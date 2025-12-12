This weekend, I plan to sit on my sofa with a hot chocolate in hand and create lots of 2026 mood boards to help inspire me for the year ahead. As a beauty editor, I love saving images of my favourite makeup looks, manicures and hair trends, not only for work, but also so that I can think about whether I want to switch things up next year. I'm definitely tempted to try a new hair colour, and after taking a look at Instagram, I think I've just found the most polished hair colour trend for 2026.
I'm always keeping an eye on the biggest celebrity looks, and after stumbling across a photo of Addison Rae on makeup artist Nina Park's account, I practically gasped at how good her hair colour looked.
I'm coining this colour caramel bronde, and I do not doubt that every stylish person will be gearing up to enter 2026 with this polished hue. What I love about this trend is that it has so much dimension. The darker roots are effortlessly blended with blonde and caramel hues to create this fluid finish that looks chic and sophisticated. As someone who loves blonde highlights on brown hair but doesn't want to go too bright, this is the perfect trend for me.
So much so, that I've rounded up some of my favourite caramel bronde looks below. I highly suggest saving these down for your January hair appointment...
Caramel Bronde Hair Inspiration
This hair colour looks just as good on short hair as it does on long hairstyles.
I love how this updo really shows off the different tones of this trend.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.