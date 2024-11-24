Scandi Women Always Look Chic in Winter Thanks to These 8 Easy Outfits

scandi winter outfits

(Image credit: Syzmon Brzósk - The Style Stalker)

It's enough of a full time job figuring out fresh outfit inspiration on a daily basis, but as soon as winter rolls around, finding looks that are both fashionable and functional feels that little bit harder. Good thing then that we have some particularly chic neighbours who are well prepared for the cold, and who better to look to for winter outfit inspo than the Scandi style set who have been dressing for freezing temperatures for generations? In all of my years writing about trends I've noticed that it's the Scandis who often get it right first; choosing to compliment a wardrobe of minimalist essentials with standout accessories—the perfect combination for the cold-weather season.

scandi winter outfits

(Image credit: Syzmon Brzósk - The Style Stalker)

Scroll through socials and street style and you'll notice the Scandi wardrobe is all about comfort and character, and luckily for us, replicating their signature look doesn't require too much effort either. Wondering how to update your wardrobe with just a few key items? Keep scrolling to see eight Scandi outfits that stopped me in my tracks this week, from elegant maxi coats to cozy knits.

1. Maxi Coat + Wool Skirt + Loafers

scandi winter outfits

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Style Notes: Until the temperatures really drop, now is the time to make the most of your mini. Take tips from Jeanette's short skirt + long combo [pictured above] for an easy look that works for the office, the weekend and beyond.

Shop the Look:

Jane Long Double-Breasted Twill Coat
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Jane Long Double-Breasted Twill Coat

Coats from The Frankie Shop are always a hit.

Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt

A wardrobe staple.

Wool-Blend Mini Skirt
ARKET
Wool-Blend Mini Skirt

A thick, warm mini perfect for cold weather.

Vagabond Shoemakers Amina Leather Loafers
Vagabond
Amina Leather Loafers

These will go with everything.

2. Tailored Coat + Ecru Denim + Western Boots

scandi winter outfits

(Image credit: @annawinck)

Style Notes: Proof that you can wear your cream and white denim long after summer, layer up a monochrome 'fit by stacking cosy grey, white and black and adding a statement bag to really get the compliments rolling in.

Shop the Look:

Wool Maxi City Coat | Charcoal
Jigsaw
Wool Maxi City Coat

Act fast! This is currently on sale.

Classic Cut Denim Off-White
Toteme
Classic Cut Denim Off-White

Toteme are experts in Scandinavian minimalism.

Heeled Square-Toe Ankle Boots
Massimo Dutti
Heeled Square-Toe Ankle Boots

Couldn't these pass for designer?

Isabel Marant Oskan Moon Calfskin Crossbody Bag
Isabel Marant
Oskan Moon Calfskin Crossbody Bag

I've lost count how many times I spotted this on Instagram over the last week.

3. Chunky Turtleneck + Wide Leg Trousers + Leather Gloves

scandi winter outfits

(Image credit: @modedamour)

Style Notes: No coat? No problem! Anissa's outfit makes the chunky knit the hero, and nothing suits an oversized knit better than an equally voluminous pair of trousers. If you are feeling the cold though, a pair of leather gloves are the one of the most elegant options, and bonus points of you manage to colour block in this seasons hottest colour trend—chocolate brown.

Shop the Look:

Navygrey, The Authentic Funnel
Navygrey
The Authentic Funnel

Navygrey are my number one choice for the cosiest, quality knits.

Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers

Loungewear made luxe.

Anf Faux Suede Chocolate Bowler Bag
Atelier Ninety Five
Anf Faux Suede Chocolate Bowler Bag

Atelier Ninety Five have nailed it with this perfect bowler bag.

John Lewis Cashmere Lined Women's Leather Gloves
John Lewis
Cashmere Lined Women's Leather Gloves

Two words: cashmere, lined.

4. Faux Fur Coat + Tailored Trousers + Ankle Boots

scandi winter outfits

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: Leopard is the one print we all agree we can't get enough of, and a good leopard coat will serve you for years to come. With such fierce spots as the main component of your outfit, there's no need to overdo the rest of your ensemble, and sticking to all black is a timeless formula that always works.

Shop the Look:

Asos Design Faux Fur Bomber Jacket in Snow Leopard Print
ASOS DESIGN
Faux Fur Bomber Jacket in Snow Leopard Print

"Snow leopard" is such a fun choice for winter.

H&M, High-Waisted Tailored Trousers
H&M
High-Waisted Tailored Trousers

H&M trousers always get the WWW stamp of approval.

Square-Toe Leather Ankle Boots
COS
Square-Toe Leather Ankle Boots

A square toe will always be cool.

India 15.75 Bag in Nubuck
The Row
India 15.75 Bag in Nubuck

A top handled tote will always be timeless.

5. Cashmere Hood + Crew Neck + Jeans

scandi winter outfits

(Image credit: @marenschia)

Style Notes: An easy way to weatherproof your wardrobe is by investing in a wool hood that you can tuck into any outfit. You'll find Scandis wearing these in spades alongside their usual scarfs and gloves, and it only helps that they come in strokeably-soft cashmere too. There can your chances of getting caught out in the cold.

Shop the Look:

Rise and Fall, Women's Merino Cashmere Knitted Hood
Rise and Fall
Women's Merino Cashmere Knitted Hood

Rise and Fall are experts in cashmere accessories.

Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Uniqlo
Crew Neck Sweatshirt

This comes in six different colours.

Low Slung Barrel Boyfriend Jeans
FRAME
Low Slung Barrel Boyfriend Jeans

Could these be the perfect jeans?

Brushed Wool Jacket
ARKET
Brushed Wool Jacket

How elegant is this shawl collar?

6. Suede Coat + Oxford Shirt + Jeans

scandi winter outfits

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: If the resounding success of The Row's Margaux bag taught us anything, it's that 2024 is undoubtedly the year of rich, brown suede. Good news then that you don't have to get your hands on the most elusive bag on the market to get the look, a sleek trench will do the job too, especially smartened up with a crisp Oxford shirt.

Shop the Look:

Tate
Nour Hammour
Tate Belted Trench

I just want to slip this on.

The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Blue Multi Stripe
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Blue Multi Stripe

Start at With Nothing Underneath for the best tailored shirts.

Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans

Just enough of a crop to make the most of your boots.

Leather Ballet Flats With Gathered Detail
Massimo Dutti
Leather Ballet Flats With Gathered Detail

Cute, no?

7. Leather Jacket + Tailored Trousers + Scarf

scandi winter outfits

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: Another simple but foolproof ensemble that is a masterclass in minimalism—all-black always looks chic when you mix warm textures like leather, wool and corduroy. I'll be copying Ingrid [pictured above] and swapping heels for comfortable flats just in case of frost.

Shop the Look:

Massimo Dutti, Nappa Leather Biker Jacket
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Biker Jacket

This feels fresher than a jacket with all the bells and whistles.

Cord Straight Leg Trousers
M&S Collection
Cord Straight Leg Trousers

Corduroy is about to be huge in 2025.

Cashmere Knit Scarf
& Other Stories
Cashmere Knit Scarf

You've got eight different colours to choose from, so you could pick up a couple.

Abigail Flat
COACH®
Abigail Flat

A classic.

8. Longline Coat + Matching Suit

scandi winter outfits

(Image credit: @monamali_)

Style Notes: It's not all black and white, and Mona's sunshine suit is a reminder that head-to-toe colour blocking works for every season. It's the easiest way to make an outfit look expensive (and I can't help but fall in love with the addition of the cute little beret too).

Shop the Look:

Atelier Virgin Wool and Camel-Blend Suit Jacket in Camel
Reiss
Atelier Virgin Wool and Camel-Blend Suit Jacket

Thick, quality virgin wool will keep you warm.

Atelier Virgin Wool and Camel-Blend Suit Skirt in Camel
Reiss
Atelier Virgin Wool and Camel-Blend Suit Skirt in Camel

Trouser suits are always chic, but how fun is this mini!

Mederick Coat - Camel - Wool - Sézane
Sezane
Mederick Coat

Ideal for shoulder-robing.

Knife Slingback Pumps
Balenciaga
Knife Slingback Pumps

You had me at "Balenciaga".

Felted Wool Beret
Polo Ralph Lauren
Felted Wool Beret

The finishing touch.

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

