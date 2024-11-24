Scandi Women Always Look Chic in Winter Thanks to These 8 Easy Outfits

(Image credit: Syzmon Brzósk - The Style Stalker)

It's enough of a full time job figuring out fresh outfit inspiration on a daily basis, but as soon as winter rolls around, finding looks that are both fashionable and functional feels that little bit harder. Good thing then that we have some particularly chic neighbours who are well prepared for the cold, and who better to look to for winter outfit inspo than the Scandi style set who have been dressing for freezing temperatures for generations? In all of my years writing about trends I've noticed that it's the Scandis who often get it right first; choosing to compliment a wardrobe of minimalist essentials with standout accessories—the perfect combination for the cold-weather season.

(Image credit: Syzmon Brzósk - The Style Stalker)

Scroll through socials and street style and you'll notice the Scandi wardrobe is all about comfort and character, and luckily for us, replicating their signature look doesn't require too much effort either. Wondering how to update your wardrobe with just a few key items? Keep scrolling to see eight Scandi outfits that stopped me in my tracks this week, from elegant maxi coats to cozy knits.

1. Maxi Coat + Wool Skirt + Loafers

Style Notes: Until the temperatures really drop, now is the time to make the most of your mini. Take tips from Jeanette's short skirt + long combo [pictured above] for an easy look that works for the office, the weekend and beyond.

Shop the Look:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Jane Long Double-Breasted Twill Coat £495 SHOP NOW Coats from The Frankie Shop are always a hit.

COS Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW A wardrobe staple.

ARKET Wool-Blend Mini Skirt £97 SHOP NOW A thick, warm mini perfect for cold weather.

Vagabond Amina Leather Loafers £114 SHOP NOW These will go with everything.

2. Tailored Coat + Ecru Denim + Western Boots

Style Notes: Proof that you can wear your cream and white denim long after summer, layer up a monochrome 'fit by stacking cosy grey, white and black and adding a statement bag to really get the compliments rolling in.

Shop the Look:

Jigsaw Wool Maxi City Coat £288 SHOP NOW Act fast! This is currently on sale.

Toteme Classic Cut Denim Off-White £260 SHOP NOW Toteme are experts in Scandinavian minimalism.

Massimo Dutti Heeled Square-Toe Ankle Boots £189 SHOP NOW Couldn't these pass for designer?

Isabel Marant Oskan Moon Calfskin Crossbody Bag £895 SHOP NOW I've lost count how many times I spotted this on Instagram over the last week.

3. Chunky Turtleneck + Wide Leg Trousers + Leather Gloves

Style Notes: No coat? No problem! Anissa's outfit makes the chunky knit the hero, and nothing suits an oversized knit better than an equally voluminous pair of trousers. If you are feeling the cold though, a pair of leather gloves are the one of the most elegant options, and bonus points of you manage to colour block in this seasons hottest colour trend—chocolate brown.

Shop the Look:

Navygrey The Authentic Funnel £315 SHOP NOW Navygrey are my number one choice for the cosiest, quality knits.

COS Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers £85 SHOP NOW Loungewear made luxe.

Atelier Ninety Five Anf Faux Suede Chocolate Bowler Bag £80 SHOP NOW Atelier Ninety Five have nailed it with this perfect bowler bag.

John Lewis Cashmere Lined Women's Leather Gloves £55 SHOP NOW Two words: cashmere, lined.

4. Faux Fur Coat + Tailored Trousers + Ankle Boots

Style Notes: Leopard is the one print we all agree we can't get enough of, and a good leopard coat will serve you for years to come. With such fierce spots as the main component of your outfit, there's no need to overdo the rest of your ensemble, and sticking to all black is a timeless formula that always works.

Shop the Look:

ASOS DESIGN Faux Fur Bomber Jacket in Snow Leopard Print £80 SHOP NOW "Snow leopard" is such a fun choice for winter.

H&M High-Waisted Tailored Trousers £19 SHOP NOW H&M trousers always get the WWW stamp of approval.

COS Square-Toe Leather Ankle Boots £180 SHOP NOW A square toe will always be cool.

The Row India 15.75 Bag in Nubuck £4590 SHOP NOW A top handled tote will always be timeless.

5. Cashmere Hood + Crew Neck + Jeans

Style Notes: An easy way to weatherproof your wardrobe is by investing in a wool hood that you can tuck into any outfit. You'll find Scandis wearing these in spades alongside their usual scarfs and gloves, and it only helps that they come in strokeably-soft cashmere too. There can your chances of getting caught out in the cold.

Shop the Look:

Rise and Fall Women's Merino Cashmere Knitted Hood £76 SHOP NOW Rise and Fall are experts in cashmere accessories.

Uniqlo Crew Neck Sweatshirt £25 SHOP NOW This comes in six different colours.

FRAME Low Slung Barrel Boyfriend Jeans £280 SHOP NOW Could these be the perfect jeans?

ARKET Brushed Wool Jacket £169 SHOP NOW How elegant is this shawl collar?

6. Suede Coat + Oxford Shirt + Jeans

Style Notes: If the resounding success of The Row's Margaux bag taught us anything, it's that 2024 is undoubtedly the year of rich, brown suede. Good news then that you don't have to get your hands on the most elusive bag on the market to get the look, a sleek trench will do the job too, especially smartened up with a crisp Oxford shirt.

Shop the Look:

Nour Hammour Tate Belted Trench £1430 SHOP NOW I just want to slip this on.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Blue Multi Stripe £95 SHOP NOW Start at With Nothing Underneath for the best tailored shirts.

MANGO Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans £36 SHOP NOW Just enough of a crop to make the most of your boots.

Massimo Dutti Leather Ballet Flats With Gathered Detail £100 SHOP NOW Cute, no?

7. Leather Jacket + Tailored Trousers + Scarf

Style Notes: Another simple but foolproof ensemble that is a masterclass in minimalism—all-black always looks chic when you mix warm textures like leather, wool and corduroy. I'll be copying Ingrid [pictured above] and swapping heels for comfortable flats just in case of frost.

Shop the Look:

Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Biker Jacket £279 SHOP NOW This feels fresher than a jacket with all the bells and whistles.

M&S Collection Cord Straight Leg Trousers £30 SHOP NOW Corduroy is about to be huge in 2025.

& Other Stories Cashmere Knit Scarf £87 SHOP NOW You've got eight different colours to choose from, so you could pick up a couple.

COACH® Abigail Flat £150 SHOP NOW A classic.

8. Longline Coat + Matching Suit

Style Notes: It's not all black and white, and Mona's sunshine suit is a reminder that head-to-toe colour blocking works for every season. It's the easiest way to make an outfit look expensive (and I can't help but fall in love with the addition of the cute little beret too).

Shop the Look:

Reiss Atelier Virgin Wool and Camel-Blend Suit Jacket £495 SHOP NOW Thick, quality virgin wool will keep you warm.

Reiss Atelier Virgin Wool and Camel-Blend Suit Skirt in Camel £175 SHOP NOW Trouser suits are always chic, but how fun is this mini!

Sezane Mederick Coat £370 SHOP NOW Ideal for shoulder-robing.

Balenciaga Knife Slingback Pumps £635 SHOP NOW You had me at "Balenciaga".

Polo Ralph Lauren Felted Wool Beret £159 SHOP NOW The finishing touch.