashion Features Writer. Ava has five years of industry experience, beginning her writing career after graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology, Sydney. Her words fuse style with substance, bringing readers insightful commentary on the latest fashion trends, runway shows, celebrity red carpet offerings, must-have shopping pieces, beauty hacks and pop cultural moments. As an editor, Ava has interviewed everyone from Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and Stella McCartney.