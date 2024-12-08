I Want to Look Elegant and Classy 24/7—These Are the 11 Timeless Brands I'm Into
Looking elegant has been high on my agenda this year, as I am sure it has been for many of you, too. For the longest time, I felt that I hadn't really found my aesthetic and, being a fashion editor, you can imagine the internal turmoil this caused me. Surely, if a core part of my job is advising people what to wear, I should be able to work out what it is that I want to wear myself! However, with new trends constantly vying for attention as well as the endless stream of stylish people who seem to really know themselves on social media, it's easy to feel as if you don't have a fully honed style identity. Then along came what as been one of the most profound fashion movements I can recall: The era of elegance.
Suddenly, my entire capsule wardrobe—which had long consisted of basics and simple pieces—made sense. Items that were "boring" in comparison to that of other editors I know owned shifted to sit under the more forgiving category of "classic". My running from the trends was considered as being on trend over night.
Of course, this idea can go too far—if we all wore basics every day then fashion wouldn't be nearly as exciting as it is! So, if you don't subscribe to the whole refined elegant thing, that's great; the world needs personality! If you do, however, then you're probably feeling very seen right about now.
Brands have been delivering chic piece after chic piece this year and, as a consequence, I have a wish list that's out of control. Indeed, there are some elegant fashion brands whose collections I can't stop thinking about. Want to know which they are? Scroll on to see my edit of the most sophisticated fashion brands you can spend your money on in 2025.
11 ELEGANT FASHION BRANDS YOU NEED TO KNOW
1. MALINA
@symphonyofsilk wears a jacket and scarf my Malina.
Malina blends Scandinavian minimalism with a touch of chic softness to create something very sophisticated indeed. Known for its impeccable tailoring and clean lines, the brand crafts pieces that transition seamlessly from day to evening. Think sleek satin dresses, perfectly cut blazers, and cosy knits that always feel polished. Its Cleo blouse is a firm favourite amongst content creators, and it's not hard to see why.
2. TOTEME
@lucywilliams02 shares a snap of her recent Toteme try on.
Toteme has become the modern uniform for the style-conscious. With its roots in Stockholm, this sleek favourite focuses on timeless essentials with silhouette at the fore of mine. Expect everything from impeccably draped coats to understated silk shirts, all in a palette of soft neutrals. Toteme’s pieces are designed to be mixed, matched, and worn on repeat, making it a go-to for those seeking elegant in the everyday.
3. LORO PIANA
@threadsstyling carries a Loro Piana bag.
When it comes to quiet luxury, few do it better than Loro Piana. Renowned for its use of the finest materials—think cashmere and the softest leather you'll ever touch—the Italian fashion house is synonymous with refined elegance. Each piece, from sumptuous knitwear to impeccable tailoring, is a testament to its craftspersonship. Loro Piana isn’t about trends but, instead, timeless investment pieces you’ll treasure forever.
4. DEMELLIER
@thecarolinelin carries a DeMellier bag.
DeMellier has become the fashion person's go-to for its sleek, understated handbags. Based in London, the brand focuses on never-date designs crafted from the finest materials. From its structured New York totes to compact crossbody bags, each piece feels luxurious without being overly flashy. If you're looking for a bag you'll carry for years, you'll find it here.
5. THE ROW
@rosiehw wears a jacket from The Row.
Founded by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who we consider to be fashion icons in their own right, The Row epitomises minimalist luxury. Its pieces are meticulously crafted, with an emphasis on superior fabrics and clean, precise pattern cutting. From its cashmere knits to fluid maxi skirts, the brand has a knack for creating understated yet striking silhouettes. And that's before we get into its incredible selection of handbags. Put simply, The Row is the ultimate destination for anyone looking to master the art of pared-back dressing.
6. MAX MARA
@iliridakrasniqi wears an outfit from Max Mara.
Max Mara is synonymous with classic Italian sophistication. The brand’s signature camel coats are iconic, but it doesn’t stop there. From sharp suiting to elegant dresses, Max Mara excels at creating polished, versatile pieces that stand the test of time. Whether you’re building a workwear wardrobe or searching for something special, Max Mara delivers effortless refinement.
7. ARKET
@modedamour wears trousers from Arket.
Arket takes a modern approach to everyday essentials, proving that you don't need a designer budget to dress like do. With its Scandinavian design ethos, the brand offers everything from crisp shirting to streamlined outerwear, all with a focus on sustainability. Its collections are a mix of timeless classics and practical pieces designed to simplify your wardrobe. For those who value form and function, Arket is a must-know.
8. TOVE
@_marisamartins_ wears a coat from Tove.
Tove is a difficult brand to describe, mainly because it has crafted its own unique blend of what elegance means. Known for its flowing dresses, soft tailoring, and versatile separates, the brand creates pieces that are both polished and yet genuinely wearable. And trust me, you'll want to! Every collection feels considered, with a focus on high-quality fabrics and thoughtful details.
9. GABRIELA HEARST
@leoniehanne wears a skirt from Gabriela Hearst.
Gabriela Hearst’s designs are the pinnacle of modern luxury, combining sustainability with timeless style. Known for its meticulous attention to detail, the collections always feature rich textures, and an earthy palette. If curating a forever wardrobe is your goal, then Gabriela Hearst has to be a consideration.
10. ODD MUSE
@terrivnew wears a gown from Odd Muse.
Odd Muse has perfected the art of glossy power dressing. Known for its sharp tailoring and bold silhouettes, the brand creates pieces that exude confidence. From structured blazers to statement trousers, every design feels strong and commanding but also glamorous. Plus, it's pieces look much more expensive than their price tags.
11. LIBEROWE
@anoukyve wears a jacket from Liberowe.
Liberowe is rewriting the rules of elegant dressing with its dreamy, vintage-inspired aesthetic. Think romantic silhouettes, delicate fabrics, and intricate details that feel utterly unique—its peplum waistline becoming a signature for the brand. Each piece tells a story, making the brand perfect for those who love a touch of nostalgic charm in their wardrobe.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.