I’m Not a Rich French Woman, But These Affordable Winter Outfits Help Me Look Like One

Luckily for me, you can embrace affordable French winter style with these tips, staples and outfit ideas, courtesy of our favourite fashion folks. Scroll on to see the affordable French winter style tips I'm copying.

Three different French winter outfits
(Image credit: @salome.mory, @andi_mun, @annelauremais)
There is a reason so many of the phrases we use come from French, especially when referring to outfits. Their looks are chic, they have an undeniable savoir-faire when it comes to getting dressed and the effortless outfits they put together each and every day have a je ne sais quoi that many of us Francophiles are constantly chasing in our own wardrobes. And regardless of the season, this always holds true. French winter style is equally as well-put-together as warmer months.

Sabina in a green coat and scarf

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

If you, too, are constantly screenshotting and saving outfits from influencers in one of the most fashionable countries in the world, you'll want to consider the following affordable French winter style pieces for your wardrobe—or if you're working on putting together an accurate French capsule wardrobe. You'll discover the best ways to wear skirts and dresses in the winter, according to French women, and determine the best methods of incorporating jeans for a look that's laid-back but still utterly stylish.

Everything on this list is under £100 as well, so you can embrace that French effortlessness without eating up your entire budget this season

Affordable French-Girl Winter Style: 7 Outfits You Can Recreate on a Budget

1. Turtleneck + Coat + Skirt

Sylvie in a turtleneck top and skirt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: French women have a knack for stacking capsule staples and making them feel fresh and timeless all at once. Just take Sylvie's outfit, for instance, which would fit in perfectly now or several decades back. That's one thing I'll forever copy from the fashion set here: investing in pieces that will last you for years. This includes a tailored black coat, a turtleneck and a great pair of heels.

Shop the Look:

2. Waisted Cardigan + Wide-Leg Trousers

Franny in a waisted cardigan

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Style Notes: I love playing with shapes and proportions, and there has been no shortage of interesting silhouettes as of late. From waisted cardigans to barrel-leg and balloon trousers, so many garments feel fun and unique again. Franny's take on this is exceptional. Mixing a fitted, waisted cardigan with more voluminous trousers is an instantly copyable look.

Shop the Look:

3. All Black Monochrome

Alexis in an all black monochrome outfit

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Style Notes: If there is one trick that guarantees an elevated outfit every time, it's going monochrome. There is something so elegant and style-forward about an outfit that's all one shade—especially when it's black. Alexis' Parisian outfit is flawless, incorporating garments and accessories all in a jet-black shade. The various textures help give it dimension, such as the sleek leather gloves and soft wool coat.

Shop the Look:

4. Trench + Jeans + Heels

Outfit with grey trench

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Mild winter days were made for trench coats, and I personally adore Anne-Laure's grey version, which feels fresh and ready for winter. Add your favourite pair of jeans and heels for a classic look that looks perfectly put-together, but doesn't have to be expensive. The addition of the waist belt is also a chic touch.

Shop the Look

5. Belted Dress + Boots

Sara in a belted dress and boots

(Image credit: @saraloura)

Style Notes: Belted dresses with boots and tights is a winter combination with serious longevity. With the right look, it can easily become your uniform for many winters to come. Sara's black and brown palette is so elevated, and the sheer tights and high-shine boots give it a polished finish.

Shop the Look:

6. Moto Jacket + Jeans + Trainers

Salome in a moto jacket and trainers

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Style Notes: If you're in search of a reliable, casual look for wintertime, I'll be pulling inspiration from Salome's outfit. It doesn't get more classic than a moto jacket with jeans. You can wear this pairing with trainers, boots and even heels. Matching accessories, like she's wearing, makes it even sleeker.

Shop the Look:

7. Long Coat + Cardigan + Skirt + Knee-High Boots

Andi in skirt and long coat

(Image credit: @andi_mun)

Style Notes: Andi's outfit is another example of experimenting with proportions—and doing so perfectly. Winter often makes it hard to feel like your outfits are personal and interesting, as opposed to puffy and simply a stack of a dozen layers. You can still embrace the cosy aesthetics whilst feeling polished. Try pairing a mini skirt with knee-high boots and a long coat, all in neutral colours, for a French-inspired look.

Shop the Look: