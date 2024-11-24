Scandi Women Always Look Chic in Winter Thanks to These 8 Easy Outfits
It's enough of a full time job figuring out fresh outfit inspiration on a daily basis, but as soon as winter rolls around, finding looks that are both fashionable and functional feels that little bit harder. Good thing then that we have some particularly chic neighbours who are well prepared for the cold, and who better to look to for winter outfit inspo than the Scandi style set who have been dressing for freezing temperatures for generations? In all of my years writing about trends I've noticed that it's the Scandis who often get it right first; choosing to compliment a wardrobe of minimalist essentials with standout accessories—the perfect combination for the cold-weather season.
Scroll through socials and street style and you'll notice the Scandi wardrobe is all about comfort and character, and luckily for us, replicating their signature look doesn't require too much effort either. Wondering how to update your wardrobe with just a few key items? Keep scrolling to see eight Scandi outfits that stopped me in my tracks this week, from elegant maxi coats to cozy knits.
1. Maxi Coat + Wool Skirt + Loafers
Style Notes: Until the temperatures really drop, now is the time to make the most of your mini. Take tips from Jeanette's short skirt + long combo [pictured above] for an easy look that works for the office, the weekend and beyond.
Shop the Look:
2. Tailored Coat + Ecru Denim + Western Boots
Style Notes: Proof that you can wear your cream and white denim long after summer, layer up a monochrome 'fit by stacking cosy grey, white and black and adding a statement bag to really get the compliments rolling in.
Shop the Look:
I've lost count how many times I spotted this on Instagram over the last week.
3. Chunky Turtleneck + Wide Leg Trousers + Leather Gloves
Style Notes: No coat? No problem! Anissa's outfit makes the chunky knit the hero, and nothing suits an oversized knit better than an equally voluminous pair of trousers. If you are feeling the cold though, a pair of leather gloves are the one of the most elegant options, and bonus points of you manage to colour block in this seasons hottest colour trend—chocolate brown.
Shop the Look:
Atelier Ninety Five have nailed it with this perfect bowler bag.
4. Faux Fur Coat + Tailored Trousers + Ankle Boots
Style Notes: Leopard is the one print we all agree we can't get enough of, and a good leopard coat will serve you for years to come. With such fierce spots as the main component of your outfit, there's no need to overdo the rest of your ensemble, and sticking to all black is a timeless formula that always works.
Shop the Look:
"Snow leopard" is such a fun choice for winter.
5. Cashmere Hood + Crew Neck + Jeans
Style Notes: An easy way to weatherproof your wardrobe is by investing in a wool hood that you can tuck into any outfit. You'll find Scandis wearing these in spades alongside their usual scarfs and gloves, and it only helps that they come in strokeably-soft cashmere too. There can your chances of getting caught out in the cold.
Shop the Look:
Rise and Fall are experts in cashmere accessories.
6. Suede Coat + Oxford Shirt + Jeans
Style Notes: If the resounding success of The Row's Margaux bag taught us anything, it's that 2024 is undoubtedly the year of rich, brown suede. Good news then that you don't have to get your hands on the most elusive bag on the market to get the look, a sleek trench will do the job too, especially smartened up with a crisp Oxford shirt.
Shop the Look:
Start at With Nothing Underneath for the best tailored shirts.
7. Leather Jacket + Tailored Trousers + Scarf
Style Notes: Another simple but foolproof ensemble that is a masterclass in minimalism—all-black always looks chic when you mix warm textures like leather, wool and corduroy. I'll be copying Ingrid [pictured above] and swapping heels for comfortable flats just in case of frost.
Shop the Look:
This feels fresher than a jacket with all the bells and whistles.
You've got eight different colours to choose from, so you could pick up a couple.
8. Longline Coat + Matching Suit
Style Notes: It's not all black and white, and Mona's sunshine suit is a reminder that head-to-toe colour blocking works for every season. It's the easiest way to make an outfit look expensive (and I can't help but fall in love with the addition of the cute little beret too).
Shop the Look:
Thick, quality virgin wool will keep you warm.
Trouser suits are always chic, but how fun is this mini!
