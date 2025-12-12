I'm Calling It: The Chicest People Are Gearing Up to Enter 2026 With This Polished Hair Colour

This weekend, I plan to sit on my sofa with a hot chocolate in hand and create lots of 2026 mood boards to help inspire me for the year ahead. As a beauty editor, I love saving images of my favourite makeup looks, manicures and hair trends, not only for work, but also so that I can think about whether I want to switch things up next year. I'm definitely tempted to try a new hair colour, and after taking a look at Instagram, I think I've just found the most polished hair colour trend for 2026.

I'm always keeping an eye on the biggest celebrity looks, and after stumbling across a photo of Addison Rae on makeup artist Nina Park's account, I practically gasped at how good her hair colour looked.

Addison Rae heading to the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in a pink leather top with caramel bronde hair

(Image credit: @ninapark)

I'm coining this colour caramel bronde, and I do not doubt that every stylish person will be gearing up to enter 2026 with this polished hue. What I love about this trend is that it has so much dimension. The darker roots are effortlessly blended with blonde and caramel hues to create this fluid finish that looks chic and sophisticated. As someone who loves blonde highlights on brown hair but doesn't want to go too bright, this is the perfect trend for me.

So much so, that I've rounded up some of my favourite caramel bronde looks below. I highly suggest saving these down for your January hair appointment...

Caramel Bronde Hair Inspiration

Jessie Buckley getting ready for the Governors Awards with short, slicked-back caramel bronde hair

(Image credit: @ninapark @brycescarlett)

This hair colour looks just as good on short hair as it does on long hairstyles.

Margot Robbie at the London premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey with a caramel bronde updo

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

I love how this updo really shows off the different tones of this trend.

A woman on holiday wearing a black off-the-shoulder top with curly, caramel bronde hair

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Caramel bronde looks amazing on curls.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a blue hat with a caramel bronde updo

(Image credit: @jlo)

Even Jennifer Lopez is a fan.

Lily Rose Depp with a caramel bronde, half up half down hairstyle

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

Add glass-like shine to emphasise this hair colour.

Brie Larson in a blue strapless dress with caramel bronde, wavy hair

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

So stunning!

A woman wearing a fluffy brown coat with a matching hat and caramel bronde hair

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

The perfect hair colour for January and beyond.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.