Looking elegant has been high on my agenda this year, as I am sure it has been for many of you, too. For the longest time, I felt that I hadn't really found my aesthetic and, being a fashion editor, you can imagine the internal turmoil this caused me. Surely, if a core part of my job is advising people what to wear, I should be able to work out what it is that I want to wear myself! However, with new trends constantly vying for attention as well as the endless stream of stylish people who seem to really know themselves on social media, it's easy to feel as if you don't have a fully honed style identity. Then along came what as been one of the most profound fashion movements I can recall: The era of elegance.

Suddenly, my entire capsule wardrobe—which had long consisted of basics and simple pieces—made sense. Items that were "boring" in comparison to that of other editors I know owned shifted to sit under the more forgiving category of "classic". My running from the trends was considered as being on trend over night.

Of course, this idea can go too far—if we all wore basics every day then fashion wouldn't be nearly as exciting as it is! So, if you don't subscribe to the whole refined elegant thing, that's great; the world needs personality! If you do, however, then you're probably feeling very seen right about now.

Brands have been delivering chic piece after chic piece this year and, as a consequence, I have a wish list that's out of control. Indeed, there are some elegant fashion brands whose collections I can't stop thinking about. Want to know which they are? Scroll on to see my edit of the most sophisticated fashion brands you can spend your money on in 2025.

11 ELEGANT FASHION BRANDS YOU NEED TO KNOW

1. MALINA

@symphonyofsilk wears a jacket and scarf my Malina.

Malina blends Scandinavian minimalism with a touch of chic softness to create something very sophisticated indeed. Known for its impeccable tailoring and clean lines, the brand crafts pieces that transition seamlessly from day to evening. Think sleek satin dresses, perfectly cut blazers, and cosy knits that always feel polished. Its Cleo blouse is a firm favourite amongst content creators, and it's not hard to see why.

Shop the Brand

Malina Elodie Drawstring Waist Boucle Blazer, Black £445 SHOP NOW

Malina Cleo Overside Puff Sleeve Top £170 SHOP NOW

Malina Nami Cape Look Satin Blouse, Chocolate £280 SHOP NOW

Malina Carol Wool Blend Blazer, Vanilla £410 SHOP NOW

Malina Siri Jersey Wrap Top, Olive £280 SHOP NOW

2. TOTEME

@lucywilliams02 shares a snap of her recent Toteme try on.

Toteme has become the modern uniform for the style-conscious. With its roots in Stockholm, this sleek favourite focuses on timeless essentials with silhouette at the fore of mine. Expect everything from impeccably draped coats to understated silk shirts, all in a palette of soft neutrals. Toteme’s pieces are designed to be mixed, matched, and worn on repeat, making it a go-to for those seeking elegant in the everyday.

Shop the Brand

Toteme Shawl-Lapel Cardigan Milk £520 SHOP NOW

Toteme Belted Leather Bucket Bag Black £820 SHOP NOW

Toteme Classic Doublé Coat Mid Grey Melange £1030 SHOP NOW

Toteme Evening Tank Dress Soft Yellow £820 SHOP NOW

Toteme Low-Waist Straight Skirt Black £370 SHOP NOW

3. LORO PIANA

@threadsstyling carries a Loro Piana bag.

When it comes to quiet luxury, few do it better than Loro Piana. Renowned for its use of the finest materials—think cashmere and the softest leather you'll ever touch—the Italian fashion house is synonymous with refined elegance. Each piece, from sumptuous knitwear to impeccable tailoring, is a testament to its craftspersonship. Loro Piana isn’t about trends but, instead, timeless investment pieces you’ll treasure forever.

Shop the Brand

LORO PIANA Camino Cashmere and Silk-Blend Midi Dress £1885 SHOP NOW

LORO PIANA Extra Pocket L27 Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag £2900 SHOP NOW

LORO PIANA Belted Cashmere Cardigan £5290 SHOP NOW

LORO PIANA Primula Leopard-Print Patent-Leather Ballet Flats £880 SHOP NOW

LORO PIANA Wool-Crepe Maxi Skirt £2520 SHOP NOW

4. DEMELLIER

@thecarolinelin carries a DeMellier bag.

DeMellier has become the fashion person's go-to for its sleek, understated handbags. Based in London, the brand focuses on never-date designs crafted from the finest materials. From its structured New York totes to compact crossbody bags, each piece feels luxurious without being overly flashy. If you're looking for a bag you'll carry for years, you'll find it here.

Shop the Brand

DeMellier The Midi New York in Mocha Suede & Mocha Smooth £445 SHOP NOW

DeMellier The New York Shoulder in Off-White Small Grain £365 SHOP NOW

DeMellier The Paris Crossbody in Caramel Suede & Caramel Smooth £450 SHOP NOW

DeMellier The Midi Paris in Burgundy Smooth £485 SHOP NOW

DeMellier The Miami Clutch in Black Suede & Black Smooth £325 SHOP NOW

5. THE ROW

@rosiehw wears a jacket from The Row.

Founded by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who we consider to be fashion icons in their own right, The Row epitomises minimalist luxury. Its pieces are meticulously crafted, with an emphasis on superior fabrics and clean, precise pattern cutting. From its cashmere knits to fluid maxi skirts, the brand has a knack for creating understated yet striking silhouettes. And that's before we get into its incredible selection of handbags. Put simply, The Row is the ultimate destination for anyone looking to master the art of pared-back dressing.

Shop the Brand

THE ROW Harini Brushed-Cashmere Sweater £2080 SHOP NOW

THE ROW Eglitta Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans £880 SHOP NOW

The Row Terrasse Suede Shoulder Bag £4050 SHOP NOW

The Row Poseidone Suede Coat £8040 SHOP NOW

THE ROW Knotted Leather Mules £1150 £690 SHOP NOW

6. MAX MARA

@iliridakrasniqi wears an outfit from Max Mara.

Max Mara is synonymous with classic Italian sophistication. The brand’s signature camel coats are iconic, but it doesn’t stop there. From sharp suiting to elegant dresses, Max Mara excels at creating polished, versatile pieces that stand the test of time. Whether you’re building a workwear wardrobe or searching for something special, Max Mara delivers effortless refinement.

Shop the Brand

MAX MARA Manuela Icon Belted Camel Hair Coat £2210 SHOP NOW

MAX MARA Satin Midi Skirt £210 SHOP NOW

MAX MARA Ercole Silk-Georgette Shirt £625 SHOP NOW

MAX MARA Moli Open-Back Draped Silk-Satin Halterneck Midi Dress £1295 SHOP NOW

MAX MARA Marlo Crepe Jacket £885 SHOP NOW

7. ARKET

@modedamour wears trousers from Arket.

Arket takes a modern approach to everyday essentials, proving that you don't need a designer budget to dress like do. With its Scandinavian design ethos, the brand offers everything from crisp shirting to streamlined outerwear, all with a focus on sustainability. Its collections are a mix of timeless classics and practical pieces designed to simplify your wardrobe. For those who value form and function, Arket is a must-know.

Shop the Brand

Arket A-Line Taffeta Skirt £119 SHOP NOW

Arket Silk Slip Dress £77 SHOP NOW

Arket Velvet Pyjama Shirt £119 SHOP NOW

Arket Bouclé Wool Coat £279 SHOP NOW

8. TOVE

@_marisamartins_ wears a coat from Tove.

Tove is a difficult brand to describe, mainly because it has crafted its own unique blend of what elegance means. Known for its flowing dresses, soft tailoring, and versatile separates, the brand creates pieces that are both polished and yet genuinely wearable. And trust me, you'll want to! Every collection feels considered, with a focus on high-quality fabrics and thoughtful details.

Shop the Brand

TOVE Elda Crepe Blazer £1295 £648 SHOP NOW

TOVE Katana Cape-Effect Ruched Silk-Blend Satin Top £845 £423 SHOP NOW

TOVE Ruby Gathered Linen-Blend Twill Peplum Bustier Top £395 SHOP NOW

TOVE Roan Pleated Woven Tapered Pants £795 £398 SHOP NOW

TOVE Africa Ruched Stretch-Jersey Turtleneck Maxi Dress £1100 £660 SHOP NOW

9. GABRIELA HEARST

@leoniehanne wears a skirt from Gabriela Hearst.

Gabriela Hearst’s designs are the pinnacle of modern luxury, combining sustainability with timeless style. Known for its meticulous attention to detail, the collections always feature rich textures, and an earthy palette. If curating a forever wardrobe is your goal, then Gabriela Hearst has to be a consideration.

Shop the Brand

GABRIELA HEARST Marcelina Silk-Satin Blouse £1260 SHOP NOW

GABRIELA HEARST Vesta Wool-Crepe Straight-Leg Pants £890 SHOP NOW

GABRIELA HEARST Lana Cashmere Lace Maxi Dress £6300 SHOP NOW

GABRIELA HEARST Barring Oversized Belted Wool, Silk and Cashmere-Blend Coat £5500 SHOP NOW

GABRIELA HEARST Peggy Leather Pumps £770 SHOP NOW

10. ODD MUSE

@terrivnew wears a gown from Odd Muse.

Odd Muse has perfected the art of glossy power dressing. Known for its sharp tailoring and bold silhouettes, the brand creates pieces that exude confidence. From structured blazers to statement trousers, every design feels strong and commanding but also glamorous. Plus, it's pieces look much more expensive than their price tags.

Shop the Brand

ODD MUSE Ultimate Muse Stretch-Crepe Blazer £145 SHOP NOW

ODD MUSE The Ultimate Muse Bow Midi Dress £185 SHOP NOW

ODD MUSE The Ultimate Muse Jersey Midi Dress £145 SHOP NOW

ODD MUSE Ultimate Muse Midi Skirt £85 SHOP NOW

ODD MUSE Ultimate Muse Wide-Leg Trousers £95 SHOP NOW

11. LIBEROWE

@anoukyve wears a jacket from Liberowe.

Liberowe is rewriting the rules of elegant dressing with its dreamy, vintage-inspired aesthetic. Think romantic silhouettes, delicate fabrics, and intricate details that feel utterly unique—its peplum waistline becoming a signature for the brand. Each piece tells a story, making the brand perfect for those who love a touch of nostalgic charm in their wardrobe.

Shop the Brand

LIBEROWE Arya Draped Satin Blouse £580 £348 SHOP NOW

LIBEROWE + the Vanguard Amber Wool-Crepe Mini Dress £880 SHOP NOW

LIBEROWE + the Vanguard Annie Pleated Wool Wide-Leg Pants £680 SHOP NOW

LIBEROWE Imperial Velvet-Trimmed Wool-Blend Coat £2000 £1400 SHOP NOW