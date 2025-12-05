I’m Not a Rich French Woman, But These Affordable Winter Outfits Help Me Look Like One
Luckily for me, you can embrace affordable French winter style with these tips, staples and outfit ideas, courtesy of our favourite fashion folks. Scroll on to see the affordable French winter style tips I'm copying.
There is a reason so many of the phrases we use come from French, especially when referring to outfits. Their looks are chic, they have an undeniable savoir-faire when it comes to getting dressed and the effortless outfits they put together each and every day have a je ne sais quoi that many of us Francophiles are constantly chasing in our own wardrobes. And regardless of the season, this always holds true. French winter style is equally as well-put-together as warmer months.
If you, too, are constantly screenshotting and saving outfits from influencers in one of the most fashionable countries in the world, you'll want to consider the following affordable French winter style pieces for your wardrobe—or if you're working on putting together an accurate French capsule wardrobe. You'll discover the best ways to wear skirts and dresses in the winter, according to French women, and determine the best methods of incorporating jeans for a look that's laid-back but still utterly stylish.
Everything on this list is under £100 as well, so you can embrace that French effortlessness without eating up your entire budget this season
Affordable French-Girl Winter Style: 7 Outfits You Can Recreate on a Budget
1. Turtleneck + Coat + Skirt
Style Notes: French women have a knack for stacking capsule staples and making them feel fresh and timeless all at once. Just take Sylvie's outfit, for instance, which would fit in perfectly now or several decades back. That's one thing I'll forever copy from the fashion set here: investing in pieces that will last you for years. This includes a tailored black coat, a turtleneck and a great pair of heels.
Shop the Look:
M&S
Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper
A top that'll keep you cosy all winter long.
ZARA
Faux Leather Midi Skirt With Belt
The burgundy shade is beautiful, and I like that this skirt comes with a belt.
ZARA
Soft Coat
A coat like this is an absolute winter staple—one that'll remain timeless.
MANGO
High-Heeled Shoes
These are useful for so many different occasions.
2. Waisted Cardigan + Wide-Leg Trousers
Style Notes: I love playing with shapes and proportions, and there has been no shortage of interesting silhouettes as of late. From waisted cardigans to barrel-leg and balloon trousers, so many garments feel fun and unique again. Franny's take on this is exceptional. Mixing a fitted, waisted cardigan with more voluminous trousers is an instantly copyable look.
Shop the Look:
M&S
V-Neck Waisted Slim Fit Cardigan
The waisted silhouette is undoubtedly coming with us into 2026.
ZARA
Zw Collection Balloon Trousers With Wool
I love the shape of these trousers. With 52% wool, they'll keep you warm this winter too.
Charles & Keith
Kaiya Penny Loafers
The lug sole is perfect for walking around in wet winter weather.
M&S
Faux Leather Bowler Bag
This bowler bag holds everything you need and then some.
3. All Black Monochrome
Style Notes: If there is one trick that guarantees an elevated outfit every time, it's going monochrome. There is something so elegant and style-forward about an outfit that's all one shade—especially when it's black. Alexis' Parisian outfit is flawless, incorporating garments and accessories all in a jet-black shade. The various textures help give it dimension, such as the sleek leather gloves and soft wool coat.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Fine-Knit Trousers With Elastic Waist
Knit trousers are a must for this time of year. They're also so sleek.
M&S
Single Breasted Longline Tailored Coat
A very chic option for layering over top of a black jumper or long-sleeve top.
COS
Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves
One accessory that's worth the investment. They look great and are wonderfully soft.
MANGO
Shopper Bag With Metallic Details
Complete the look with a structured, all-black tote.
4. Trench + Jeans + Heels
Style Notes: Mild winter days were made for trench coats, and I personally adore Anne-Laure's grey version, which feels fresh and ready for winter. Add your favourite pair of jeans and heels for a classic look that looks perfectly put-together, but doesn't have to be expensive. The addition of the waist belt is also a chic touch.
Shop the Look
H&M
Tie-Belt Coat
A thicker version but equally as chic.
MANGO
Metal Buckle Belt
Swap out the tie belt on your coat for this shiny option.
ZARA
Z1975 Low-Rise Bootcut Jeans
A throwback jean style that I have a feeling is on its way back.
ZARA
Heeled Slingback Shoes
Another pair of slingback kitten heels that will match with nearly everything.
5. Belted Dress + Boots
Style Notes: Belted dresses with boots and tights is a winter combination with serious longevity. With the right look, it can easily become your uniform for many winters to come. Sara's black and brown palette is so elevated, and the sheer tights and high-shine boots give it a polished finish.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Double Breasted Blazer Dress
This dress makes it so easy to create an outfit. Just add boots.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
These boots may be from the high street, but they certainly don't look like it.
SKIMS
Hosiery Shaping Tights
These tights come in nine different sizes.
ZARA
Crossbody Bag With Metal Detail
Sleek shape with chic hardware.
6. Moto Jacket + Jeans + Trainers
Style Notes: If you're in search of a reliable, casual look for wintertime, I'll be pulling inspiration from Salome's outfit. It doesn't get more classic than a moto jacket with jeans. You can wear this pairing with trainers, boots and even heels. Matching accessories, like she's wearing, makes it even sleeker.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Zw Collection Double-Faced Jacket
This is such a beautiful jacket, and it's under £90.
Sézane
Brut Sexy Jeans
Sézane may be known for its knitwear and trench coats, but its denim shouldn't be slept on either.
NIKE
LD-1000 Suede and Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Black trainers give an outfit an edge that white trainers don't quite possess.
ASOS
Cylinder Shoulder Bag
Like baguette bags, cylindrical shapes are also trending right now.
7. Long Coat + Cardigan + Skirt + Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: Andi's outfit is another example of experimenting with proportions—and doing so perfectly. Winter often makes it hard to feel like your outfits are personal and interesting, as opposed to puffy and simply a stack of a dozen layers. You can still embrace the cosy aesthetics whilst feeling polished. Try pairing a mini skirt with knee-high boots and a long coat, all in neutral colours, for a French-inspired look.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Soft Coat
Wrap up in this relaxed fit, which is always extra cosy in winter.